ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Oklahoma voters to choose which Republican will move ahead in race for state superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two weeks from Tuesday, voters will choose which Republican should move ahead in the race for state superintendent. One of the issues dominating the primary race is how to disburse state education funding. It is one issue that Ryan Walters and April Grace do not see eye to eye on – whether taxpayer dollars should be spent on vouchers that got somewhere other than public schools.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

The Teacher Shortage in Oklahoma Has Become a Crisis!

Oklahoma is facing a serious problem as the kids head back to school this year. There's a teacher shortage in the Sooner State and it's quickly becoming a crisis. More and more educators and administrators are leaving the state or profession to find better opportunities elsewhere. The classroom sizes are increasing all the time and the number of teachers and required support staff is decreasing in schools all across the state.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Arizona State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
State
Oklahoma State
KOCO

Oklahoma files lawsuit against company over alleged breach of contract

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma leaders have filed a lawsuit against a company accused of breach of contract. They said the state hired the company Class Wallet to distribute COVID-19 education funds during the pandemic. The lawsuit comes after federal auditors said Oklahoma failed to properly track COVID-19 relief money.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Bingman
cherokeephoenix.org

CN cuts ribbon on new mobile MRI unit, first in Oklahoma

TAHLEQUAH – With a continued eye on health care, Cherokee Nation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling a mobile MRI unit on Aug. 5 at the tribe’s W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah. The $2 million investment will provide a place for patients to receive an MRI at the hospital,...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Medical Marijuana#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Oklahomans#Shapard Research Llc
publicradiotulsa.org

Proposed rule by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could 'negatively impact' Oklahoma farms, ranches

The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association said a proposed rule by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could negatively impact Oklahoma farms and ranches. According to the FWS, the proposal would change language under the Endangered Species Act to help improve conservation and recovery efforts of ESA-listed species as growing impacts from climate change and invasive species disrupt native biodiversity.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Z94

Farmers Almanac Predicts A Cold, But Normal, Winter In Oklahoma

Farmers Almanac and Oklahoma have a uniquely at-odds relationship with each other. FA usually makes big bold claims about the pending long-term forecast and the Sooner State usually just does its own thing. The forecast is never wrong... it's the weather that just doesn't seem to cooperate as it should.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Free School Meal Program Ends

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma public schools will no longer be serving free breakfast and lunch to all students. Instead, parents will have to pay or fill out a form to see if they qualify for free or reduced meals. The nationwide program that funded Oklahoma’s free meals for students...
LAWTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy