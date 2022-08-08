Read full article on original website
Notre Dame AD Thinks Big Ten Deal Was Good For Fighting Irish
Notre Dame remains firm in not joining a new conference despite some of the massive media rights deals being given out. But Notre Dame's athletic director believes that the Fighting Irish will benefit regardless. In a recent interview, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick praised the new media rights deal...
Notre Dame AD's revealing comment on joining a conference
The biggest question left around college football realignment and expansion has been the future of whether Notre Dame will finally decide to join a conference. Listening to Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick talk, it sounds like the school is happy where it is - and believes it can stay there. ...
247Sports
Another Buckeye target confirms attendance for Ohio State - Notre Dame game
A talented defensive recruit the Buckeyes have offered a scholarship confirms he will be at the Ohio State - Notre Dame game.
Notre Dame Football schedule: Road battle vs Ohio State brings tough test
Notre Dame football schedule: Week 1 – Notre Dame @ Ohio State Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 3
Country’s No. 12 overall prospect plans to return to Ohio State for Notre Dame game
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
Notre Dame College Football Future Odds Breakdown
Notre Dame’s over/under wins total at SI Sportsbook is 9.5 wins and the Fighting Irish have +4000 odds to win the national title.
What separates Notre Dame football players according to defensive coordinator Al Golden
It doesn’t matter where Al Golden goes. The Notre Dame defensive coordinator is always asked the same thing. What’s it like going from coaching NFL players — a group of guys who nearly won the Super Bowl six months ago — to college players, many of whom are not yet old enough to belly up to the bar and buy themselves a beer?
Why AD Jack Swarbrick believes impending NBC-Big Ten deal is ‘perfect’ for Notre Dame
As has been the case with recent conference realignment discussions, the Tuesday news about the likely blockbuster NBC-Big Ten (plus CBS and Fox) media deal was followed by a “Where does Notre Dame fit into this equation?” question. NBC has televised Notre Dame home games since 1991, and the school’s current contract with the media giant expires in 2025.
Vote for Ohio State fans in Fox College Football's best fanbase in college football
It’s time to turn out Ohio State fans. Fox College Football has released a Twitter engagement thread for college football fans to vote for the best college football fans in the nation. We know here that there aren’t any fanbases as passionate about their team than Buckeye Nation, but...
Notre Dame football athletic director Jack Swarbrick reacts to NBC’s involvement in Big Ten deal
The Big Ten is nearing a media rights deal with the likes of NBC, CBS and Fox Sports, one that could be worth over $1 billion annually. It’s a huge deal for the conference, who ended their 40-year partnership with ESPN in the process. With all the conference realignment talk swirling around, it’s something that […] The post Notre Dame football athletic director Jack Swarbrick reacts to NBC’s involvement in Big Ten deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
