Orange Beach, AL

utv44.com

Market By the Bay in Daphne reopening with new owners

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The iconic Eastern Shore restaurant 'Market By the Bay' -- which served up fresh seafood and gumbo for nearly 20 years -- is getting a new lease on life after closing its door in July. Co-owners Garret DeLuca and Michael Sullivan -- who is also...
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

What are the short-term rental rules on Alabama beaches?

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — While Dauphin Island officials consider a ban on short-term rentals on the east end of the island, other Alabama beach communities have already established rules about rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo. Here are the rules about short-term rentals on Alabama’s Gulf Coast: Gulf Shores, Ala. short-term rental rules Gulf Shores […]
GULF SHORES, AL
OBA

Home sales prices rise, but sales volume lower in Baldwin County

Resort area prices up 31%, but total sales down 38%. Robertsdale, Ala. – (OBA) – Baldwin County’s sales prices remain on the rise despite less than desirable interest rates and lower sales volume. Baldwin REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service (MLS) reports year-over-year increases in last month’s average sales price for both resort and traditional residential markets.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
City
Dauphin Island, AL
City
Orange Beach, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
City
Northport, AL
State
Alabama State
Orange Beach, AL
Real Estate
Orange Beach, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Business
WALA-TV FOX10

Miss Mobile Bay Fundraising Queens Beauty Pageant 2022-23

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Miss Mobile Bay Competition is coming up on November 5th, 2022. To help raise funds, the group is organizing a scholarship fundraising pageant on September 10th in Mobile. The deadline to enter the fundraising pageant is September 5th. This event is for ages up to 13. Director Larry Andrews adds that all title holders will be a support system and sisterhood for the new Miss Mobile Bay Outsanding Teen throughout their year of service.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast residents react to lower gas prices

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gas prices are finally on a downward trend in the United States and continue to fall locally. Prices are now below $4 in many areas. People filling up their tanks Sunday morning said they are very pleased with the cheaper gas prices. “I am stoked, there’s...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Orange Beach man sues Gulf Shores over business license denial

Officials say owner rented golf carts without a license and in restricted areas. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach business owner John “Tater” Harris has filed suit against the city of Gulf Shores after his application for a business license to rent golf carts in the city was denied. Named in the suit besides the city are the city council and Revenue Supervisor Layla Andrews.
GULF SHORES, AL
Mississippi Press

Body found in Helena community identified as 39-year-old Moss Point man

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A body found in the Helena community of northeast Jackson County has been identified, Sheriff Mike Ezell said Tuesday. The body was found Sunday afternoon behind a home on Lily Orchard Road. Ezell said at the time the death was “suspicious,” but said further details regarding the manner of death wouldn’t be released until after an autopsy, which he said was scheduled for Wednesday morning.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Body found behind home in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A body was found in a wooded area behind a residence Sunday. According to Coroner Bruce Lynd and Sheriff Mike Ezell, the body was found behind a home on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community, located in Jackson County. Sheriff Ezell says the death...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Early morning fire consumes Pensacola garage

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Fire Department joined Escambia County Fire Rescue early Monday morning to battle a fire on River Garden Circle, according to an ECFR Facebook post. Nine ECFR units arrived at the 3400 block of River Garden Circle in the Ferry Pass community Monday, Aug. 4 at 3:40 a.m. There, they […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. bus driver gaining fame through TikTok videos

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools bus driver and 2010 Pine Forest High School alumnus Cor’Darius Jones is gaining followers on social media for spreading positivity and bus safety. In 2018, Jones, a.k.a. ‘Mr. Bus Driver,’ was in between jobs after his grandmother passed away. While driving around to clear his head, he […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pet of the Week: ‘Jack’ from City of Mobile Animal Services

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile Animal Services joined us on Studio10 with our pet of the week... Jack! Jack is a handsome two year old boxer mix. He is a staff favorite because he is very loving, friendly and very quiet at our facility. He was found as a stray with an embedded collar, but our Veterinarian quickly tended to his medical needs. Today, he is healthy and happy now! His favorite thing to do is play with stuffed toys and will sit happily with you for hours playing with a toy. He will sit with his chin on your lap waiting for love. He is good with other dogs and cats. He is neutered, up to date age appropriate vaccines and microchipped.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

University of South Alabama police chief resigns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama police chief resigned Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to a news release from USA staff. Former USA Police Chief Zeke Aull was placed on administrative leave in June of 2022. The university said Aull was placed on leave “pending the resolution of a personal matter,” according to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 beaten with pool sticks at Shari Lee’s Lounge: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after three people were beaten with pool sticks at a club off Spanish Court Trail.  Officers were called to Shari Lee’s Lounge Sunday, Aug. 7 after three people were assaulted just before 2 a.m. Officers found two men suffering from “serious non-life threatening injuries,” according to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Active death investigation on Brill Road: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police department confirmed they are investigating a death, which occurred early Tuesday morning at the Bayou Bend Apartments, according to a release from the MPD. A 54-year-old man was found “unresponsive” at around 2:08 a.m. Tuesday, August 9 at the 1957 Brill Road, which is Bayou Bend Apartments […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Another Pensacola contractor under fire by clients

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Another Pensacola contractor is being accused of ripping off his customers, and could also have his contractors license revoked this week if he doesn't pay back a former client. Jesse LaCoste is the brother in law of Matthew Banks, another contractor Channel 3 looked into last week.
PENSACOLA, FL
