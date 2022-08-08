ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phone Arena

iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed in his PowerOn newsletter that Apple is gearing up for the September iPhone 14 launch event. It will not be a live event apparently and Apple has already started recording it. It will be broadcasted in the first half of the next month. The Cupertino...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro always-on display might have been leaked by Apple

One of Apple’s worst-kept secrets is that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are going to have always-on displays. Apple has yet to actually confirm this huge feature, but leaks and reports have repeatedly spoiled its existence. The latest leak comes from Apple itself, as the company might have left a trace of the feature in its latest Xcode beta.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Users#Mass Production#Rebates#Smart Phone#Ios#Apple Iphone#The Taiwan Economic Times#Taiwanese#Tsmc
CNBC

Samsung just announced two new phones that fold in half

Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens and a similar design to its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a small pocketable square that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside with a starting price of $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone with...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Samsung Unpacked Is Tomorrow: How to Watch the Galaxy Phone Livestream

Samsung Unpacked will be livestreamed on Aug. 10, likely detailing the company's next line of foldable phones. Samsung will be reaching its fourth generation of foldable phones, which started with the Galaxy Z Fold in 2019. As the foldable phone field grows, both the rumored Z Fold 4 and Z...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Apple iPhone 14 release date could be earlier than expected as 95 million phones are prepped for sale

The alleged Apple iPhone 14 release date was widely reported on back in June, with the tentative date of September 13 (a Tuesday) being the day in question. However, a new source has now suggested that the iPhone 14 release date could actually be September 6, a whole week earlier and only a day after Labor Day, which is a federal holiday in the United States and lands on September 5 for 2022.
CELL PHONES
protocol.com

Tired: Russia. Wired: China

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why after years of warnings about the threat posed by Russian hackers, security experts are more worried about China, ransomware strikes a German chipmaker and Palo Alto Networks plunges further into managed security. China's unseen arsenal. In recent years, threats from Russia have...
CHINA
SPY

Top Apple Deals for August 2022: Save $150 on the 2022 MacBook Pro at Amazon

Click here to read the full article. Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $668.76 Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, we’re more than halfway through summer, and the Back to School deals are beginning to pop up. The good news is that it’s a great time to score big deals on Apple products. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge...
ELECTRONICS
Entrepreneur

1 Big Tech Stock to Buy as It Looks to Rebound

Software behemoth Microsoft’s (MSFT) shares plummeted this year amid the broader market sell-off. However, the stock seems to be rebounding. Moreover, given bullish Wall Street analysts’ sentiments around the stock, it could be the right time to invest in it. Read on…. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a...
STOCKS
SPY

It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story on August 3, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. We’ve added this additional purchase option and updated the pricing in our original story, which you can read below. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Oppo Watch 3 launches with Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset and up to 4 days of battery life

Oppo has introduced the Watch 3 in China, one of three wearables that the company has released today in its home market. A true successor to the Watch 2, unlike the Watch 3 Pro, the Watch 3 has a curved display and a single physical button. Specifically, the AMOLED display measures 1.75-inches across and resolves at 372 x 430 pixels. Oppo adds that the display offers a 326 PPI pixel density with a 3D glass cover.
ELECTRONICS
itechpost.com

Five Reasons Why You Should Wait for iPhone 14

With just a few weeks before Apple releases the much-awaited iPhone 14, would you still be opted to get the iPhone 13?. You must have been in need of a new iPhone right now and the iPhone 13 is the latest that you can get in the market. But there are reasons why you should wait a bit.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Intel strikes a deal to manufacture MediaTek’s chips

Intel and MediaTek have formed a strategic partnership to build chips for "a range of smart edge devices" using Intel Foundry Services (IFS), Intel announced. The aim is to help MediaTek build a "more balanced, resilient supply chain," with added capacity in the US and Europe. MediaTek is a fabless...
BUSINESS

