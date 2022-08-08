(Davenport, IA) — An eastern Iowa company is manufacturing and marketing what it calls “micro rooms” that can be placed in your back yard or beside the house to be used as a spare bedroom, office, or sunroom, and in a host of business applications. Fred Smith, co-owner of Fast-Pacs — based in Davenport — says they have four styles of rooms, all eight-by-12-feet with a ten-and-a-half-foot high cathedral ceiling. The price of a micro room starts around 16 thousand dollars, which Smith says is a much more cost-effective solution to solving space needs versus hiring a contractor to build a permanent addition to your home or business. Fast-Paks’ micro rooms are being featured this week at the Home & Garden Show in Austin, Texas, with a series of similar home shows coming up, including one in Des Moines in February.

2 DAYS AGO