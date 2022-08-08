ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

The Spun

Notre Dame AD Thinks Big Ten Deal Was Good For Fighting Irish

Notre Dame remains firm in not joining a new conference despite some of the massive media rights deals being given out. But Notre Dame's athletic director believes that the Fighting Irish will benefit regardless. In a recent interview, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick praised the new media rights deal...
On3.com

Why AD Jack Swarbrick believes impending NBC-Big Ten deal is ‘perfect’ for Notre Dame

As has been the case with recent conference realignment discussions, the Tuesday news about the likely blockbuster NBC-Big Ten (plus CBS and Fox) media deal was followed by a “Where does Notre Dame fit into this equation?” question. NBC has televised Notre Dame home games since 1991, and the school’s current contract with the media giant expires in 2025.
ClutchPoints

Notre Dame football athletic director Jack Swarbrick reacts to NBC’s involvement in Big Ten deal

The Big Ten is nearing a media rights deal with the likes of NBC, CBS and Fox Sports, one that could be worth over $1 billion annually. It’s a huge deal for the conference, who ended their 40-year partnership with ESPN in the process. With all the conference realignment talk swirling around, it’s something that […] The post Notre Dame football athletic director Jack Swarbrick reacts to NBC’s involvement in Big Ten deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
