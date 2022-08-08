Read full article on original website
utv44.com
Market By the Bay in Daphne reopening with new owners
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The iconic Eastern Shore restaurant 'Market By the Bay' -- which served up fresh seafood and gumbo for nearly 20 years -- is getting a new lease on life after closing its door in July. Co-owners Garret DeLuca and Michael Sullivan -- who is also...
What are the short-term rental rules on Alabama beaches?
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — While Dauphin Island officials consider a ban on short-term rentals on the east end of the island, other Alabama beach communities have already established rules about rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo. Here are the rules about short-term rentals on Alabama’s Gulf Coast: Gulf Shores, Ala. short-term rental rules Gulf Shores […]
Home sales prices rise, but sales volume lower in Baldwin County
Resort area prices up 31%, but total sales down 38%. Robertsdale, Ala. – (OBA) – Baldwin County’s sales prices remain on the rise despite less than desirable interest rates and lower sales volume. Baldwin REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service (MLS) reports year-over-year increases in last month’s average sales price for both resort and traditional residential markets.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Hefty sandwiches are the hallmark at The Beli, a thriving Alabama beach deli
The pandemic caused suffering and hardships all over the globe. But, as is the case with so many dark clouds, there have been silver linings. One of them glints brightly in Gulf Shores: The Beli. The outside of The Beli, with its rainbow-lettered sign and cute cottage-like style, will make...
Fluffy Aussie looking for laid-back owner
Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old Australian shepherd mix named Percy.
Alabama’s newest school system launches this week at the beach: ‘Expect Excellence’
Alabama’s newest school system, opening its doors for the first time on Wednesday, wants to have the same aura of the 1970s Oakland Raiders. Back then, flamboyant team owner Al Davis ran the Raiders with the motto, “Commitment to Excellence.” It mostly worked. The team won division titles and two Super Bowls in that decade.
WALA-TV FOX10
Miss Mobile Bay Fundraising Queens Beauty Pageant 2022-23
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Miss Mobile Bay Competition is coming up on November 5th, 2022. To help raise funds, the group is organizing a scholarship fundraising pageant on September 10th in Mobile. The deadline to enter the fundraising pageant is September 5th. This event is for ages up to 13. Director Larry Andrews adds that all title holders will be a support system and sisterhood for the new Miss Mobile Bay Outsanding Teen throughout their year of service.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast residents react to lower gas prices
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gas prices are finally on a downward trend in the United States and continue to fall locally. Prices are now below $4 in many areas. People filling up their tanks Sunday morning said they are very pleased with the cheaper gas prices. “I am stoked, there’s...
Orange Beach man sues Gulf Shores over business license denial
Officials say owner rented golf carts without a license and in restricted areas. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach business owner John “Tater” Harris has filed suit against the city of Gulf Shores after his application for a business license to rent golf carts in the city was denied. Named in the suit besides the city are the city council and Revenue Supervisor Layla Andrews.
Mississippi Press
Body found in Helena community identified as 39-year-old Moss Point man
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A body found in the Helena community of northeast Jackson County has been identified, Sheriff Mike Ezell said Tuesday. The body was found Sunday afternoon behind a home on Lily Orchard Road. Ezell said at the time the death was “suspicious,” but said further details regarding the manner of death wouldn’t be released until after an autopsy, which he said was scheduled for Wednesday morning.
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Florida's many great restaurants!
WLOX
Body found behind home in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A body was found in a wooded area behind a residence Sunday. According to Coroner Bruce Lynd and Sheriff Mike Ezell, the body was found behind a home on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community, located in Jackson County. Sheriff Ezell says the death...
Early morning fire consumes Pensacola garage
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Fire Department joined Escambia County Fire Rescue early Monday morning to battle a fire on River Garden Circle, according to an ECFR Facebook post. Nine ECFR units arrived at the 3400 block of River Garden Circle in the Ferry Pass community Monday, Aug. 4 at 3:40 a.m. There, they […]
Escambia Co. bus driver gaining fame through TikTok videos
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools bus driver and 2010 Pine Forest High School alumnus Cor’Darius Jones is gaining followers on social media for spreading positivity and bus safety. In 2018, Jones, a.k.a. ‘Mr. Bus Driver,’ was in between jobs after his grandmother passed away. While driving around to clear his head, he […]
utv44.com
Gulf Shores approves design work for new state-of-the-art high school
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Gulf Shores City Schools are one step closer to a much-needed expansion as city officials voted to move forward with design work on a new state-of-the-art high school. The Gulf Shores City School System has hundreds more students than when it launched in 2019.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pet of the Week: ‘Jack’ from City of Mobile Animal Services
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile Animal Services joined us on Studio10 with our pet of the week... Jack! Jack is a handsome two year old boxer mix. He is a staff favorite because he is very loving, friendly and very quiet at our facility. He was found as a stray with an embedded collar, but our Veterinarian quickly tended to his medical needs. Today, he is healthy and happy now! His favorite thing to do is play with stuffed toys and will sit happily with you for hours playing with a toy. He will sit with his chin on your lap waiting for love. He is good with other dogs and cats. He is neutered, up to date age appropriate vaccines and microchipped.
University of South Alabama police chief resigns
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama police chief resigned Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to a news release from USA staff. Former USA Police Chief Zeke Aull was placed on administrative leave in June of 2022. The university said Aull was placed on leave “pending the resolution of a personal matter,” according to […]
3 beaten with pool sticks at Shari Lee’s Lounge: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after three people were beaten with pool sticks at a club off Spanish Court Trail. Officers were called to Shari Lee’s Lounge Sunday, Aug. 7 after three people were assaulted just before 2 a.m. Officers found two men suffering from “serious non-life threatening injuries,” according to […]
Active death investigation on Brill Road: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police department confirmed they are investigating a death, which occurred early Tuesday morning at the Bayou Bend Apartments, according to a release from the MPD. A 54-year-old man was found “unresponsive” at around 2:08 a.m. Tuesday, August 9 at the 1957 Brill Road, which is Bayou Bend Apartments […]
WEAR
Another Pensacola contractor under fire by clients
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Another Pensacola contractor is being accused of ripping off his customers, and could also have his contractors license revoked this week if he doesn't pay back a former client. Jesse LaCoste is the brother in law of Matthew Banks, another contractor Channel 3 looked into last week.
