ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.1 The Block

Stillman College Seeks To Involve Community In Upcoming Events

In college, there are many memorable events that happen throughout the year. Homecoming is undeniably the most anticipated event in college, especially at a HBCU. It's like a family reunion on campus when everyone returns and hits the scene. The parties are non-stop, the food is always good and the overall atmosphere is like no other.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa City School host kickoff to school starting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City School employees gathered Monday morning to kickoff a new school year in style. Administrators wanted everyone together to offer encouragement and get excited about what the new year has to offer. They call the meeting “Institute” but it was more like a pep rally...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Former Shelby County educator named principal at Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new principal has been selected at the Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham. On Tuesday, the school announced that Patton Furman had been principal of the new school. She will officially start Aug. 22. Michael Wilson, the school’s founding principal, will subsequently assume the role as superintendent of the school. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Greene County HS starts tradition on 1st day of school

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It all started on Aug. 9 for Greene County Schools - the first day of classes where hundreds of students started their academic year at three schools. At the high school, the principal started a tradition. It had the feel and the sound of a...
GREENE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Society
City
Alberta, AL
Local
Alabama Education
birminghammommy.com

August Events Not to Miss in Birmingham

School might be back in session but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop! Here are some August events happening in Birmingham you’re going to want to check out!. Hear ye, hear ye – Princes and Princesses! Join your Birmingham Zoo for a magical morning with our court of Enchanted Princesses during the royal Pancakes and Princesses Breakfast! Taking place on Saturday, August 13 the first seating will be from 8:30 am to 10:00 am and the second seating will be from 10:15 am to 11:45 am at the Peak, the breakfast will be followed by Fairytales and Frogs Day from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on Henley Lawn.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Bama Rush: Meet the Alabama sororities

With Alabama sorority recruitment underway and Bid Day only a few days away, scores of young women will soon join the sisterhood at one of the University of Alabama’s sororities on campus. More than 2,500 women registered for 2022 formal recruitment, also known as “Bama Rush” on TikTok....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
gooddaylivingal.com

‘We love you Birmingham and always will!’: Dreamcakes is closing

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - After 13 years of sweet success in the Birmingham Metro area, Dreamcakes Bakery is closing. According to the bakery’s Facebook page, the owners were unable to reach an agreement with their landlord to renew the upcoming lease in Homewood. Dreamcakes’ owners said in the post,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptist#Carnival Games#Al 35404#The University Of Alabama#Dch Medical Center#The Press Release
styleblueprint.com

Meet the Woman Who’s Feeding Birmingham

Since 2009, Jenny Waltman has been on a mission to feed Birmingham. Through the faith-based, non-profit organization, Grace Klein Community, Jenny and her team offer food for the belly and the soul. With the help of partners and volunteers, Grace Klein Community delivers food boxes to families in need. The organization helps provide food at shelters and to other groups supporting those who experience food insecurity.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

First day of school for Birmingham City Schools students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City School students are returning to the classroom. Teachers across the district met to set goals ahead of the school year. Goals include focusing on the needs of English language learners and addressing the learning loss due to the pandemic. Around 260 students are taking...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

‘The Most Important Thing About My Wife is She Made Me Become a Man’

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies

Many free school supplies drives kicked off on Saturday in the Birmingham area. Marie Catlin is a Birmingham grandmother. She waited for hours to get school supplies for her grandchildren at the 27th annual RESPECT Back to School Drive-Thru Rally at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. “If it’s free for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Music
Bham Now

Meet 3 Lawson State nursing students + find out why they love it

For nursing students at Lawson State Community College, building relationships and making a difference is what drives them. Keep reading to hear from nursing students who share how their experience at Lawson State has prepared them for their futures in nursing and find out how you can start your own nursing career today.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The West Alabama Watchman

Spirited assembly starts DCS school year

Students in Demopolis City Schools may return to classes Monday, but teachers have been preparing for the first day of school. That was never more evident than the assembly of all DCS employees Wednesday in the Demopolis High School auditorium. Excited educators and staff greeted each other with hugs and waves as upbeat music played in the background.
DEMOPOLIS, AL
105.1 The Block

105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa, AL
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1051theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy