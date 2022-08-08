Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
MN school district policy bans teaching ‘divisive concepts’
BECKER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota school district is clashing with the teacher’s union and LGBTQ allies over a proposed policy that opponents say would undermine equity and inclusion. The proposal by three Becker school board members prohibits “political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts,” in the...
District 742 Polishes Student Handbook
ST. CLOUD -- With the start of school just a few weeks away, St. Cloud Area School District 742 is putting the finishing touches on the rules. At the board meeting Wednesday night, a number of changes to the student handbook were approved. Starting this fall, headgear will be allowed...
Filing Period Still Open for Some Local City, School Races
UNDATED -- The candidate filing period is still open for local cities and school districts that did not participate in Tuesday's primary election. In Waite Park, the seats held by Mayor Rick Miller and council members Vic Schulz are all up for election. In St. Joseph, the seats held by...
mprnews.org
New group launches effort to gain 'parental rights' on MN school boards
A new group calling itself the Minnesota Parent Alliance rallied at the state capitol Thursday. Dozens of supporters showed up for the gathering. Some carried signs with images of LGBTQ flags crossed out, or “CRT” (Critical Race Theory) crossed out as well as school board candidate signs. John...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
St. Cloud Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED -- Primary Election results from Tuesday. (The top six people will move on to the general election to fill three open seats) ( Top two will move on to the general election) - Sandra Brakstad 28.82%. - Seal Dwyer 28.62%. - Karen A. Larson 42.57%. Stearns County Commissioner District...
Summer Does Not End On Labor Day!
Well, officially anyway. In my mind Summer lasts until the nice weather goes away. The nice weather can continue well into October. We do have a cooler forecast for next week but the nice days will hopefully bounce back and we'll have a nice fall. Here we are, just about...
Update on Former Tech Media Services Building and Herberger’s Location
The city of St. Cloud is still doing tours and has received 3 offers for the former St. Cloud Tech High School media services building near the new city hall. Matt Glaesman is the Community Development Director for the city of St. Cloud. He says they are giving tours almost weekly so if someone is interested they should get through the building soon. Glaesman explains they are looking for the right use and the right price. He says if they find that combination the property could be sold at any time. The "right" use for the property ranges from professional services like a chiropractor or medical service to some retail element that could include a restaurant or coffee shop. Because of the size of the property the zoning approved by the city council would allow for expansion of the building or take down and construction of a new building.
St. Cloud Lawyer Explains The Law Conflict With Marijuana in MN
A new law in Minnesota that took effect July 1 allows for the selling of some THC products which includes edibles and beverages. Some area cities have imposed or are considering imposing a moratorium on the selling of these edibles and beverages. St. Cloud lawyer Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant says federally marijuana products are still illegal which is why only cash is accepted and these businesses don't use banks. Learn about on this new law.
IN THIS ARTICLE
East metro officials want to make sure the 3M health care spinoff stays in the east metro
Local and regional leaders are hoping to convince a soon-to-be Fortune 500 company to put its headquarters in the Twin Cities. Driving the news: Maplewood-based 3M Co. announced in late July it would spin off its $8.6 billion health care business. After the move, the spinoff would rank as roughly the 400th largest publicly traded company in the U.S. and have thousands of employees.The intrigue: 3M has not said anything about where that yet-to-be-named company will be based. But there's already a movement afoot in St. Paul to lure the spinoff to downtown.Why it matters: A Fortune 500 headquarters in...
Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota
I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
St Joseph Considered One of the Safest Small Towns
When you think of safe cities in Minnesota, small towns always come to mind first. Especially with the unrest that has been happening in the Twin Cities area for the last year or more, this is especially true. I have heard so many people mention how they appreciate the small town living that you can experience in greater Minnesota.
Spanier Bus Offering Test Drives For Interested Bus Drivers
ST. CLOUD -- You'll see an increase in school buses hitting the roads as the new school year quickly approaches. Drivers are out practicing their routes, however bus companies are still dealing with driver shortages. Tami Spanier is the owner of Spanier Bus Service. She says they will let anyone...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Group homes in Twin Cities offering hiring incentives amid staffing shortages
ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Staffing concerns at group homes across the state have some companies offering a variety of different incentives to fill the void. ACR Homes has more than 50 group homes in the Twin Cities but has had to close about a half-dozen due to staffing issues. "What has been happening now since COVID and shortly after is like nothing we have ever seen before," said Sarah Abbott, director of staff development. A Monday job fair at ACR Homes in Roseville may be a sign of the times. They're looking for workers, but finding them hard to come by....
Primary Voting Continues Today
ST. CLOUD -- Polling places across the region report slow or steady voting in today’s primary. At the Lincoln Elementary polling station, election judges report steady voting since they opened. At Apollo High School, election judges estimate only three percent of registered voters have appeared as of 11:00 am.
Boil water advisory in effect for parts of St. Paul, Maplewood
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Residents in parts of St. Paul and Maplewood are being advised to boil their water.St. Paul city officials say the advisory is a "standard precaution" following a power failure that occurred at the Beebe Road pump station just after noon Monday.Boil Water Advisory FAQThe outage caused a loss of water pressure which could have led to contamination, though officials call that scenario "unlikely."The impacted neighborhoods (click here to view the full map): * Holloway Avenue East, between 7th Avenue East and Division Street * Geneva Avenue North, between Conway Avenue East and Halloway Avenue East/Division Street * Conway Avenue East, between Carlson Street North and Geneva Avenue North and Avenue R * Ruth Street North, between 7th Street East and Larpenteur Avenue East * Winthrop Street North, between Larpenteur Avenue East and Hoyt Avenue East * Idaho Avenue East, between Furness Parkway and Winthrop Street North * McKnight Road North, between Ivy Avenue East and Margaret Street.Residents are encouraged to boil any water they use for drinking, cooking or brushing teeth for at least three minutes for the next 24 hours, or just use bottled water. Click here for more information.
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Jasinski: helping Minnesotans with rising cost of living
As I talk to people around the district, a few issues still tend to come up in conversation after conversation: cost of living and crime and public safety are the ones I hear about most often. You have probably noticed that gas prices have started to come back down a...
The Minnesota State Patrol Needs Your Help By Doing This Today!
Which State Highway Patrol has the best-looking Cruiser? Our Minnesota State Highway Patrol would love for you to pick theirs! Let's help show our Minnesota pride by placing our votes today. PLACE YOUR VOTE TODAY. By clicking HERE, you can find all the best photos that were submitted for the...
Minnesota Department of Corrections sued for re-imprisoning people released during pandemic over medical risk
MINNEAPOLIS -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota and other legal clinics are suing to stop the Minnesota Department of Corrections from reincarcerating people who were released from prison during the pandemic due to medical risk.Two plaintiffs are listed on the complaint. The first, Tanya Mae Walker, gave birth in December and cares for her sick mother. Walker has also been helping others with addiction recovery."Ms. Wagner, through her extraordinary rehabilitation, does not deserve this sudden disruption of the eight-month bond she has built with her newborn," said JaneAnne Murray, director of the University of Minnesota Clemency Clinic, which...
Minnesota Daily
Investigators renew search for missing UMN student after 53 years
After 20-year-old University of Minnesota student William “Bill” Underhill left a Dinkytown party in 1969, his family had no initial concerns about his whereabouts. Decades later, Bill’s family is still waiting for him to come home. Now, more than 50 years later, Bill’s sisters, Mary and Sarah,...
103.7 THE LOON
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0