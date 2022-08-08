Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene Adams
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
Related
Puppy found at Las Vegas hotel with mouth taped shut in hot car, now adopted
A puppy who was found in a hot car at a hotel and casinoby Las Vegas police with its mouth taped shut has been adopted.
Las Vegas police search for teenager with 'dangerous weapon'
Las Vegas police are searching for a teenager they say is carrying a dangerous weapon and urge the public to reach out with any relevant information.
Las Vegas man accused of fleeing deadly pedestrian crash found hiding in bathtub: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing charges after allegedly running from the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian on Tuesday. Police said James Frasco struck a pedestrian at around 4:30 a.m. near Flamingo Road and Arville Street before driving away. According to his arrest report, he was driving east […]
8newsnow.com
Police: Road rage shooter arrested in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman’s car wheel was shot during a road rage incident on I-15 near Silverado Ranch, police said. According to police, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, and following the incident, the woman whose car was struck, called the police, giving them a description of the shooter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Men charged in Las Vegas Strip crime spree where 2 died could face death penalty
Prosecutors said they intend to seek the death penalty against two men accused of murdering two people in a New Year's Eve crime spree on the Las Vegas Strip should they be found guilty.
news3lv.com
Child, 3, cuts clothes off as she waits for shoplifting grandmother in hot car, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman has been accused of leaving her 3-year-old granddaughter in a car for roughly an hour while she shoplifted at a store in South Carolina, according to an incident report obtained by WCIV. The report notes that 55-year-old Pamela Lawson is now facing charges.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas business owner speaks about destructive copper theft, to alert other business owners
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A thief hit Isaac Park’s business hard, back in the Spring, near Durango and Sahara. The thief didn’t get away with much, just a two-to-three-foot piece of copper pipe. “Total damage, it would be around like $50,000,” said Park. The dollar figure...
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Metro Police, a pedestrian accident took place near West Flamingo and Arville Street on Tuesday morning. The police stated that a man was hit by a vehicle just after 4:30 a.m. The victim was taken to UMC Trauma, where the authorities pronounced him dead. Police are suspecting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Las Vegas police: Father knocked out child’s teeth, did not enroll him in school
A Las Vegas father is accused of repeatedly beating a child over several years, knocking out some of his teeth, and not enrolling him in school, police said.
news3lv.com
'Street Outlaws' cast member killed while filming show in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is reporting a fatal auto crash that killed a cast member while filming a TV show in Las Vegas. The incident happened around midnight on Sunday, August 7, at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard North & Harry Allen Power Plant, near Apex.
Police: No criminal charges in case of fatal dog attack
Las Vegas police say they won't pursue criminal charges in the case of an 88-year-old woman who was attacked by a dog, because she was the dog's owner.
WNCY
Manitowoc Man Identified as Las Vegas Murder Victim
LAS VEGAS, NV (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Manitowoc man has been identified as the victim in a murder last week in Las Vegas. Acturius Milner was killed Thursday at The Mirage hotel. His cousin, Billy Hemsley, was arrested. The Clark County Coroner’s office confirmed Milner’s hometown to FOX 11....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Woman fatally mauled by dog near Clark High School
A dog is custody after a fatal apparent mauling near Clark High School on Tuesday, Las Vegas police say.
Trio accused of bending cards, cheating on Las Vegas Strip to win tens of thousands of dollars
Investigators with the Nevada Gaming Control Board said three men bent cards while playing table games similar to poker, cheating at least three Las Vegas Strip casinos of tens of thousands of dollars, court documents said.
I-Team: ‘He knew there was no way out for him,’ Las Vegas family suspects remains found at Lake Mead are Army veteran who drowned saving wife
The discovery of floating human remains at Lake Mead has a Las Vegas family hopeful they are an Army veteran who drowned two decades ago.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police looking for suspect in shooting near Sahara, Fort Apache
Should slot machines be allowed in strip clubs? Clark County leaders revisit 42-year-old rule. First day of school ‘smoother’ than last year in Clark County. Shaw's family was contacted by police for DNA samples. Students miss first day of school because of registration issues. Children were turned away...
‘Mommy was drinking,’ Las Vegas mother accused of drunk driving with kids in car, colliding with multiple objects
A Las Vegas mother is accused of driving under the influence with two young children in the car and crashing into several objects, police said.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police seek help locating suspected shooter
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man was shot multiple times at a Las Vegas apartment complex, and the shooting suspect has not been located, police said. According to police, on Aug 4, around 1:30 p.m. officers responded to an apartment complex near South Fort Apache Road, and Sahara Avenue. Arriving officers located the victim with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to UMC, and is expected to recover.
Police: 54-year-old father stabbed by son after argument on West Bonanza Road
Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1700 block of West Bonanza Road, near North MLK Drive.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas mail carrier pleads guilty to mail fraud
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas mail carrier has pleaded guilty to her role to commit mail fraud involving illegally obtained unemployment benefit cards. According to court documents, Jasmine-Royshell Kanisha Black, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.
Comments / 0