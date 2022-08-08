Read full article on original website
Boil water advisory remains in effect for some residents in Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - City of Akron Water Division officials issued a boil water advisory Monday evening for residents who experienced low water pressure. All customers located west of North and South Hawkins Avenue and east of Route 21 are advised to boil their water until further notice. Water...
Construction of I-90 corridor: What to expect
A busy 8-mile stretch of I-90 will undergo construction, but not until 2024.
Car fire on I-90 near Dead Man's Curve closes westbound lane
A car on fire on I-90 near Dead Man's Curve has closed one westbound lane beyond SR-2, according to Cleveland Fire and ODOT.
Lanes reopen after crash on I-90 west, near Lakewood
Traffic was delayed after a crash along I-90 westbound, near Lakewood Monday night.
Falling Gas Price Streak Continues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For nine weeks now since hitting a record high, gasoline prices continue to trickle downward. The AAA average price for a gallon in Stark County is $3.45 Tuesday morning, down another two cents since Monday. Prices here are more than $1.60 below...
Local schools facing bus driver shortage
Just Tuesday morning I checked the Educational Service of Eastern Ohio's website, as well as Trumbull and Columbiana County's websites. There are still dozens of bus driver positions that need to be filled ahead of the school year.
Multiple utility poles damaged during crash with overturned car on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Power workers were called to the city’s East side overnight to repair several utility poles that were knocked down during a crash. The incident was first reported before 11:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of Eddy Road and Kirby Avenue. At least...
Drivers ticketed by speed cameras despite Ohio court ruling: Here’s why
The FOX 8 I-Team followed the money paid by drivers ticketed by local speed cameras. What we found exposed why so many towns keep collecting fines even after a recent Ohio Supreme Court ruling.
55-year-old woman dies in Rootstown Township crash
ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the driver of a single-car crash died in Portage County early Wednesday evening. The crash happened on Rootstown Road just east of Lakewood Road in Rootstown Township at approximately 5:22 p.m. on Aug. 10, according to OSHP. OSHP said...
2 drivers die in Richland County crash
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided in a head-on crash Monday morning. The accident happened around 6:19 a.m. on State Route 13 between Free and Noble Roads in Bloominggrove. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Charmeka Sherman, 33, of Sandusky, went left of...
Akron Pickle Company van stolen, involved in police chase before crashing
It has been a difficult summer for one small business in Akron. The Akron Pickle Company's food truck was stolen and then crashed.
Five RTA workers suspended under investigation: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating why five RTA employees have been suspended.
Construction begins on upscale Residences at Valor Acres in Brecksville
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- Construction has begun on Residences at Valor Acres, an upscale subdivision that will consist of more than 200 living units -- including townhomes, condominiums and luxury apartments -- off Brecksville Road just north of Miller Road. The subdivision is part of Valor Acres, a multi-use development on...
CMHA resident shoots, kills man staying at his downtown Cleveland apartment
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 67-year-old man shot and killed a man staying in his downtown apartment in the1300 block of Superior Avenue early Monday morning. According to police, the resident had allowed the 47-year-old man to sleep on a cot in the living room of his...
Akron Police Department shares reminder about ‘low-flying planes’ near Akron-Fulton Airport
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department shared a reminder Monday afternoon regarding planes flying near the ground at high rates of speed ahead of the Props and Pistons Festival. The planes will be flying from Aug. 12-14, according to a department Facebook post. The aerobatic and military planes...
Look out for low-flying planes in Akron this weekend
Akron police are giving residents a heads up for the weekend ahead.
AccuWeather: Spending Time Outside Becoming More Pleasant
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of cold fronts moving through the area this week are providing relief from this hot and humid spell. AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says one front has already moved through, bringing us temperatures a little below normal. But it’s another...
Akron shooting victim talks about on-going feud with neighbor that led to a shootout
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New revelations about what led up to a shootout between neighbors on July 30th, that left two women injured, and one man in handcuffs facing three counts of felony assault. Akron Police tell 19 News the exchange of gunfire happened in broad daylight in the 200...
Defendant in death of Bluffton police officer sentenced in Medina County
MEDINA — One of three men who were inside the vehicle that struck and killed a Bluffton police officer during a high-speed chase earlier this year was sentenced Monday to two years in prison by a Medina County judge. Dante Tate, 19, of Euclid, was sentenced on charges of...
Medical examiner identifies victim from homicide in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of a homicide victim who was found in downtown Cleveland. Marcus Young, a 47-year-old Cleveland man, died as a result of the suspected homicide. According to the medical examiner, Young was found dead on Monday at...
