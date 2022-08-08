ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

My parents won’t let me get vaccinated. N.J. should let me do it anyway

By Yanira Pyroll
New Jersey Monitor
New Jersey Monitor
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21fP12_0h8vmXzn00

Teens 14 and up should be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine without their parents' consent, argues a New Jersey high school student. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

As a 17 year old resident of New Jersey who is unable to get vaccinated without my parents’ consent, I feel as though I don’t have complete ownership of my body. While we remain in a pandemic that has already claimed the lives of more than 34,000 New Jersey residents, the Legislature should act and pass a law that gives teenagers like me the power to consent to vaccinations.

Not being vaccinated against COVID-19 is like taking a test with only erasers in my pencil case. The erasers can only do so much to help me pass the test, just like my immune system can only do so much to help my body fight COVID. I feel completely unprepared to take on the disease that has taken the lives of more than one million Americans.

I live in a household with many high-risk family members, and we cannot afford to catch the virus. Despite my family being at high risk for COVID-19, my family members are still afraid to receive a COVID vaccine — and who can blame them?

Our country has experienced an unprecedented wave of misinformation surrounding COVID-19 vaccines. My parents are being misled by this false information, and it is becoming the basis for decisions in regard to my health.

When the vaccines were first released, my parents didn’t take my siblings or me to the doctor for six months for fear of us being vaccinated against their will.

So what can someone in my position do? I have no options and cannot protect myself. My parents won’t give me their consent to be vaccinated, and for some reason, my own consent is not enough.

This is all the more reason that the New Jersey Assembly needs to act and put the power into the hands of the state’s teens. A bill introduced in February ( A2679 ) would do just that and finally give anyone 14 years or older the ability to properly defend our bodies from vaccine-preventable diseases.

Legislation like A2679 is already underway in many other states, with the California Senate recently voting to pass SB866, another minor consent bill. It will now move to the state’s Assembly, where it is expected to pass. A bill under consideration in Pennsylvania, HB1818, would allow teens 14 and up to consent to vaccinations. So what’s taking so long in New Jersey?

Cases in New Jersey may have fallen since the first wave of the virus hit us in 2020, but teens are still contracting COVID-19 at school. A lack of preparation is the main cause behind this and is causing disruptions in students’ education. If education is so important to the government, then why are they not doing everything in their power to ensure mine is not interrupted by quarantine or, even worse, a two-week hospital visit?

Many of my classmates have contracted COVID-19, and the majority of them were unvaccinated. This has only increased my anxiety about contracting the virus and passing it on to my family and friends, and my worry of causing someone else to catch the virus only grows each day I’m not vaccinated.

There is more than enough reason to pass sensible legislation like A2679 and give teenagers like me access to life-saving vaccines.

New Jersey, it’s time to act.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post My parents won’t let me get vaccinated. N.J. should let me do it anyway appeared first on New Jersey Monitor .

Comments / 6

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Spadea takes the fight to towns across NJ

It's been a real blessing to be able to speak with the largest audience in New Jersey on the mic every weekday morning. I'm looking forward to continuing the conversation in the future for sure. The power of the broadcast should not be underestimated. The ability to spread the truth...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
CBS New York

N.J. bill offers incentives to "Stay in Jersey" in wake of congestion pricing

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City. The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls for offering New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees. New York's congestion pricing will create a tolling zone for drivers south of 60th Street in Midtown. The MTA says it could start by the end of 2023, but the fees have not yet been determined. "Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnels every day, miss their kids' baseball games and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas -- and this new congestion tax -- when they can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's?" said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation. 
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#California Senate#Covid 19 Vaccine#Win Mcnamee Getty Images#Americans
94.5 PST

NJ requires these vaccinations before your child attends school

Health officials claim there are still countless families in the Garden State who've fallen behind with their kids' immunization schedules in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. You're being advised to start the process of getting your kids back on track — several immunizations are required in order for your...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Beach Radio

STOP using this to kill Spotted Lanternflies in New Jersey

While you are still being urged to kill as many spotted lanternflies as you can, a New Jersey wildlife group is sounding the alarm over a popular trapping method that is proving dangerous and deadly to birds. Sticky tape glue traps are effective for trapping and killing the Spotted Lanternfly,...
ANIMALS
New Jersey 101.5

NJ recycling: How does your county rank?

During o the 1990s more than 50% of municipal waste in the Garden State was being recycled, but since that time our numbers have dipped. Today the combined municipal recycling rate in New Jersey has dropped below 40%, but in many respects, recycling is a lot more complex than it used to be.
ENVIRONMENT
themontclairgirl.com

Tips for Safely Killing the Spotted Lanternfly

The red-and-black adult spotted lanternflies seen throughout Essex County and the North Jersey area are not welcome visitors — even if they’re cool to look at. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect species, and while it doesn’t hurt humans or animals, it’s extremely harmful to plants and trees. Given that New Jersey is known as The Garden State for a reason, it’s important to protect our local agriculture however we can — which means killing these invasive pests whenever possible. We’ve compiled some tips and tricks to cover how to kill lanternflies safely. Read on to learn more about how to safely kill lanternflies.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey Monitor

Trenton, NJ
3K+
Followers
882
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Jersey Monitor is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan news site that strives to be a watchdog for all residents of the Garden State. When policy makers are making decisions, our reporters will tell you what they’re doing, why they’re doing it and how their actions matter to you. When a public official behaves badly, we’ll expose it. When there’s a story that hasn’t been told, we’ll find it. We strive to hold powerful people accountable and explain how their actions affect New Jerseyans from Montague to Cape May.

 https://newjerseymonitor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy