The stock price of Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) increased by over 50% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) increased by over 50% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Zai Lab announcing that the company’s partner Karuna Therapeutics reported positive topline results from its Phase 3 EMERGENT-2 trial evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of its lead investigational therapy, KarXT (xanomeline-trospium), in adults with schizophrenia. And the trial met its primary endpoint with KarXT demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 9.6-point reduction in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score compared to placebo (-21.2 KarXT vs. -11.6 placebo, p<0.0001) at Week 5 (Cohen’s d effect size of 0.61). KarXT also demonstrated an early and sustained statistically significant reduction of symptoms, as assessed by PANSS total score, starting at Week 2 and maintained such reduction through all timepoints in the trial.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO