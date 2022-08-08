Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma voters to choose which Republican will move ahead in race for state superintendent
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two weeks from Tuesday, voters will choose which Republican should move ahead in the race for state superintendent. One of the issues dominating the primary race is how to disburse state education funding. It is one issue that Ryan Walters and April Grace do not see eye to eye on – whether taxpayer dollars should be spent on vouchers that got somewhere other than public schools.
Oklahoma officially names American Quarter Horse as state horse
As of Wednesday morning, Oklahoma officially has a state horse.
The Teacher Shortage in Oklahoma Has Become a Crisis!
Oklahoma is facing a serious problem as the kids head back to school this year. There's a teacher shortage in the Sooner State and it's quickly becoming a crisis. More and more educators and administrators are leaving the state or profession to find better opportunities elsewhere. The classroom sizes are increasing all the time and the number of teachers and required support staff is decreasing in schools all across the state.
Oklahoma AG responds after lawmakers call for hearing in death row case
On Monday, dozens of Oklahoma lawmakers came together to call on Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor to request for an evidentiary hearing in the case.
Oklahoma contractor facing additional embezzlement charge
An Oklahoma contractor is now facing an additional charge after being accused of defrauding Oklahomans.
Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission approves record number of education grants
56 Oklahoma schools and programs are getting thousands of dollars to help pay for STEM curriculum that focuses on aeronautics and aviation.
KOCO
Oklahoma files lawsuit against company over alleged breach of contract
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma leaders have filed a lawsuit against a company accused of breach of contract. They said the state hired the company Class Wallet to distribute COVID-19 education funds during the pandemic. The lawsuit comes after federal auditors said Oklahoma failed to properly track COVID-19 relief money.
KTUL
'The turnover has been huge': Oklahoma schools dealing with mass exodus of teachers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As schools open their doors to kids, there is a mass exodus of teachers fleeing Oklahoma classrooms for good. FOX 25 put a call out to educators leaving the profession to learn what is driving them to the breaking point. "It's not the kids. The...
cherokeephoenix.org
CN cuts ribbon on new mobile MRI unit, first in Oklahoma
TAHLEQUAH – With a continued eye on health care, Cherokee Nation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling a mobile MRI unit on Aug. 5 at the tribe’s W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah. The $2 million investment will provide a place for patients to receive an MRI at the hospital,...
61 Oklahoma lawmakers call for hearing in Glossip case
Dozens of Oklahoma lawmakers say they support an evidentiary hearing in the case of an Oklahoma death row inmate, who has proclaimed his innocence for decades.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to ask for bond funds for proposed turnpike
All eyes are on a vote that will affect the future of turnpike expansion in Oklahoma.
Evergy to purchase 199 megawatt wind farm in western Oklahoma
Evergy has announced it will purchase a 199-megawatt wind farm from Scout Clean Energy and Elawan Energy with a purchase price of about $250 million.
KOCO
Oklahoma drivers feel financial impact of inflation with car insurance
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma drivers are feeling the negative financial impacts of inflation with car insurance. One local agency said this is due to shortage issues. They explained since there is already a shortage of supplies and car inventory, inflation has caused a ripple effect on all of these factors.
Charges dismissed against former Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate
The case against a former gubernatorial candidate who was arrested following allegations of rape and kidnapping has been dismissed.
kosu.org
As new school year starts in Oklahoma, a record number of emergency certified teachers will lead classrooms
More than 1,400 teachers will be teaching with an emergency certificate in the first days of school across Oklahoma. That represents a record, and is according to a list of emergency teachers approved by Oklahoma’s State Board of Education in its July meeting. The emergency certified educators will work...
publicradiotulsa.org
Proposed rule by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could 'negatively impact' Oklahoma farms, ranches
The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association said a proposed rule by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could negatively impact Oklahoma farms and ranches. According to the FWS, the proposal would change language under the Endangered Species Act to help improve conservation and recovery efforts of ESA-listed species as growing impacts from climate change and invasive species disrupt native biodiversity.
KOCO
Oklahoma experts say not to ignore lightning after deadly strike in Washington, D.C.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma experts said not to ignore lightning after a deadly strike in Washington, D.C. In a tragic weather incident, three people were killed by a lightning strike in Washington, D.C. While it doesn’t happen often, lightning fatalities occur each year. KOCO 5 spoke with our...
Farmers Almanac Predicts A Cold, But Normal, Winter In Oklahoma
Farmers Almanac and Oklahoma have a uniquely at-odds relationship with each other. FA usually makes big bold claims about the pending long-term forecast and the Sooner State usually just does its own thing. The forecast is never wrong... it's the weather that just doesn't seem to cooperate as it should.
kswo.com
Free School Meal Program Ends
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma public schools will no longer be serving free breakfast and lunch to all students. Instead, parents will have to pay or fill out a form to see if they qualify for free or reduced meals. The nationwide program that funded Oklahoma’s free meals for students...
