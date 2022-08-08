ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton reveals a quick-acting roadie saved him from a major onstage mind-fart last night

By Merlin Alderslade
 2 days ago
Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton has revealed an amusing balls-up he managed to narrowly avoid on stage last night while preparing to rip into one of the band's most famous songs.

The Richmond metal heavyweights are currently tearing through Europe ahead of the release of new studio album Omens , and were playing in Lokeren, Belgium last night alongside heavy metal legends, Judas Priest . As the band were reaching the end of their set and setting up to play hallmark anthem Redneck , however, Morton had a classic 'mind-fart' moment that had him blanking on how to open the song.

"Last night while opening for Judas Priest, I suddenly couldn't remember if the intro to Redneck is the whole riff or just the 1st half cycled," the guitarist tweeted this morning. After unsuccessfully asking Lamb Of God drummer Art Cruz for advice, Morton was luckily able to call on his guitar tech for a major assist.

"Walked up [to] Art & asked him [what the intro was]," Morton continues. "He just looked at me terrified. So while Randy [Blythe, Lamb Of God frontman] introduced the song, I had my tech play it for me on his phone."

Morton's memory was jolted, and the song went ahead as planned. Don't worry Mark, we've all been there.

Morton's fellow LOG guitarist Willie Adler recently revealed that he is sitting out the band's current European and UK run, with former Machine Head and current Vio-Lence guitarist Phil Demmel sitting in for him.

"Hey everyone," Adler stated. "I’m thrilled with the love we’ve been seeing for the two new Lamb songs we’ve dropped so far. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the entire Omens album. We’re all super proud of it. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to make the trip to Europe for the upcoming shows this month, I’ve got some things that I need to be home for and I appreciate the band supporting my decision. I will 100% be back on stage for the Omen s tour in September & October. See y’all there!"

Omens is released October 7 via Nuclear Blast. They headline Bloodstock this weekend.

