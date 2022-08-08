ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

i95 ROCK

Is it Even Possible to Boondock in Connecticut?

OK recreational vehicle enthusiasts, I have a question for you: Where the hell do you boondock in Connecticut? Has every inch of public land been monetized? It seems to. What is boondocking? The term is defined as 'Dispersed camping on public land without hookups for electricity, water, and sewage'. Basically, it's camping for free, you park your rig, pitch a tent, whatever, and there you go. In the 70's-90's, it was common to see tractor trailers and RVs parked overnight on the side of a quiet road, next to a pond or a pretty view, for days at a time. Now, in 2022? Nope. Most everywhere, enforcement will tell you to move on to someplace that makes you pay for conveniences.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

5 Places in Connecticut Where It’s Impossible Not to Speed

Have you noticed more and more that it's nearly impossible NOT to speed around Connecticut?. I admit it, I'm a habitual law breaker. I often find myself going 10-20 miles over the posted limit. It's not intentional. I've never done anything like the person I read about in a Facebook post from the Connecticut State Police - Troop L in Litchfield. They got snagged doing 120 MPH on Rt. 8 Northbound by Exit 43 in Harwinton. I live right off of that exit in Torrington, and damn, it's tough to not fly on that stretch of roadway.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Several important races on Primary Day

Connecticut Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy discussed the bill at an event at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford. Democrats hope to have their Inflation Reduction Act ready for President Joe Biden to sign into law by the end of the week. Updated: Aug. 7,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

How many red light and stop sign violations occurred in your area?

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Driving running red lights is a frustrating issue that can have dangerous results. Stop On Red Week is observed across the country every year during the first full week of August — Aug. 7 to 13 — to highlight the significance of red traffic lights and reduce crashes caused by breaking […]
CHESHIRE, CT
Eyewitness News

What to expect in Tuesday’s primaries

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tuesday is primary day. There are several important statewide races and legislative seats that need to be filled. Both Republicans and Democrats will be able to vote in Tuesday’s primary. There are competitive races for U.S. Senate, Secretary of the State, and State Treasurer. “We...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Some CT towns are saying no to statewide rules on accessory apartments. Their reasons are complicated

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A backyard cottage in Connecticut represents more than a backyard cottage. For more than a year, the future of so-called accessory dwelling units — smaller, secondary homes on single-family properties — has ignited local political debate after state legislators last year enacted a new law meant to encourage more housing.
CONNECTICUT STATE
townandtourist.com

20 Best Hiking Trails in Connecticut (For Ocean & Mountain Views)

Connecticut is an eclectic mix of rural countryside and ocean splendor in southeast New England. Rated as one of the best states to live in the country, it is no surprise that Connecticut is rich in adventure and beauty. With towering mountains outside colonial towns and incredible views from the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

State discusses plan to preserve CT’s shellfish industry

FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Oysters and clams farmed from Long Island Sound are a part of Connecticut’s rich history. On Monday the state celebrated a new plan to protect, preserve and help restore its shellfish industry. “When the water hits 70 degrees the oysters will start to spawn. They’ll...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NECN

Program for $1,000 ‘Hero' Pay for Essential Conn. Workers to Launch This Week

Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay will be available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a soft launch on Friday and the website for applications went up that morning. While there has been significant interest in the program, officials from the office of the state comptroller said there is more behind-the-scenes work to be done to accommodate that level of demand before the program officially kicks off.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Editorial: Free museum days a chance to explore CT

These so-called dog days of summer are, in reality, the perfect time to introduce children to some of Connecticut’s hidden treasures. For the next few weeks, ending on Labor Day, children 18-and-under can get into many of the state’s museums for free under the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program funded by the American Rescue Plan.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Your Guide to the Primary Elections Today in Connecticut

The Connecticut primaries are happening today and voters across the state will be voting in several primary races. There is a Republican primary for the United States Senate and one for U.S Representative. There are primaries for Secretary of the State, Treasurer and several state senate and representative races. When...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Where to go in CT for National Farmers’ Market Week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmers’ markets have been open across Connecticut this summer, though this week carries something a bit more special. That’s because it’s National Farmers’ Market Week. People from around the state can fill their bags at their local market. If you are wondering where to go, you’re in luck. Here’s a […]
NBC Connecticut

Several Dogs Come to Connecticut Humane Society After Kentucky Flooding

Several dogs that were in shelters during the Kentucky flooding are being transported to Connecticut for temporary housing. The ASPCA is facilitating the transport of more than 25 dogs from the Kentucky Humane Society to shelters in Newington, as well as in Virginia, Boston and Denver. The Connecticut Humane Society...
NewsTimes

CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
WILTON, CT

Community Policy