As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Elon Musk Hints the $40,000 Tesla Cybertruck Isn't Happening
The Tesla Cybertruck definitely made waves when it was first announced due to its polarizing design and the big performance claims made by Elon Musk. Tesla even went as so far as to release a video of a Cybertruck handedly beating a Ford F-150 in a bout of tug-0-war. Performance antics aside, the Cybertruck's most impressive number was its MSRP. When Tesla first launched the pre-order site for the truck, the starting price was listed at $39,900 for the single-motor model.
Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle
Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
Elon Musk confirms HVAC is on Tesla's future products list
After leading the electric vehicle segments with some exciting cars and providing energy storage solutions like the Powerwall, Elon Musk's Tesla will also work to provide heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solution for residential owners in the future CEO himself tweeted. Summers bring much-needed relief from cold weather in...
Elon Musk Drops "Bad News" About Tesla Cybertruck Price And Specs
Folks patiently eyeing the Tesla Cybertruck are in for some bad news, and this one comes straight from CEO Elon Musk. At the company's annual shareholder conference, Musk revealed that the final specs and pricing of the boxy electric truck likely won't be the same as originally announced. While Musk...
How Much Tesla Stock Does Elon Musk Own After Latest Sale?
On Tuesday, it was revealed that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk sold millions of shares of the electric vehicle company he heads. Here’s a look at how many shares of Tesla stock Musk owns after the sale and how much they’re worth. What Happened: New SEC filings...
Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%
The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
Tesla needs nickel to dominate the car industry. It just signed a $5 billion deal with the metal’s largest source
Indonesian government officials announced that Tesla had agreed to buy $5 billion worth of nickel products from the country. If Elon Musk wants to sell 20 million cars a year by 2030, he’ll need a lot of nickel—a key metal used in the electric batteries that power Tesla cars. And now, after years of wooing, the largest source of the metal seems to have won the Tesla CEO over.
What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?
Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
Elon Musk suggests big Tesla factory expansion plans
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said Thursday that the electric-vehicle maker, which is striving to sell 20 million vehicles annually, could ultimately build 10 or 12 factories. An announcement about Tesla’s next factory location could come later this year, he said at Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting. Mr. Musk didn’t say...
Elon Musk's sale of another $7 billion in Tesla stock makes his Twitter takeover more likely, Wedbush says
Elon Musk's latest sale of $7 billion of Tesla stock means his deal with Twitter is more likely to close, according to Wedbush. Musk said he sold the stock to prevent emergency selling of his Tesla stake in case he is forced to buy Twitter. "The situation has dramatically changed...
Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Social media platform Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) stock has had a tumultuous year as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk pulled his $54.20 per share and $44 billion takeover offer. There is much speculation that Musk might still be interested in the social media giant but at a cheaper price. The Company has sued Musk over the pulled takeover bid which is scheduled for a five-day trial beginning Oct. 17, 2022. Elon Musk has also countersued Twitter. Twitter claims to have spent $33 million in transaction expenses and is still set to take a shareholder vote on Sept. 13, 2022. Musk’s bid was able to keep Twitter’s share price up and relatively unscathed down only (-2.5%) on the year. Meanwhile, peers like Snap (NASDAQ: SNAP) and Pinterest (NASDAQ: PINS) saw their shares demolished by (-78%) and (-46%), respectively in the technology bear market. Twitter’s Q2 2022 earning report was negative for the most part but the silver lining was the 16.6% rise in monetizable daily active user (mDAU) at 237.8 million. Due to the pending acquisition of Twitter by an affiliate of Elon Musk, the Company has declined having an earning conference call, a shareholder letter or providing forward guidance. Prudent investors may consider opportunistic pullbacks to gain exposure in this popular social media platform.
Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Stock: Why It Fell Over 3% Today
The stock price of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) fell by over 3% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) fell by over 3% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to a bearish research report. JPMorgan analyst Jessica Fye adjusted the rating on Nektar from “Neutral” to...
Elon Musk sells nearly 8 million Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold 7.92 million shares of Tesla worth around $6.88 billion, according to a series of financial filings published Tuesday night. His transactions occurred between Aug. 5 and 9, the Securities and Exchange Commission filings revealed, following Tesla’s 2022 annual shareholder meeting on Aug. 4 in Austin, Texas.
Elon Musk has sold $32 billion worth of Tesla stock since November
In his latest move, Musk has sold another $6.9 billion of Tesla shares.
Experts Warn Against Using Air Conditioners Because They Are Horrible For the Environment
Experts say we need to find another solution amid heat waves as air conditioners take a huge toll on the environment. Air conditioners worldwide are expected to triple by 2050, and experts warn that we need to rethink this. Source: MinuteEarth/Youtube. As the planet continues to warm up, people everywhere...
Carvana (CVNA) Stock: Why It Fell Over 1.5% Today
The stock price of Carvana (CVNA) fell over 1.5% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Carvana (CVNA) fell over 1.5% pre-market today. Investors are responding to a bearish right. JPMorgan analyst Rajat Gupta adjusted the rating from a “Neutral” rating to an “Underweight” rating. The price target...
Elon Musk Said Tesla Could Buy Back Shares in the Near Future
With Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk attempting to back out of the $44 billion Twitter (TWTR) acquisition, he’s in the take-back mood. Tesla share buybacks could come in the near future, Musk said in the company’s annual shareholder meeting on Thursday, Aug. 4. Article continues below advertisement. Here’s...
NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock: Why It Fell 6.3% Today
The stock price of NVIDIA (NVDA) fell by 6.3% today. This is why. The stock price of NVIDIA (NVDA) fell by 6.3% today. Investors were responding to the company’s selected preliminary financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2022. The second quarter revenue is expected to be...
