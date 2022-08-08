Read full article on original website
Meet the ‘demon stock’: Chinese investors have coined their own name for stocks that defy logic
China's large pool of retail investors may be flocking to demon stocks now due to the sluggishness of China’s equity markets.
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing July Stocks?
Don't be too quick to step in just because some of these high-profile stocks are on sale.
tipranks.com
Which “Strong Buy” Energy Stock is the Best Buy?
Big energy stocks are fresh off an incredible second quarter of results. With oil slipping, though, it remains to be seen how much longer the cash windfall will last for the world’s fossil fuel giants. Energy stocks have taken a step back following the recent pullback in WTI crude...
Stock Market Today: S&P, Nasdaq Extend Losing Streaks on Micron Demand Woes
The latest batch of corporate earnings updates sparked a selloff in stocks on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the path lower. Travel stocks were hit particularly hard after Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) reported its second-quarter results. For the three-month period, the cruise operator brought in revenue of $1.2 billion and recorded a per-share loss of $1.14, missing analysts' consensus estimates. And in the company's earnings call, CEO Frank Del Rio said that bookings in the second half remain below the "extraordinarily strong" levels they were at in 2019. This sparked a 10.6% drop in NCLH stock to a point not much above its pandemic lows. Other travel-related names like Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL, -5.6%) and American Airlines (AAL, -2.7%) fell as well.
Apple, Twitter And 2 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Dow Jones closed higher on Friday after the country’s economy added 528,000 jobs in July. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Got $5000? 3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy for the Long Term
The financial sector offers plenty of compelling places to put some capital to work.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 11: What You Need to Know
Wednesday brought multiple good news for the U.S. markets, the best being the lower-than-expected inflation reading for July. Investors seem to rush back to grab the opportunity. Stock futures moved higher in the pre-market trading session as investors cheered the unexpected reduction in inflation. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial...
tipranks.com
Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%
An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
pulse2.com
Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%
The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Technology stocks will be the driver of the next stock market bull run.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why CyberArk Stock Surged 8% on Wednesday
Cyberark has posted robust results for the second quarter as top-line growth continued for the company. Yet, Cyberark reported a loss during the quarter, which remains a concern. Information security company CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) reported stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, as revenue and earnings surpassed...
tipranks.com
Looking for Dividend Aristocrat Bargains? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like the Most
Investors like getting a return on investment, of course, it’s why they are in the market to begin with. And when a company makes a commitment to return capital and profits to the shareholders, that’s a win – one that will both attract and reward investors. The key for investors is to find the best possible capital return, and dividend stocks make a logical place to start looking.
tipranks.com
Why RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock is Up 16%, Ahead of Earnings
Ahead of the second-quarter earnings that will be released tomorrow, four top insiders at RVL Pharmaceuticals lapped up a hefty amount of the company shares yesterday. A number of executives from top management bought shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP) in a series of insider Buys. Topping the Buys were two directors, Sriram Venkataraman and David Burgstahler, who bought shares worth a whopping $12.4 million each. Further, CEO Brian Markison acquired shares worth $1.32 million while EVP and COO Schaub James lapped up shares worth $232,500. Interestingly, these buys come right before the company’s earnings report, scheduled to be released tomorrow.
tipranks.com
CRSP Stock Misses Earnings; Here’s Why Revenue Plunged
CRSP is a speculative stock with a heavy cash burn. Despite this and its earnings miss, investors still have a favorable view of the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) recently reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. CRSP’s Adjusted earnings per share came in at -$2.40, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of -$2.22. In addition, sales fell over 99% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $158,000 compared to $900.7 million. This massive difference is the result of a $900 million upfront payment in Q2 2021 from Vertex for a Joint Development and Commercialization Agreement.
tipranks.com
Why Wendy’s Stock Fell 1.75% after Its Earnings Report
Wendy’s lost 1.75% in Wednesday’s trading session. While the earnings report was somewhat disappointing, there’s still plenty of reason to buy in on this resilient fast food chain. Wendy’s report wasn’t a hit with investors. Wendy’s beat analysts’ earnings estimates of $0.22 per share, as it posted...
tipranks.com
What Do TALK Stock’s Website Visit Trends Tell Investors?
Mental health solutions provider Talkspace has had more than its share of issues. However, ahead of its Q2 earnings release, its share prices are trending higher. Encouraging website visits in Q2 may have been a positive influence on Q2 performance. Increased website visits are a boon for online businesses. Investors...
