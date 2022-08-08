ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man Shot In Hunting Park Section Of Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a shooting in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park section. A 21-year-old man was shot in the thigh on North 6th and Bristol Streets.

Police took the victim to Temple University Hospital.

No word yet on any suspects.

Philadelphia, PA
