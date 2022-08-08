ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees

From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Watch: Carlos Santana Comes Up Clutch as Mariners Retake Lead vs. Yankees

Seattle immediately responded, however, driving New York starter Nestor Cortes Jr. out of the game with an RBI single from Mitch Haniger to bring the game within one run. Albert Abreu came on in relief of Cortes and struck out the first batter he faced, Eugenio Suárez, but proceeded to relinquish the Yankees' lead on an 88.1 MPH changeup to Carlos Santana.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy