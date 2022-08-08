ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Family Receives Gift on 20-Year Anniversary of Massillon Police Officer Killing

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Twenty years after his untimely death while on duty, a Massillon police officer was honored in a special way on Tuesday. Former Massillon resident Donna Marsinick presented Officer Eric Taylor’s widow JuWanna with a large, homemade memorial blue quilt at Tuesday’s memorial event behind the Massillon Recreation Center.
Twinsburg Police officer performs life-saving CPR twice in 1 shift

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - It is never just another day at the office for any police officer and that was certainly the case, and then some, for Twinsburg officer Olivia Bartulovic. She recently performed CPR twice in one shift, saving a couple lives in the process. Bartulovic was first called...
Canton Borrowing $47 Million to Upgrade Sugarcreek Aquifer

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council has given the OK to borrow the $47 million needed to renovate the Sugarcreek water plant and wellfield south of Navarre. The design work has been done and Great Lakes Construction is now purchasing the needed materials, hoping to...
Former Euclid police officer dies in a Texas motorcycle crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Euclid police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash in Houston, TX on Aug. 4. David “Dave” Gerald Roose, 48, was a detective with Euclid police for 15 years before retiring in 2014. Roose was a reserve deputy for the Fulshear Police...
Greater Cleveland medical device maker moving HQ to Colorado

OAKWOOD, Ohio - ViewRay Inc., the Oakwood company that has developed an MRI-guided radiation therapy for cancer patients, announced Monday that it will move its headquarters from Greater Cleveland to Colorado “to attract top-tier talent from the state’s growing medical technology sector.”. The medical device maker will continue...
