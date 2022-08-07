Read full article on original website
Is Tower of Fantasy down? How to check ToF’s server status
Tower of Fantasy’s release timer is hitting zero at different times, depending on where players are located in the world. To reduce the burden on the game’s servers, the developers decided to break the release into regions. When it comes to release hypes, however, even the best release...
How to get Tracer’s Comic Book skin during the Overwatch Anniversary Remix event
The Overwatch Anniversary Remix is now in its third incarnation, and as was the case with previous volumes, players are getting a chance to hit rewind on some challenges of old. For the first week of the three-week event, gamers get a redo on Tracer’s Comic Challenge from the fall...
How to get Tower of Fantasy Twitch Drops
Tower of Fantasy is an upcoming fantasy MMORPG that will deliver players to the alien planet of Aida after humanity decimated all the resources on Earth. Players will join this new world in just a couple of days, on Aug. 11 at 8am CT. In the meantime, players are able to sign up to earn Twitch drops for the upcoming game by watching streams.
A secret two-player mode has been found in Super Punch-Out! 28 years later
Video game secrets typically don't stay hidden this long. With the ability to search code and the internet to share discoveries, games don’t often keep secrets for long, but a new discovery reveals a feature that has gone undiscovered for more than 28 years. One social media user who...
The best support champions for beginners in League of Legends
In League of Legends, support is probably the most underrated role, and possibly one of the hardest to master, especially for beginners. To be called a great League support, players must do a lot. The position requires a ton of in-depth game knowledge, how and when to roam throughout the map, what are the best support champions for certain compositions, and more. The most important aspect of playing support is most likely communication, which is key when it comes to winning your lane with your partner.
Vantage point: ImperialHal, NiceWigg, and more sound off on Apex’s newest legend
Vantage is now live in Apex Legends, with a big gun strapped to her back and a fuzzy bat at her side. The recon character is made for sniping and scouting, able to easily see enemies and identify vital information about them and their squad from far away. As is...
How to get Potent Omnium Crystal in Tower of Fantasy
Tower of Fantasy is an action-role-playing game set in the dystopian world of Aida. As players adventure through these Omnium-rich but not catastrophically affected lands, they’ll encounter a wide variety of enemies, unlock and upgrade new skills, and interact with everything the world has to offer. Throughout one’s time...
How to unlock Swarm in Call of Duty Mobile
Scorestreaks are an essential part of the multiplayer experience in Call of Duty: Mobile. While you’ll gain access to useful perks after racking up a few eliminations, increasing your score further will allow you to gain access to deadlier scorestreak bonuses. Swarm was introduced to CoD: Mobile during its...
League of Legends turrets still broken following latest patch
The turrets in League of Legends have been broken for over a week—and they’re still broken even after Patch 12.15 hit the live servers today. For some reason, turret shot damage doesn’t increase past the first hit. Instead of dealing up to 120 percent extra damage on the third hit, turret damage caps at just 40 percent, as discovered by YouTuber and content creator Vandiril.
Here are all of Udyr’s new reworked abilities in League
Udyr has been considered one of the most outdated champions in League of Legends for many years. His kit was straightforward and simple compared to the newer releases of the game, leaving him in the dust heading into future seasons. As a result, Riot Games has made a huge effort...
Best Apex Legends players and streamers to watch in 2022
Many streamers and esports pros came from other games to play Apex Legends, many of whom remain for the thrill ride. Due to its cartoonish appearance, abilities, and focus on being a battle royale, Apex is often compared to VALORANT and Call of Duty. Unlike VALORANT, Apex gives its characters a lot more personality in-game, including multiple powers, executions, and animations that emphasize their personalities.
Riot experimenting with items, meta champions, potential ‘pets’ in 2023 changes to League’s jungle position
Riot Games has published a developer update detailing some of the early changes coming to the jungle role in League of Legends. Some iteration of these updates and alterations are expected to go live when the 2023 preseason patch drops later this year. One of the most important factors Riot...
How to fix ‘server under maintenance’ in Tower of Fantasy
Tower of Fantasy is slowly rolling out around the world. The game is going live at different times in different time zones to ensure the servers can handle the demand. Players have been able to pre-load Tower of Fantasy to prepare for its launch, but a wild error appearing after the installation process may make you wonder whether you have done something wrong. If you have encountered the “server under maintenance” error after installing the game on your platform of choice, you won’t be able to launch it.
Cloud9 signs rocker to competitive Apex Legends squad
One of North America's best teams signs one of North America's best free agents. One of North America’s best Apex Legends squads has their new third member—and he comes with high pedigree. The team announced the signing of Aidan “rocker” Grodin today, completing their competitive squad ahead of the third year of the Apex Legends Global Series.
MultiVersus has reportedly already surpassed 10 million players
With the range of fighting platformer games already out like Nickelodeon All Star Brawl and Super Smash Bros., no one knew what to expect from Warner Brothers’ MultiVersus. But when the game launched into open beta, it was such a success that the servers broke within hours. And now, MultiVersus has over 10 million active players, according to IGN.
All Tower of Fantasy servers in each region
The global launch of Tower of Fantasy has arrived and players from around the world are excited. The mobile multiplayer RPG from Perfect World was released on PC and mobile devices on Aug. 10, and the over 4 million users who have pre-registered indicate that anticipation is high. The game...
New Steel Valkyries skins for Janna, Nasus, Camille, and Lucian are coming to League of Legends
Riot Games has teased that more skins from the Steel Valkyries universe are coming to League of Legends soon. Featuring Janna, Nasus, Camille, and Lucian, the new skins will join the Steel Valkyries universe that already features various champions such as Miss Fortune, Renata Glasc, and Kai’Sa. With colorful...
All MTG Arena Alchemy nerfs and buffs before Standard 2022 rotation
Changes to Alchemy Draft should open up the meta. Wizards of the Coast is looking to improve Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate Draft with a significant number of MTG Arena Draft balance changes, along with two Constructed adjustments heading into the release of Dominaria United and Standard 2022 rotation. Scheduled...
TFT Set 7 Patch 12.15: Full notes and updates
Significant balance changes in Patch 12.15 are looking to hit the Teamfight Tactics Set Seven meta sweet spot as the Mid-Set approaches. Slated to go live on Aug. 10, Patch 12.15 is the second-to-last update prior to the release of the TFT Set 7.5 Mid-Set. The patch is smaller than previous Set Seven updates but still contains a number of significant changes that will affect the meta. Damage at Stage or Round 10-1 was increased to 30 for Standard, Hyper Roll, and Double Up to accelerate games that run long. And Shimmerscale Goldmancer’s Staff ability power per gold in Hyper Roll was increased from three to four.
PUBG publisher will show off new IP and The Callisto Protocol at Gamescom
KRAFTON, the publisher of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, will be at this year’s Gamescom with news about two projects from its independent studios. KRAFTON will begin activities at the event’s opening show, Opening Night Live, on Aug. 23. Charlie Cleveland, co-founder and director of Unknown Worlds, the studio behind Subnautica, will officially reveal a new IP that will take place in a sci-fi setting with imaginative turn-based gameplay.
