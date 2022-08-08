ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Super Lawyer Sings With a Country Music Star, Throws His Wife the Sweetest Bday Bash — This Is Tony Buzbee In Love

Girls' Night Out show this Friday at The Red Brick Tavern in Conroe

CONROE, TX -- It’s Girls’ Night Out this Friday, August 12, as Texas Country Music Association’s Female Artist of the Year, Morgan Ashley, and 2020 Texas Songwriter of the Year finalist Kris Rogge Fisher take the stage at The Red Brick Tavern, located at 119 Simonton Street in Conroe, at 9:30pm.
Houston’s New Late Night Restaurant Makes Ambitious Food an All-Day Thing — Your First Look at Rosland’s

The exterior the new Houston restaurant and bar Rosland's near Washington Avenue is colorful and fun. (Photo by Raydon Creative) Rosland’s Grill & Bar is now open, just a stone’s throw from Houston’s bustling Washington Avenue corridor at 903 Durham Drive. It is named for a fictional character dubbed Rosland, whom restaurant owners Kim and Don Cristopher of DKC Companies conjured. This mysterious Rosland was born and raised in Houston just like the many generations of women in her family before her. With a love of the arts and a whole heart for rescuing animals in need, she is a kind yet strong soul with a passion for giving back.
Rapper 50 Cent to host music, comedy festival in downtown Houston; These are the major celebrities expected to make an appearance

Grammy-award-winning rapper, actor, and businessman, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson has been making quite the name for himself since he became a Houstonian. Jackson has already participated BIG TIME in the Houston Livestock and Rodeo auction show, brought his world-famous cognac and wine to shelves across the city and now he’s gearing up for a true welcome party.
Top 5: Soul food restaurants in the Houston area

Houston’s history is the epitome of Black culture. You can see it through its landmarks and in the neighborhood, such the Third Ward, Project Row House, Emancipation Park, and others. So, it’s only right to recognize the beautiful of all Black businesses that are laced throughout the entire city especially food.
Gorgeous! Ever Seen A Waterwall? Check Out The Popular Attraction In This Texas City

I am quite familiar with the band Oasis' song Wonderwall, but yesterday while scrolling through TikTok, I knew nothing of a 'waterwall.' Even better? It is here in Texas, and it is magnificent. That is the only word that I can think of to describe it. It is similar to a waterfall, one could say, but it does not flow into a river or stream. It is simply, as it is called, waterwall.
Houston oncologist reflects on Olivia Newton-John's cancer battle

HOUSTON — After a 30-year battle with breast cancer, Olivia Newton-John passed away on Aug. 8. She was 73. Announcing her death, her husband wrote: "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."
Cabo Bob’s coming to Willowbrook area this summer

This summer, Cabo Bob's will open a new Willowbrook-area location at 7103 FM 1960, Houston. (Courtesy Cabo Bob's) Cabo Bob’s will be opening a new location this summer at 7103 FM 1960, Houston—the former location of James Coney Island—according to a July 5 news release. The Austin-based build-your-own burrito restaurant opened its first Greater Houston-area location in 2019. Cabo Bob’s serves Tex-Mex cuisine, such as tacos, burritos, nachos and salads, that can be customized by patrons. www.cabobobs.com.
White Linen Night returns to the Heights after two-year hiatus

HOUSTON — Party people were out on the street in full force Saturday as a popular block party returned to the Heights after a two-year hiatus. White Linen Night, which started in New Orleans as a way for artists and patrons to celebrate the city's creativity, finally returned for 2022.
Houston Astros bussing in 500 residents for Uvalde Strong Day at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros will welcome the community of Uvalde to Minute Maid Park for Uvalde Strong Day this Sunday. The Astros will be giving away thousands of tickets to the game to Uvalde residents. Along with giving away tickets, the team is bussing in 500 residents in on 10 buses from Uvalde for a unique gameday experience.
Stunning West University House Redo Shows Off the Power of Wallpaper and a Young Houston Couple’s Daring — Jewelry For the Home

New York-based interior designer Jennifer Hunter selected Sandberg wallpaper, Raphael in Blue for the dining room in the West University home. (Photo by Jack Thompson) It’s seldom that a young homeowner today approaches an interior designer with a request for a redo that spotlights wallpaper. So when New York based designer Jennifer Hunter was approached by a Houston couple to do just that, she was delighted. The West University Place house — with an abundance of contemporary components such as limestone flooring, iron doors and windows, beams, and dark wood floors — had something of an industrial bent. The new owners wanted a warmer esthetic.
Houston Texans slash concession prices for top 4 menu items

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans today are unveiling Fan First Deals to continue evolving the gameday experience for fans. The organization, in partnership with Aramark Sports + Entertainment, is slashing prices on four of the most-ordered concessions items for all Texans home games during the 2022 Season. “We’re excited...
