ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Police: Road rage shooter arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman’s car wheel was shot during a road rage incident on I-15 near Silverado Ranch, police said. According to police, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, and following the incident, the woman whose car was struck, called the police, giving them a description of the shooter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Robbers
news3lv.com

'Street Outlaws' cast member killed while filming show in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is reporting a fatal auto crash that killed a cast member while filming a TV show in Las Vegas. The incident happened around midnight on Sunday, August 7, at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard North & Harry Allen Power Plant, near Apex.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WNCY

Manitowoc Man Identified as Las Vegas Murder Victim

LAS VEGAS, NV (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Manitowoc man has been identified as the victim in a murder last week in Las Vegas. Acturius Milner was killed Thursday at The Mirage hotel. His cousin, Billy Hemsley, was arrested. The Clark County Coroner’s office confirmed Milner’s hometown to FOX 11....
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police seek help locating suspected shooter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man was shot multiple times at a Las Vegas apartment complex, and the shooting suspect has not been located, police said. According to police, on Aug 4, around 1:30 p.m. officers responded to an apartment complex near South Fort Apache Road, and Sahara Avenue. Arriving officers located the victim with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to UMC, and is expected to recover.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas mail carrier pleads guilty to mail fraud

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas mail carrier has pleaded guilty to her role to commit mail fraud involving illegally obtained unemployment benefit cards. According to court documents, Jasmine-Royshell Kanisha Black, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy