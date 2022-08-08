Read full article on original website
Here Come the Mummies, August 19
Friday, August 19, 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA. Described by the Examiner as “a band unlike any other” and Blurt magazine as “a hybrid of Idris Muhammad, George Clinton, Ohio Players, and Earth, Wind & Fire,” the tightly-wrapped funk, rock, and R&B musicians of Here Come the Mummies return to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center stage on August 19, their infectious grooves leading The Bob & Tom Show co-host Bob Kevoian to call one of their concerts “the most fun I've had in 20 years.”
