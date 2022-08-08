Read full article on original website
Lakes Area Music Festival Puts on a Show with Brainerd Block Party
On Monday night in Brainerd, world-class classical music could be heard echoing through the streets as the Lakes Area Music Festival put on a block party in a downtown parking lot. A number of years ago, South 6th Street downtown went under construction. Now that it has been revamped and...
Country Singer Pens Song About Losing His Grandparents from Wadena, Minnesota
Whoever says TikTok is a waste of time, isn't using the app right. This past Monday (August 8th) I was scrolling my "For You" page when a video of a man hearing his own song on the radio popped up. As I watched his heartfelt reaction to hearing his song get played, I realized the song was about Wadena, Minnesota.
New Mini Golf Tournament for Charity in Sauk Rapids
SAUK RAPIDS -- A new mini golf tournament is coming to Sauk Rapids later this month. The inaugural Challenge Cup Tournament is Friday, August 26th at Summerland Family Fun Park. The tournament is 18 holes and the cost to enter is $150 per foursome. The tournament will begin at 10:00...
Dairy Princesses: Maus 3rd Princess Kay Finalist in the Family
FREEPORT -- There are four women from Stearns County among the 10 finalists competing for Princess Kay of the Milky Way later this month. Eighteen-year-old Brianna Maus of Freeport is the daughter of Darrel and Lisa Maus. She says her family has a 60-cow dairy operation. She has two older...
Unique Barn Sale in Albany Offering Clothes, Photo Sessions and More
If you are looking for a place to do some shopping, and get family pictures taken at the same time, this unique barn sale event is just for you. I had a friend RSVP to the event on Facebook, prompting it to appear in my own newsfeed. Join us for...
Take A Seat On This Central Minnesota “Bus” And Enjoy Your Favorite Beverage
This Central Minnesota bar is giving some new meaning to the phrase 'back to school'. I've only been living here in Central Minnesota, well my second time around at least, for six weeks and I've been on the lookout for fun quirky things. I think I just found one. Check out this place to enjoy a drink in Sauk Centre!
Dairy Princesses: Hailey Frericks Doing Double Duty at State Fair
ALBANY -- Stearns County has four women among the 10 finalists for Princess Kay of the Milky Way. Nineteen-year-old Hailey Frericks of Albany is one of the four along with her twin sister Kallie Frericks. Hailey says it's been a busy summer for the 10 finalists. She says at the...
Sartell Making Improvements to Neighborhood Parks
SARTELL -- The city of Sartell has been upgrading multiple park amenities this summer throughout the community. Parks Supervisor Tony Krueger says they've recently installed new playground structures at The Wilds Park and Morningstar Park. He says there are a few criteria they look at before replacing the equipment. We...
Parkwood Theatre in Waite Park Top Gun Fan Appreciation Weekend
Have you seen Top Gun Maverick? It's amazing. If you have seen it, you know how great the movie is. If you haven't seen it yet, this might be the weekend to head to Parkwood theatre in Waite Park and experience the movie during the "Top Gun Fan Appreciation" weekend. This is kicking off this Friday, August 12th.
109th Annual Benton County Fair Wraps Up Sunday [PHOTOS]
SAUK RAPIDS -- Another year of the Benton County Fair is almost in the books. As is tradition, veterans were honored Sunday morning with a brief program beside the 4-H exhibit building and parade around the fairgrounds. The program included the pledge of allegiance, national anthem, poem reading, flag folding,...
Albany 15U Baseball to Play in the World Series
The Albany 15U baseball team will play in the Babe Ruth World Series in Fredericksburg and Stafford, Virginia this week. Albany will start with pool play in Stafford - Chichester against Stafford, Virginia, the host team, at 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13th. Albany will play Torrance, California in pool play...
Only Two In Minnesota Do You Know What & Where They Are?
There are two of these iconic structures in all of the United States and they are in two Minnesota towns. Do you know what and where they are?. Today a cold glass of water is only as far as the kitchen sink. There was a time when that wasn't the case.
VFW Baseball State Tournament Update
(Special Note: With the Cold Spring win over Totino Grace sets up a rematch for the championship between the Foley VFW and Cold Spring VFW. It was rained out in Austin on Sunday, it will be played at the MAC on Faber Field 4:00 Tuesday the 9th) FOLEY VFW 8...
45 Best Camping Spots in Minnesota (Campsites For Both Tent & RVs)
Minnesota is known for its lakes. As a matter of fact, the state is nicknamed “The Land of 10,000 Lakes,” because it’s the state with the most. Therefore, one can assume that there are some camping adventures to be had on these lakes, for sure!. Minnesota has...
Cold Spring Considering Moratorium on THC Sales
COLD SPRING -- Another Stearns County community is considering a moratorium regarding THC sold within the city. During Wednesday's special city council meeting, the Cold Spring council will consider approving a one-year moratorium to allow city staff time to study the impacts as it relates to the new law. On...
Stolen Go Cart in St. Cloud and Damage to the Train Museum in Waite Park
Waite Park Police is reporting that someone damaged the Train Museum in Waite Park on 3rd Street North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the backdoor was kicked in and two windows were broken out on the train engines. St. Cloud Police is reporting a...
Busy Downtown Sauk Rapids Railroad Crossing Closed
SAUK RAPIDS -- A busy downtown Sauk Rapids railroad crossing has been closed for the week. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad has closed the crossing at 1st Street South for some maintenance work. It is expected to be closed until Friday of this week. There is a detour marked which...
22-year-old man found dead in central Minnesota lake
A 22-year-old man who was reported missing on Sunday was found dead in a central Minnesota lake. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Trenton R. Robertson was found dead in Bass Lake, having been reported missing at 12:42 p.m. Sunday. Authorities went to a home on the...
St. John’s University Make Improvements to Several Athletic Fields
COLLEGEVILLE -- Several athletic fields at St. John's University got some upgrades this summer. The turf at Clemens Stadium was replaced, as was the flooring inside the Donald McNeely Spectrum field house. St. John's Athletic Director Bob Alpers says with the use each facility gets on a yearly basis, it...
Akeley Man Dies in Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Nisswa
A 26-year-old Akeley man died on Saturday after his motorcycle crashed near Nisswa around 7:00 p.m. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the victim, Alex Nelson, was riding his 2007 Harley Davidson Cruiser southbound on Highway 371 toward Nashway Road. A Jeep Commander driven by George Lentsch, 62, of St. Paul, was heading eastbound on Nashway Road and was hauling a boat on a trailer. Lentsch attempted to cross the intersection of Nashway Road and Highway 371 and pulled out in front of the motorcycle. Nelson then struck the boat.
