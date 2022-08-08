ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
Akron, OH
Government
Akron, OH
Traffic
City
Massillon, OH
whbc.com

Falling Gas Price Streak Continues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For nine weeks now since hitting a record high, gasoline prices continue to trickle downward. The AAA average price for a gallon in Stark County is $3.45 Tuesday morning, down another two cents since Monday. Prices here are more than $1.60 below...
STARK COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odot#Drainage#Urban Construction#New Odot Road Work#Time#Amford Drive Se
cleveland19.com

55-year-old woman dies in Rootstown Township crash

ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the driver of a single-car crash died in Portage County early Wednesday evening. The crash happened on Rootstown Road just east of Lakewood Road in Rootstown Township at approximately 5:22 p.m. on Aug. 10, according to OSHP. OSHP said...
ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, OH
cleveland19.com

2 drivers die in Richland County crash

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided in a head-on crash Monday morning. The accident happened around 6:19 a.m. on State Route 13 between Free and Noble Roads in Bloominggrove. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Charmeka Sherman, 33, of Sandusky, went left of...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
whbc.com

AccuWeather: Spending Time Outside Becoming More Pleasant

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of cold fronts moving through the area this week are providing relief from this hot and humid spell. AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says one front has already moved through, bringing us temperatures a little below normal. But it’s another...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Medical examiner identifies victim from homicide in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of a homicide victim who was found in downtown Cleveland. Marcus Young, a 47-year-old Cleveland man, died as a result of the suspected homicide. According to the medical examiner, Young was found dead on Monday at...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy