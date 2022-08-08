ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

lptv.org

Lakes Area Music Festival Puts on a Show with Brainerd Block Party

On Monday night in Brainerd, world-class classical music could be heard echoing through the streets as the Lakes Area Music Festival put on a block party in a downtown parking lot. A number of years ago, South 6th Street downtown went under construction. Now that it has been revamped and...
BRAINERD, MN
WJON

New Mini Golf Tournament for Charity in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- A new mini golf tournament is coming to Sauk Rapids later this month. The inaugural Challenge Cup Tournament is Friday, August 26th at Summerland Family Fun Park. The tournament is 18 holes and the cost to enter is $150 per foursome. The tournament will begin at 10:00...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Dairy Princesses: Maus 3rd Princess Kay Finalist in the Family

FREEPORT -- There are four women from Stearns County among the 10 finalists competing for Princess Kay of the Milky Way later this month. Eighteen-year-old Brianna Maus of Freeport is the daughter of Darrel and Lisa Maus. She says her family has a 60-cow dairy operation. She has two older...
FREEPORT, MN
WJON

Sartell Making Improvements to Neighborhood Parks

SARTELL -- The city of Sartell has been upgrading multiple park amenities this summer throughout the community. Parks Supervisor Tony Krueger says they've recently installed new playground structures at The Wilds Park and Morningstar Park. He says there are a few criteria they look at before replacing the equipment. We...
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Parkwood Theatre in Waite Park Top Gun Fan Appreciation Weekend

Have you seen Top Gun Maverick? It's amazing. If you have seen it, you know how great the movie is. If you haven't seen it yet, this might be the weekend to head to Parkwood theatre in Waite Park and experience the movie during the "Top Gun Fan Appreciation" weekend. This is kicking off this Friday, August 12th.
WAITE PARK, MN
WJON

109th Annual Benton County Fair Wraps Up Sunday [PHOTOS]

SAUK RAPIDS -- Another year of the Benton County Fair is almost in the books. As is tradition, veterans were honored Sunday morning with a brief program beside the 4-H exhibit building and parade around the fairgrounds. The program included the pledge of allegiance, national anthem, poem reading, flag folding,...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
WJON

Albany 15U Baseball to Play in the World Series

The Albany 15U baseball team will play in the Babe Ruth World Series in Fredericksburg and Stafford, Virginia this week. Albany will start with pool play in Stafford - Chichester against Stafford, Virginia, the host team, at 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13th. Albany will play Torrance, California in pool play...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WJON

VFW Baseball State Tournament Update

(Special Note: With the Cold Spring win over Totino Grace sets up a rematch for the championship between the Foley VFW and Cold Spring VFW. It was rained out in Austin on Sunday, it will be played at the MAC on Faber Field 4:00 Tuesday the 9th) FOLEY VFW 8...
COLD SPRING, MN
WJON

Cold Spring Considering Moratorium on THC Sales

COLD SPRING -- Another Stearns County community is considering a moratorium regarding THC sold within the city. During Wednesday's special city council meeting, the Cold Spring council will consider approving a one-year moratorium to allow city staff time to study the impacts as it relates to the new law. On...
COLD SPRING, MN
WJON

Busy Downtown Sauk Rapids Railroad Crossing Closed

SAUK RAPIDS -- A busy downtown Sauk Rapids railroad crossing has been closed for the week. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad has closed the crossing at 1st Street South for some maintenance work. It is expected to be closed until Friday of this week. There is a detour marked which...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
lptv.org

Akeley Man Dies in Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Nisswa

A 26-year-old Akeley man died on Saturday after his motorcycle crashed near Nisswa around 7:00 p.m. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the victim, Alex Nelson, was riding his 2007 Harley Davidson Cruiser southbound on Highway 371 toward Nashway Road. A Jeep Commander driven by George Lentsch, 62, of St. Paul, was heading eastbound on Nashway Road and was hauling a boat on a trailer. Lentsch attempted to cross the intersection of Nashway Road and Highway 371 and pulled out in front of the motorcycle. Nelson then struck the boat.
NISSWA, MN
