Purdue trustees approve 10-year capital plan, naming of academic center and research labs, health care plan; hears about record Summer Session

Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
FSSA to announce a pilot program to integrate mental health, addiction peer recovery professionals in Indiana county jails
DELAWARE CO. – Thursday, August 11: Indiana Executive Director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement Douglas Huntsinger will join Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner and City of Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour to announce the launch of the Integrated Reentry and Correctional Support pilot program. WHO:. Douglas Huntsinger, Executive Director...
wbiw.com
NAIA announces Indiana Wesleyan as host for 2023, 2024, and 2025 NAIA Outdoor Men’s and Women’s Track & Field National Championships
MARION – Indiana Wesleyan University, in cooperation with the Grant County Visitors Bureau (GCVB), is excited to announce the Wildcats have been selected to host 2023, 2024, and 2025 NAIA Outdoor Men’s and Women’s Track & Field National Championships on the campus of Indiana Wesleyan University. This three-year partnership with the NAIA will bring over $1 million in economic impact annually to Grant and surrounding counties. This will be the second time IWU has hosted this event. The Wildcats hosted from 2010-2013.
Comments / 0