dotesports.com

Is Tower of Fantasy down? How to check ToF’s server status

Tower of Fantasy’s release timer is hitting zero at different times, depending on where players are located in the world. To reduce the burden on the game’s servers, the developers decided to break the release into regions. When it comes to release hypes, however, even the best release...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get Tower of Fantasy Twitch Drops

Tower of Fantasy is an upcoming fantasy MMORPG that will deliver players to the alien planet of Aida after humanity decimated all the resources on Earth. Players will join this new world in just a couple of days, on Aug. 11 at 8am CT. In the meantime, players are able to sign up to earn Twitch drops for the upcoming game by watching streams.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skins#Design#Wingman#Video Game#Legendaries
dotesports.com

The best support champions for beginners in League of Legends

In League of Legends, support is probably the most underrated role, and possibly one of the hardest to master, especially for beginners. To be called a great League support, players must do a lot. The position requires a ton of in-depth game knowledge, how and when to roam throughout the map, what are the best support champions for certain compositions, and more. The most important aspect of playing support is most likely communication, which is key when it comes to winning your lane with your partner.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get Potent Omnium Crystal in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is an action-role-playing game set in the dystopian world of Aida. As players adventure through these Omnium-rich but not catastrophically affected lands, they’ll encounter a wide variety of enemies, unlock and upgrade new skills, and interact with everything the world has to offer. Throughout one’s time...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to unlock Swarm in Call of Duty Mobile

Scorestreaks are an essential part of the multiplayer experience in Call of Duty: Mobile. While you’ll gain access to useful perks after racking up a few eliminations, increasing your score further will allow you to gain access to deadlier scorestreak bonuses. Swarm was introduced to CoD: Mobile during its...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

League of Legends turrets still broken following latest patch

The turrets in League of Legends have been broken for over a week—and they’re still broken even after Patch 12.15 hit the live servers today. For some reason, turret shot damage doesn’t increase past the first hit. Instead of dealing up to 120 percent extra damage on the third hit, turret damage caps at just 40 percent, as discovered by YouTuber and content creator Vandiril.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Here are all of Udyr’s new reworked abilities in League

Udyr has been considered one of the most outdated champions in League of Legends for many years. His kit was straightforward and simple compared to the newer releases of the game, leaving him in the dust heading into future seasons. As a result, Riot Games has made a huge effort...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best Apex Legends players and streamers to watch in 2022

Many streamers and esports pros came from other games to play Apex Legends, many of whom remain for the thrill ride. Due to its cartoonish appearance, abilities, and focus on being a battle royale, Apex is often compared to VALORANT and Call of Duty. Unlike VALORANT, Apex gives its characters a lot more personality in-game, including multiple powers, executions, and animations that emphasize their personalities.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to fix ‘server under maintenance’ in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is slowly rolling out around the world. The game is going live at different times in different time zones to ensure the servers can handle the demand. Players have been able to pre-load Tower of Fantasy to prepare for its launch, but a wild error appearing after the installation process may make you wonder whether you have done something wrong. If you have encountered the “server under maintenance” error after installing the game on your platform of choice, you won’t be able to launch it.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Cloud9 signs rocker to competitive Apex Legends squad

One of North America's best teams signs one of North America's best free agents. One of North America’s best Apex Legends squads has their new third member—and he comes with high pedigree. The team announced the signing of Aidan “rocker” Grodin today, completing their competitive squad ahead of the third year of the Apex Legends Global Series.
NFL
dotesports.com

MultiVersus has reportedly already surpassed 10 million players

With the range of fighting platformer games already out like Nickelodeon All Star Brawl and Super Smash Bros., no one knew what to expect from Warner Brothers’ MultiVersus. But when the game launched into open beta, it was such a success that the servers broke within hours. And now, MultiVersus has over 10 million active players, according to IGN.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All Tower of Fantasy servers in each region

The global launch of Tower of Fantasy has arrived and players from around the world are excited. The mobile multiplayer RPG from Perfect World was released on PC and mobile devices on Aug. 10, and the over 4 million users who have pre-registered indicate that anticipation is high. The game...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All MTG Arena Alchemy nerfs and buffs before Standard 2022 rotation

Changes to Alchemy Draft should open up the meta. Wizards of the Coast is looking to improve Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate Draft with a significant number of MTG Arena Draft balance changes, along with two Constructed adjustments heading into the release of Dominaria United and Standard 2022 rotation. Scheduled...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

TFT Set 7 Patch 12.15: Full notes and updates

Significant balance changes in Patch 12.15 are looking to hit the Teamfight Tactics Set Seven meta sweet spot as the Mid-Set approaches. Slated to go live on Aug. 10, Patch 12.15 is the second-to-last update prior to the release of the TFT Set 7.5 Mid-Set. The patch is smaller than previous Set Seven updates but still contains a number of significant changes that will affect the meta. Damage at Stage or Round 10-1 was increased to 30 for Standard, Hyper Roll, and Double Up to accelerate games that run long. And Shimmerscale Goldmancer’s Staff ability power per gold in Hyper Roll was increased from three to four.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

PUBG publisher will show off new IP and The Callisto Protocol at Gamescom

KRAFTON, the publisher of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, will be at this year’s Gamescom with news about two projects from its independent studios. KRAFTON will begin activities at the event’s opening show, Opening Night Live, on Aug. 23. Charlie Cleveland, co-founder and director of Unknown Worlds, the studio behind Subnautica, will officially reveal a new IP that will take place in a sci-fi setting with imaginative turn-based gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES

