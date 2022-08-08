Read full article on original website
Stillman College Seeks To Involve Community In Upcoming Events
In college, there are many memorable events that happen throughout the year. Homecoming is undeniably the most anticipated event in college, especially at a HBCU. It's like a family reunion on campus when everyone returns and hits the scene. The parties are non-stop, the food is always good and the overall atmosphere is like no other.
Tuscaloosa City School host kickoff to school starting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City School employees gathered Monday morning to kickoff a new school year in style. Administrators wanted everyone together to offer encouragement and get excited about what the new year has to offer. They call the meeting “Institute” but it was more like a pep rally...
Former Shelby County educator named principal at Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new principal has been selected at the Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham. On Tuesday, the school announced that Patton Furman had been principal of the new school. She will officially start Aug. 22. Michael Wilson, the school’s founding principal, will subsequently assume the role as superintendent of the school. […]
Greene County HS starts tradition on 1st day of school
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It all started on Aug. 9 for Greene County Schools - the first day of classes where hundreds of students started their academic year at three schools. At the high school, the principal started a tradition. It had the feel and the sound of a...
Dreamcakes closing both Alabama locations: ‘One cannot exist without the other’
Dreamcakes, a bakery known for its creative and decadent cupcakes, is closing two locations in Alabama after 13 years of business. Dreamcakes Bakery in Homewood and Dreamcakes Cafe in Hoover will close their doors on Saturday, Aug. 13, the company announced Tuesday on social media. “It is with great sadness...
August Events Not to Miss in Birmingham
School might be back in session but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop! Here are some August events happening in Birmingham you’re going to want to check out!. Hear ye, hear ye – Princes and Princesses! Join your Birmingham Zoo for a magical morning with our court of Enchanted Princesses during the royal Pancakes and Princesses Breakfast! Taking place on Saturday, August 13 the first seating will be from 8:30 am to 10:00 am and the second seating will be from 10:15 am to 11:45 am at the Peak, the breakfast will be followed by Fairytales and Frogs Day from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on Henley Lawn.
Bama Rush: Meet the Alabama sororities
With Alabama sorority recruitment underway and Bid Day only a few days away, scores of young women will soon join the sisterhood at one of the University of Alabama’s sororities on campus. More than 2,500 women registered for 2022 formal recruitment, also known as “Bama Rush” on TikTok....
‘We love you Birmingham and always will!’: Dreamcakes is closing
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - After 13 years of sweet success in the Birmingham Metro area, Dreamcakes Bakery is closing. According to the bakery’s Facebook page, the owners were unable to reach an agreement with their landlord to renew the upcoming lease in Homewood. Dreamcakes’ owners said in the post,...
Meet the Woman Who’s Feeding Birmingham
Since 2009, Jenny Waltman has been on a mission to feed Birmingham. Through the faith-based, non-profit organization, Grace Klein Community, Jenny and her team offer food for the belly and the soul. With the help of partners and volunteers, Grace Klein Community delivers food boxes to families in need. The organization helps provide food at shelters and to other groups supporting those who experience food insecurity.
First day of school for Birmingham City Schools students
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City School students are returning to the classroom. Teachers across the district met to set goals ahead of the school year. Goals include focusing on the needs of English language learners and addressing the learning loss due to the pandemic. Around 260 students are taking...
‘The Most Important Thing About My Wife is She Made Me Become a Man’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies
Many free school supplies drives kicked off on Saturday in the Birmingham area. Marie Catlin is a Birmingham grandmother. She waited for hours to get school supplies for her grandchildren at the 27th annual RESPECT Back to School Drive-Thru Rally at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. “If it’s free for...
Birmingham mother recovering after tree falls on home, killing infant granddaughter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It’s been three weeks since a large tree uprooted and fell on a Birmingham home in College Hillskilling two small children and injuring a mother during severe weather. Felecia Glass’ daughter Latoya Glass was injured and had to be rushed to the hospital. Her great-granddaughter...
Meet 3 Lawson State nursing students + find out why they love it
For nursing students at Lawson State Community College, building relationships and making a difference is what drives them. Keep reading to hear from nursing students who share how their experience at Lawson State has prepared them for their futures in nursing and find out how you can start your own nursing career today.
Bayer Properties sold, upscale Alabama malls Summit, Bridgestreet under new management
Birmingham-based Bayer Properties has been sold to a Dallas real estate investment firm, a move that puts some of Alabama’s most high-profile retail properties under new management. Centennial announced the acquisition last week. Under the terms of the deal, Bayer’s Birmingham headquarters will remain open and will become a...
Boil Water Notice in Effect for Boligee, Alabama
According to a post from the City of Eutaw, Alabama's Facebook page, residents in the town of Boligee, including those along county road 76 and surrounding areas, are being given a notice to boil tap water before use. The post and notice came out just before 9 a.m. on Monday...
Former mayor of Northport, Donna Aaron dead at 79
The first female mayor of Northport, Donna Aaron, has passed away at age 79.
New Mount Moriah Baptist Church moves forward with positive outlook after devastating church fire
Members of New Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Hueytown are now dealing with the aftermath of a fire destroying their church building.
Spirited assembly starts DCS school year
Students in Demopolis City Schools may return to classes Monday, but teachers have been preparing for the first day of school. That was never more evident than the assembly of all DCS employees Wednesday in the Demopolis High School auditorium. Excited educators and staff greeted each other with hugs and waves as upbeat music played in the background.
Missing Kangaroos Appear To Be A Trend In Alabama
The marsupials are escaping with alarming frequency. Kangaroo "Jack" escaped from his owner in March 2021.AL.com. Tuscaloosa, AL -- Yesterday, a kangaroo that was on the loose earlier this week has been located swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa.
