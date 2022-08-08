Read full article on original website
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
The Least Visited State Park in Ohio is also the most PeacefulTravel MavenHartville, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
cleveland19.com
CMHA resident shoots, kills man staying at his downtown Cleveland apartment
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 67-year-old man shot and killed a man staying in his downtown apartment in the1300 block of Superior Avenue early Monday morning. According to police, the resident had allowed the 47-year-old man to sleep on a cot in the living room of his...
whbc.com
Family Receives Gift on 20-Year Anniversary of Massillon Police Officer Killing
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Twenty years after his untimely death while on duty, a Massillon police officer was honored in a special way on Tuesday. Former Massillon resident Donna Marsinick presented Officer Eric Taylor’s widow JuWanna with a large, homemade memorial blue quilt at Tuesday’s memorial event behind the Massillon Recreation Center.
Westlake house fire was caused by lightning strike, 911 caller says
What once was Kyrie Irving’s Westlake home caught fire Monday night. The large home was struck by lightning and smoke was visible, said a 911 caller.
Woman’s car rear-ended, then taken in Cuyahoga Falls
Cuyahoga Falls Police are asking for the public's help after a woman reported her vehicle was rear-ended, the suspect then brandished a handgun and demanded she turn over her vehicle.
cleveland19.com
Twinsburg Police officer performs life-saving CPR twice in 1 shift
TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - It is never just another day at the office for any police officer and that was certainly the case, and then some, for Twinsburg officer Olivia Bartulovic. She recently performed CPR twice in one shift, saving a couple lives in the process. Bartulovic was first called...
Akron Pickle Company van stolen, involved in police chase before crashing
It has been a difficult summer for one small business in Akron. The Akron Pickle Company's food truck was stolen and then crashed.
whbc.com
Canton Borrowing $47 Million to Upgrade Sugarcreek Aquifer
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council has given the OK to borrow the $47 million needed to renovate the Sugarcreek water plant and wellfield south of Navarre. The design work has been done and Great Lakes Construction is now purchasing the needed materials, hoping to...
38-year-old taken into custody after stealing Akron Pickle delivery van, leading police on chase
AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from an unrelated story and previously aired on 3News on Aug. 9, 2022. An Akron man is in custody after stealing a vehicle from a delivery driver for the Akron Pickle on Tuesday afternoon. At around 1:20 p.m., while a...
cleveland19.com
Akron shooting victim talks about on-going feud with neighbor that led to a shootout
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New revelations about what led up to a shootout between neighbors on July 30th, that left two women injured, and one man in handcuffs facing three counts of felony assault. Akron Police tell 19 News the exchange of gunfire happened in broad daylight in the 200...
4 arrested, charged in murder of missing Ohio man found wrapped in tarp
Four people have now been arrested and charged in the murder of Victor Huff, of Lakewood, whose body was discovered two days after he was reported missing.
cleveland19.com
Police: Duo steals cigarettes from delivery driver at gunpoint near Summit County store
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the duo responsible for robbing a delivery driver at gunpoint Monday afternoon at an Akron market. The two men have not been identified, according to Lt. Mike Miller of the Akron Police Department. The robbery happened at around 2:30 p.m. at the...
Local church moving thrift store; all items on sale
A local church is moving its thrift store to better serve low-income communities.
Family of Garfield Heights hit-skip victim pleading for justice
Surveillance footage shared with News 5 shows a mangled Chevrolet Cobalt getting towed away and sadly the driver inside, 26 year old Cameron Crews, didn’t make it.
Look out for low-flying planes in Akron this weekend
Akron police are giving residents a heads up for the weekend ahead.
whbc.com
Orrville Company Among 8 100-Year-Old-Plus Businesses Recognized by State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Eight Ohio businesses now in their second century of operations are being recognized by the state, and one of them is from the area. The JM Smucker Company based in Orrville is actually over 125 years old, founded on the idea of selling products at a fair price.
Pair arrested with gun, almost 10 pounds of marijuana
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- An Austintown man who was arrested early Sunday in a car with almost 10 pounds of marijuana inside is free on $50,000 bond while a woman who was with him is still in the jail on the same bond.
cleveland19.com
Former Euclid police officer dies in a Texas motorcycle crash
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Euclid police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash in Houston, TX on Aug. 4. David “Dave” Gerald Roose, 48, was a detective with Euclid police for 15 years before retiring in 2014. Roose was a reserve deputy for the Fulshear Police...
Local schools facing bus driver shortage
Just Tuesday morning I checked the Educational Service of Eastern Ohio's website, as well as Trumbull and Columbiana County's websites. There are still dozens of bus driver positions that need to be filled ahead of the school year.
Greater Cleveland medical device maker moving HQ to Colorado
OAKWOOD, Ohio - ViewRay Inc., the Oakwood company that has developed an MRI-guided radiation therapy for cancer patients, announced Monday that it will move its headquarters from Greater Cleveland to Colorado “to attract top-tier talent from the state’s growing medical technology sector.”. The medical device maker will continue...
