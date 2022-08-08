ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?

Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
pulse2.com

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Stock: Why It Fell Over 3% Today

The stock price of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) fell by over 3% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) fell by over 3% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to a bearish research report. JPMorgan analyst Jessica Fye adjusted the rating on Nektar from “Neutral” to...
InvestorPlace

5 Undervalued Auto Stocks to Buy Before They Zoom Higher

The undervalued auto stocks on this buy list are worth considering for the next five years. Li Auto (LI): Chinese electric vehicle company with robust deliveries growth and accelerating free cash flows. Tesla (TSLA): Likely to maintain leadership position in the electric vehicle business. Healthy cash flows will allow investment...
Motley Fool

Why QuantumScape, Nikola, and Lordstown Stocks Jumped Today

QuantumScape and its customers could be big beneficiaries of the Inflation Reduction Act. Nikola let investors know a new, experienced CEO will take the helm at the end of this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
tipranks.com

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday

Here is a list of stocks that witnessed the most price movement on Tuesday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Topping the list is Goodrx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), which gained 52.7% in...
Benzinga

Akerna Q2 Revenue Grows 24% YoY, What About Net Loss?

Akerna KERN released its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing revenue of $6.1 million, up 24% year-over-year. Gross profit of $4.2 million, or 69.8% of total revenues, was up 42% year-over-year compared to $3.0 million, or 60.9% of total revenues in the same period of 2021.
pulse2.com

Zomedica (ZOM) Stock: Why It Increased Over 7% Today

The stock price of Zomedica (ZOM) increased by over 7% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Zomedica (ZOM) increased by over 7% during intraday trading today. There are no company-specific reports or notable regulatory filings that are driving up the price so it appears there are external factors at play.
pulse2.com

ReTo Eco-Solutions (RETO) Stock: Why It Surged 25.35% Today

The stock price of ReTo Eco-Solutions (RETO) surged by 25.35% today. This is why. The stock price of ReTo Eco-Solutions (RETO) surged by 25.35% today. Investors responded to ReTo Eco-Solutions announcing that the consortium led by the company’s subsidiary REIT Ecological Technology Co., Ltd. (REIT Eco) has won the bid for the Longxi County Comprehensive Land Management and Logistics Zone (Yangjia River Band) EOD Project, an ecological oriented development project in Longxi County, Gansu Province, China (the EOD Project).
pulse2.com

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) Stock: Why It Increased Over 50% Today

The stock price of Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) increased by over 50% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) increased by over 50% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Zai Lab announcing that the company’s partner Karuna Therapeutics reported positive topline results from its Phase 3 EMERGENT-2 trial evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of its lead investigational therapy, KarXT (xanomeline-trospium), in adults with schizophrenia. And the trial met its primary endpoint with KarXT demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 9.6-point reduction in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score compared to placebo (-21.2 KarXT vs. -11.6 placebo, p<0.0001) at Week 5 (Cohen’s d effect size of 0.61). KarXT also demonstrated an early and sustained statistically significant reduction of symptoms, as assessed by PANSS total score, starting at Week 2 and maintained such reduction through all timepoints in the trial.
pulse2.com

Array Technologies (ARRY) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

Array Technologies (ARRY) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Array Technologies (ARRY) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the details. Q2 2022 Highlights. — Revenue of $424.9 million. — Net loss to common stockholders of $15.0 million. — Adjusted EBITDA of $25.9...
pulse2.com

Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%

The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
pulse2.com

BigBear.ai Holdings (BBAI) Stock: Why It Fell Over 16% Today

The stock price of BigBear.ai Holdings (BBAI) fell by over 16% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of BigBear.ai Holdings (BBAI) fell by over 16% pre-market today. Investors are responding to the company’s second quarter results. BigBear.ai reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.45), which was $0.36 lower...
pulse2.com

Wayfair (W) Stock: $84 Target And Outperform Rating

The shares of Wayfair (W) recently received an $84 price target from Cowen. These are the details. The shares of Wayfair (W) recently received an $84 price target from Cowen. And Cowen analyst John Blackledge is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares. Blackledge adjusted the rating while...
pulse2.com

Carvana (CVNA) Stock: Why It Fell Over 1.5% Today

The stock price of Carvana (CVNA) fell over 1.5% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Carvana (CVNA) fell over 1.5% pre-market today. Investors are responding to a bearish right. JPMorgan analyst Rajat Gupta adjusted the rating from a “Neutral” rating to an “Underweight” rating. The price target...
