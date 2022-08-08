Purdue trustees approve 10-year capital plan, naming of academic center and research labs, health care plan; hears about record Summer Session

MARION – Indiana Wesleyan University, in cooperation with the Grant County Visitors Bureau (GCVB), is excited to announce the Wildcats have been selected to host 2023, 2024, and 2025 NAIA Outdoor Men’s and Women’s Track & Field National Championships on the campus of Indiana Wesleyan University. This three-year partnership with the NAIA will bring over $1 million in economic impact annually to Grant and surrounding counties. This will be the second time IWU has hosted this event. The Wildcats hosted from 2010-2013.

MARION, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO