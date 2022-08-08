Man Shot In Hunting Park Section Of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A former employee of one of Philadelphia's largest animal shelters now faces a felony cruelty charge in connection with the death of a family's dog.The disturbing details released by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office are much different than what officials with the shelter initially told Eyewitness News last year."This is justice for Saint," Tiffany Lavelle said.For Tiffany Lavelle, her dog Saint was her world."He was my shadow, a playmate. A food goblin, a protector," she said.Last August, the Bridesburg woman's ex-boyfriend was out driving with Saint when he was pulled over and arrested. An officer took Saint...
Comments / 0