MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile Animal Services joined us on Studio10 with our pet of the week... Jack! Jack is a handsome two year old boxer mix. He is a staff favorite because he is very loving, friendly and very quiet at our facility. He was found as a stray with an embedded collar, but our Veterinarian quickly tended to his medical needs. Today, he is healthy and happy now! His favorite thing to do is play with stuffed toys and will sit happily with you for hours playing with a toy. He will sit with his chin on your lap waiting for love. He is good with other dogs and cats. He is neutered, up to date age appropriate vaccines and microchipped.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO