Davenport, IA

QuadCities.com

St. Joe’s Coffeehouse Coming To Rock Island This Weekend

The next St. Joe’s Open Mic Coffeehouse will be Friday, August 12, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Parish House. It will be held outside on the patio and light refreshments and coffee will be available. Donations benefit the St. Joseph Evening Meal that happens at the Rock Island Township Hall. It will be an evening of music, poetry, and fellowship.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
US 104.9

Disney On Ice Is Bringing The Magic Back To The Quad Cities

The most magical show returns to the Quad Cities before the end of the year. Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, IL this December. Your kids will be wanting tickets as an early Christmas present. The good news is that they go on sale very soon.
MOLINE, IL
B100

Iowa Native Maddie Poppe To Perform At Rhythm City Casino

Maddie Poppe is bringing the Christmas spirit to Rhythm City Casino as she performs music from her Christmas From Home EP in the Event Center on Sunday, December 11, 2022. This is a show you won't want to miss this holiday season. Tickets are $30 and you can get them...
DAVENPORT, IA
Davenport, IA
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Davenport, IA
State
Mississippi State
Local
Iowa Government
97X

Daiquiri Factory Closes Its Rock Island Location

After 18 years of serving up daiquiris in the District of Rock Island, the Daiquiri Factory has officially closed its doors. Before you get sad about the fact that you won't be able to get their delicious daiquiris, don't forget they have their new location in Davenport that also serves food. You can see exclusive photos of the new location below.
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

Some QC Pools Will Close For The Season This Month. Here’s The Schedule.

As grand (read: hot) as summer has been, August marks the transition into fall and that means some local pools will be closing for the summer later this month. The public pools in Davenport, Rock Island, and Moline will also close at different times. (Bettendorf's Splash Landing closed last month after ongoing paint problems this summer). If you've been meaning to get out to a pool and relax, the time to do that is now. Here's when the pools will close:
MOLINE, IL
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Flo Rida
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Dustin Lynch
Person
Nelly
Person
Toby Keith
rcreader.com

Here Come the Mummies, August 19

Friday, August 19, 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA. Described by the Examiner as “a band unlike any other” and Blurt magazine as “a hybrid of Idris Muhammad, George Clinton, Ohio Players, and Earth, Wind & Fire,” the tightly-wrapped funk, rock, and R&B musicians of Here Come the Mummies return to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center stage on August 19, their infectious grooves leading The Bob & Tom Show co-host Bob Kevoian to call one of their concerts “the most fun I've had in 20 years.”
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Do singing cicadas mean the season's 1st frost is just weeks away?

MOLINE, Ill. — The cicada, the loudest insect on Earth (Guinness World Records certified), has made its grand return to the Quad Cities, just as it typically does in August. Popular weather folklore says that upon the return of the cicadas, one can expect the first frost within the next six weeks. It's true that, come Sept. 1, we will technically be entering the fall season - meteorological fall that is. It sounds plausible, right?
ANIMALS
97X

Davenport Southeast Little League Makes World Series on ESPN Today

Davenport's Southeast Little League baseball team is representing the state of Iowa in the Little League World Series, and they're headed into the semi-finals of the regional tournament today. You can watch on ESPN this morning as the Davenport Southeast Little League team takes on the Webb City Missouri team...
DAVENPORT, IA
#Mississippi Valley
ourquadcities.com

Deckmates car wash raises money for Vegas trip

The Quad City Steamwheelers Deckmates dance team are working hard to raise money to join the team next weekend in Las Vegas for the league’s championship game. The Deckmates were at The Ridge Social Drinkery in Davenport on Saturday washing cars for a $10 donation. For a couple of...
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

A Look Back At The Derecho That Hit The Quad Cities Two Years Ago

It's hard to believe it has been two years since the derecho ripped through the entire state of Iowa and into Western Illinois. Two years ago, more than $11 billion in damages was done due to the powerful storm that most could only describe as an inland hurricane. Thousands were left without power two years ago for weeks but the Quad Cities bounced back, and two years later, we're still thriving.
IOWA STATE
Tug Fest is back!

Tug Fest is back!

Vice President Matt Thoene to talk about what we can expect at this year’s event focused on the longstanding rivalry between LeClaire and Port Byron.
LE CLAIRE, IA
iheart.com

Davenport trustee Wilbur Lettinga dies at 86

Longtime entrepreneur and Davenport University Board of Trustee member Wilbur Lettinga has died at the age of 86. Lettinga served on the Davenport board for almost 50 years and also served on boards for Spectrum Health and Hope Network. He started several businesses in West Michigan including Laser Alignment, Kentwood...
DAVENPORT, IA
westerniowatoday.com

Davenport Company Is Building Pop-Up Rooms for Home & Business

(Davenport, IA) — An eastern Iowa company is manufacturing and marketing what it calls “micro rooms” that can be placed in your back yard or beside the house to be used as a spare bedroom, office, or sunroom, and in a host of business applications. Fred Smith, co-owner of Fast-Pacs — based in Davenport — says they have four styles of rooms, all eight-by-12-feet with a ten-and-a-half-foot high cathedral ceiling. The price of a micro room starts around 16 thousand dollars, which Smith says is a much more cost-effective solution to solving space needs versus hiring a contractor to build a permanent addition to your home or business. Fast-Paks’ micro rooms are being featured this week at the Home & Garden Show in Austin, Texas, with a series of similar home shows coming up, including one in Des Moines in February.
KWQC

River Bandits fans take in historic game at the Field of Dreams

DAVENPORT and DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - Many Quad City River Bandits fan made the trip to Dyersville, Iowa to watch history happen. For the first time ever, a minor league baseball game took place at the historic Field of Dreams. The Quad City River Bandits faced off against the Cedar...
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

US 104.9

Davenport, IA
US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

