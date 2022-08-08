Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour: 5 biggest names who lost their Tour cards
Rickie Fowler may have squeezed his way into the FedEx Cup Playoffs by making the top 125 in the PGA Tour 2021-22 standings, but others were not so fortunate including three English players. Former Masters champion Danny Willett, four-time DP World Tour winner Matt Wallace and former World No.1 and...
Golf.com
10 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday
Two former Masters champs. A former PGA Championship winner. A former world No. 1. An Olympic silver medalist. And a star of one of the wildest moments of this, or maybe any, golf year. All gone. For now at least. It all can be a little confusing, so we’ll try...
golfmagic.com
Tommy Fleetwood withdraws from PGA Tour's first FedEx Cup Playoff event
England's Tommy Fleetwood has withdrawn from the PGA Tour's first FedEx Cup Playoffs event following the death of his mother. Fleetwood, 31, took to social media on July 21 to confirm the sad news. This is the full message Fleetwood posted:. Now Fleetwood understandably has decided that he will not...
golfmagic.com
Cameron Smith signs for LIV Golf in HUGE DEAL, confirms report
Cameron Smith has signed a huge $100 million-plus deal to join the LIV Golf Tour, according to a report in Telegraph Sport. Smith, who won the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews to move to second in the Official World Golf Rankings, is arguably the biggest signing for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series thus far.
golfmagic.com
Brooks Koepka Net Worth: What is the LIV Golf Tour player worth?
Brooks Koepka reportedly accepted a nine-figure sum to join the LIV Golf Tour, despite pledging his allegiance to the PGA Tour earlier in the season. "Somebody will sell out and go to it," is what the four-time major champion said back in February. During the US Open, he also said he hadn't given the LIV Golf series much thought.
Golf.com
8 intriguing findings from the PGA Tour’s response to ‘Mickelson et al’ LIV lawsuit
When being sued, the defendant would normally have plenty of time to respond to complaints — as much as 21 days, to be precise. But in the case of ‘Mickelson et al vs. PGA Tour’ the PGA Tour didn’t have quite as much time. Included within...
golfmagic.com
Cameron Smith has joined LIV Golf Tour, says Australian PGA Tour player
Champion Golfer of the Year Cameron Smith has signed with the LIV Golf Tour, according to his fellow Australian PGA Tour colleague Cameron Percy. Speaking to RSN radio, a radio station based in Australia, Percy revealed that both Smith and six-time PGA Tour winner Marc Leishman have signed lucrative deals with the Saudi-backed series.
CBS Sports
Judge allows PGA Tour to keep LIV Golf players out of 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs
A federal judge Tuesday denied a temporary restraining order, allowing the PGA Tour to restrict access to the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs from three Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf players who filed a lawsuit in hopes of participating in the postseason competition. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not play in any of the three tournaments as the PGA Tour's motion to deny was granted by U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf lawyer appears to drop MAJOR bombshell in court
The lawyer representing the LIV Golf rebels in court today against the PGA Tour appeared to drop a major bombshell. Robert Walters, the legal representative making arguments for the Saudi-backed series, let slip a rather interesting remark. He told judge Freeman that the "money won" in LIV Golf tournaments is...
golfmagic.com
Antitrust lawyer says LIV Golf players' TRO request "not for rich golfers"
LIV Golf players Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones have been accused of "fabricating an emergency" over their desires to play the forthcoming FedEx Cup Playoffs. The first postseason event is scheduled to take place at TPC Southwind next week for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. There is a...
golfmagic.com
Rickie Fowler scrapes in FedEx Cup Playoffs despite missing Wyndham cut
Rickie Fowler faced a nervous wait over the weekend in North Carolina to see if he would miss the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the second year in a row. The 33-year-old missed his ninth cut of the season at the Wyndham Championship. He entered the week 123rd in the FedEx Cup standings, so his fate was now out of his hands.
LIV Golf statement on players being denied access to PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs: 'No one gains by banning golfers'
After what is sure to be the first of many legal matches between the PGA Tour and players who jumped ship to play for the upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Tour is 1 up. On Tuesday a judge ruled against Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford after they...
PGA Tour responds to lawsuit that would allow three LIV Golf players into FedEx Cup Playoffs, points out 'falsehoods'
After 11 LIV Golf players sued the PGA Tour last week, with three of them seeking entry into the Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs that start this week, the Tour on Monday sent to the U.S. District Court of Northern California a 32-page response plus a separate seven-page example of what it calls mischaracterizations and mistruths presented by the LIV players.
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Joohyung Kim’s gear at the 2022 Wyndham Championship
Joohyung “Tom” Kim followed up a runner-up finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic with his first PGA Tour win one week later at the Wyndham Championship. Take a closer look at Kim’s all-Titleist setup, including a set of Vokey wedges stamped with Justin Thomas’ nickname. Driver:...
LIV Golf breakaway trio lose key court case in bid to play in PGA FedEx Cup
A request by three golfers on the LIV Golf tour for a temporary restraining order that would have allowed them to compete in the PGA Tour’s lucrative FedEx Cup playoffs this week was thrown out by a federal judge on Tuesday. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford have...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro takes an age over his ball in final round of Wyndham Championship
The pace of play on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour is a debate which regularly crops up and it is a debate which seems to have no solution. During the second round of The 150th Open Championship, some groups took over six hours to complete 18 holes at St Andrews, sparking some criticism of the layout of the Old Course.
CBS Sports
2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs: Standings, schedule, golf format, purse, prize money for PGA Tour postseason
Upon the conclusion of a regular season jam packed with events and four tremendous major championships, the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs have arrived. Since the FedEx Cup Playoffs started in 2007, professional golf has never felt more tenuous, and has likely never been more up in the air. Now...
bloomberglaw.com
PGA Can Ban Three Liv Players From FedEx Cup, Judge Rules (2)
Three professional golfers who joined the Saudi Arabia-financed LIV Golf series will have to sit out the FedEx Cup Playoffs because a judge refused to lift their suspension by the PGA Tour. Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, and Matt Jones qualified for the lucrative playoffs and its $18 million top prize...
golfmagic.com
How to live stream the FedEx St Jude Championship for free online
The PGA Tour's best players such as Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler return this week for the opening FedEx Cup Playoffs event at the FedEx St Jude Championship. McIlroy starts the tournament favourite after his near miss at the 150th Open Championship last month, while World No.1 Scheffler is going in search of his fifth win of the season.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro in tears after missing out on playoffs with brutal three-putt
PGA Tour pro Justin Lower was in tears after he came up cruelly short of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Lower three-putted his 72nd hole at the Wyndham Championship. A birdie would have guaranteed him a spot. A par a nervous wait. But the bogey? No bueno. Cue tears. This is...
