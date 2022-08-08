Read full article on original website
Related
pulse2.com
Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%
The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
pulse2.com
Wayfair (W) Stock: $84 Target And Outperform Rating
The shares of Wayfair (W) recently received an $84 price target from Cowen. These are the details. The shares of Wayfair (W) recently received an $84 price target from Cowen. And Cowen analyst John Blackledge is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares. Blackledge adjusted the rating while...
pulse2.com
ReTo Eco-Solutions (RETO) Stock: Why It Surged 25.35% Today
The stock price of ReTo Eco-Solutions (RETO) surged by 25.35% today. This is why. The stock price of ReTo Eco-Solutions (RETO) surged by 25.35% today. Investors responded to ReTo Eco-Solutions announcing that the consortium led by the company’s subsidiary REIT Ecological Technology Co., Ltd. (REIT Eco) has won the bid for the Longxi County Comprehensive Land Management and Logistics Zone (Yangjia River Band) EOD Project, an ecological oriented development project in Longxi County, Gansu Province, China (the EOD Project).
IN THIS ARTICLE
pulse2.com
The Trade Desk (TTD) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
The Trade Desk (TTD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. The Trade Desk (TTD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. The Trade Desk reported a Q2 EPS of $0.20. And the revenue for the quarter was $377 million. In terms...
Exact date Americans need to apply for brand new direct payment worth up to $750 in order to get the cash by October
THE exact deadline to apply for a brand new direct payment worth up to $750 has been revealed. In an attempt to extend the child tax credit benefits needed by so many families amid soaring inflation, several states, including Rhode Island, are already offering their own child tax credit programs.
pulse2.com
WM Technology (MAPS) Stock: Why It Fell Over 25% Today
The stock price of WM Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAPS) fell by over 25% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of WM Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAPS) fell by over 25% pre-market today. Investors are responding to the company’s financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
pulse2.com
BigBear.ai Holdings (BBAI) Stock: Why It Fell Over 16% Today
The stock price of BigBear.ai Holdings (BBAI) fell by over 16% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of BigBear.ai Holdings (BBAI) fell by over 16% pre-market today. Investors are responding to the company’s second quarter results. BigBear.ai reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.45), which was $0.36 lower...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pulse2.com
Charter (CHTR) Stock: $550 Target And Hold Rating
The shares of Charter (CHTR) recently received a $550 price target from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of Charter (CHTR) recently received a $550 price target from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft is maintaining a “Hold” rating on the shares. Kraft adjusted...
pulse2.com
Why Vista Equity Partners Is Buying Avalara (AVLR) For $8.4 Billion
Vista Equity Partners announced it is buying Avalara (AVLR) for $8.4 billion. This is why. Avalara – a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes – announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners, a leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses, in partnership with institutional co-investors.
pulse2.com
Bimi International Medical (BIMI) Stock: Why It Surged Over 50% Today
The stock price of Bimi International Medical (BIMI) surged over 50% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Bimi International Medical (BIMI) surged over 50% pre-market today. Investors appear to be responding positively to what was revealed in a regulatory filing. The regulatory filing said that on June...
pulse2.com
ZK International (ZKIN) Stock: Why It Was Trending Today
The ZK International (ZKIN) stock is trending today. This is why. The ZK International (ZKIN) stock is trending today as the trading volume was more than 35 times the usual. Investors were responding to ZK International announcing that it has won a $75 million bid in the project known as the “Shenzhen Water Market Project” where companies were bidding to become the supplier of the stainless-steel pipes and fittings supplier of the “High Quality Drinking Water Household Project” (Phase 7 and 8) and “Community Water Supply Network Renovation Project” (phase 7 and 8).
pulse2.com
Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) Stock: Why It Increased Over 50% Today
The stock price of Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) increased by over 50% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) increased by over 50% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Zai Lab announcing that the company’s partner Karuna Therapeutics reported positive topline results from its Phase 3 EMERGENT-2 trial evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of its lead investigational therapy, KarXT (xanomeline-trospium), in adults with schizophrenia. And the trial met its primary endpoint with KarXT demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 9.6-point reduction in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score compared to placebo (-21.2 KarXT vs. -11.6 placebo, p<0.0001) at Week 5 (Cohen’s d effect size of 0.61). KarXT also demonstrated an early and sustained statistically significant reduction of symptoms, as assessed by PANSS total score, starting at Week 2 and maintained such reduction through all timepoints in the trial.
pulse2.com
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR) Stock: Why It Fell 27.35% Today
The stock price of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR) fell by 27.35% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR) – a leader in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer – fell by 27.35% in the previous trading session. Investors responded to eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
pulse2.com
Viatris (VTRS) Stock: Why It Increased 3.7% Today
The stock price of Viatris (VTRS) increased by 3.7% today. This is why. The stock price of Viatris (VTRS) increased by 3.7% today. Investors responded to the company’s second-quarter results. For the second quarter, Viatris reported a Q2 EPS of $0.88, which was $0.05 higher than analyst estimates of...
pulse2.com
Carvana (CVNA) Stock: Why It Fell Over 1.5% Today
The stock price of Carvana (CVNA) fell over 1.5% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Carvana (CVNA) fell over 1.5% pre-market today. Investors are responding to a bearish right. JPMorgan analyst Rajat Gupta adjusted the rating from a “Neutral” rating to an “Underweight” rating. The price target...
pulse2.com
Sweetgreen (SG) Stock: Why It Fell Over 20% Today
The stock price of Sweetgreen (SG) fell by over 20% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Sweetgreen (SG) fell by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding to the company’s second-quarter results. Sweetgreen reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.36), which was $0.06 lower than analyst estimates...
pulse2.com
Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) Stock: Why It Surged Over 20% Today
The stock price of Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) surged over 20% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) surged over 20% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Nielsen Holdings announcing that the court meeting and the special meeting of its shareholders due to be held today have been postponed.
NASDAQ
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 2 Shares Cross 4% Yield Mark
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2 (Symbol: BML.PRH) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7667), with shares changing hands as low as $19.11 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.58% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BML.PRH was trading at a 21.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 3.24% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
pulse2.com
Robinhood (HOOD) Stock: Why It Increased Over 3% Today
The stock price of Robinhood (HOOD) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Robinhood (HOOD) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. There are no company-specific reports or notable regulatory filings that are driving up the price so it appears there are external factors at play.
Comments / 0