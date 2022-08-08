Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
ISP: Woman killed in crash on I-80, man arrested
LAKE STATION, Ind. (WANE) – A crash at an exit along Interstate 80 left one woman dead and a man facing drunk driving charges Monday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers were called to the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Exit 15B – which is the ramp to Ripley Street – in Lake Station at about 4:45 a.m.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
wbiw.com
Portage woman killed in crash on I-94
LAKE STATION- On Monday, August 8th, at approximately 4:45 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a crash on I-80 eastbound lanes at exit 15B. This is the ramp to Ripley St. Preliminary investigation by Trooper William Carlson and Trooper Joshua Luckey shows that a 2016 Subaru rapidly reduced speed to merge to the Toll Road exit ramp when a 2016 Buick rear-ended it. Both vehicles sustained severe damage.
abc57.com
Three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue sends three to hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Five people were injured following a three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue near 27th Street Wednesday afternoon, the South Bend Police Department reported. The crash happened at 4:24 p.m. According to police, of the five people injured, three were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening...
Bullet strikes truck driver’s Mountain Dew can while driving on I-80
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A truck driver narrowly avoided injury after a bullet entered his cab while he was driving on Interstate 80 and struck a can of Mountain Dew Kickstarter that sat in a cupholder near his leg. According to the Indiana State Police, the interstate shooting occurred at approximately 2:52 p.m. at the […]
WISH-TV
State police investigating shooting on I-80 in Lake County
CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are looking for the driver who fired several shots at a semitruck Monday afternoon in Lake County. Just before 3 p.m., state troopers were called to a report of shots fired on eastbound I-80 at the 0.01 mile marker. That’s about one-tenth of a mile east of the Indiana/Illinois state line.
hometownnewsnow.com
Out of Gas Leads to OWI Arrest
(La Porte, IN) - A driver is charged with being impaired after running out of gas in La Porte. 26-year-old Matthew Avery was arrested eight days ago. Police said an officer pulled up after Avery’s vehicle ran out of gas near Burger King on East Lincolnway just after 11 p.m. Avery denied having anything to drink, but he had a blood alcohol level of more than four times the legal limit.
WNDU
Missing 16-year-old Walkerton girl found safe; suspect arrested
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Update: Lacie has been recovered safety by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department and Jamison has been placed under arrest. The Walkerton Police Department needs your help locating 16-year-old Lacie Lynn Mattke. Lacie weighs 120 pounds. She has brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She...
cwbchicago.com
Wild party bus driver was airlifted to a hospital after 100 mph police chase in 2018, records show
The party bus driver who is accused of crashing into an ambulance and 17 other cars while driving through heavy traffic in Lakeview on Saturday was airlifted to a hospital four years ago after being thrown from a sports car during a 100 mph police chase in Indiana, according to court records and a contemporaneous newspaper report.
95.3 MNC
South Bend woman hurt after hitting tree in roadway in Cass County
A South Bend woman was taken to the hospital after she crashed into tree in the roadway in Cass County. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, in Mason Township. The 47-year-old woman was traveling eastbound on Grange Street when she struck the tree, according to the...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Pizza Delivery Crashes
(La Porte County, IN) - Charges have been filed against an alleged hit-and-run pizza delivery driver. 50-year-old Michael Adams allegedly struck two vehicles in a driveway on Vintage Court just outside La Porte. According to La Porte County Police, the van driven by Adams and the vehicles he struck sustained...
wjol.com
Plainfield Man May have suffered Medical event prior to fatal crash
On Friday, August 5, 2022, at 8:16 PM, Joliet Police Officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Road and River Bend Lane for a report of a traffic crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash indicates that a Mitsubishi Outlander driven by a 55-year-old male Plainfield resident was westbound on Caton Farm Road at which time the vehicle left the roadway to the north and struck a tree near the entrance of the Lakewood on Caton Farm subdivision.
fox32chicago.com
Woman dies after kayaking accident last month on northwest Indiana lake
HOBART, Ind. - A 54-year-old woman who was critically injured after a kayaking incident last month in northwest Indiana has died. Carol Rose Wolff Williams, of Griffith, Ind., died Sunday after the July 31 accident on Robinson Lake in Hobart, according to the Lake County medical examiner's office. Williams and...
WNDU
One killed in LaPorte County fire
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a fire on Sunday morning in LaPorte County. Crews were called to the scene around 4 a.m. to a home on NE Suburban Drive just off of W. 700 N. in Springfield Township. The LaPorte County Coroner confirmed on Monday...
2 Indiana State Troopers struck by driver who was allegedly intoxicated
GARY, Ind. - Two Indiana State Troopers, who were conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 80, were struck by a driver who was allegedly intoxicated Saturday morning. At about 12:52 a.m., the two troopers were conducting a traffic stop on the westbound side of I-80 near the 8.0 mile marker, authorities said.
8-month-old girl found after being taken by suspect who broke into Irving Park home: CPD
CPD said the suspect hit a 17-year-old girl on the head before taking the baby.
hometownnewsnow.com
Drug Arrest in Traffic Stop
(Starke County, IN) - A Rolling Prairie man is facing drug-related charges. 42-year-old Charles Gross was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop near State Road 23 in Starke County. The vehicle was searched after a K-9 dog detected the presence of drugs. Police said a small amount of cocaine and...
Woman's Decomposing Body Found in Garbage: Police
The decomposing body of the woman has not yet been identified.
southernillinoisnow.com
State Police release more details on I-57 fatal crash north of Dix
State Police have released more details on a car-semi crash that killed one person and resulted in a second being airlifted to a regional hospital. Police say the driver of the car that was killed was 61-year-old Irving Wright of South Holland, Illinois. A passenger in the car, 53-year-old Sherice Wright of South Holland, was seriously injured.
Body of West Lafayette man pulled from Tippecanoe River
Indiana conservation officers are investigating the death of a West Lafayette man after his body was recovered Saturday night from the Tippecanoe River near Monticello. Carroll County dispatch received a 911 call about 8:30 p.m. Saturday of a possible drowning near the area of the 600 block of North 1225 West, according to a Department of Natural Resources news release Monday afternoon.
