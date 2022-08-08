Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour: 5 biggest names who lost their Tour cards
Rickie Fowler may have squeezed his way into the FedEx Cup Playoffs by making the top 125 in the PGA Tour 2021-22 standings, but others were not so fortunate including three English players. Former Masters champion Danny Willett, four-time DP World Tour winner Matt Wallace and former World No.1 and...
GolfWRX
Shane Lowry flew home from Wyndham Championship before realizing he made the cut
Friday at the Wyndham Championship was even more tense than the usual play for the cut line. As weather delays set in, organizers could not quite finish the second round in time, leading to one awkward and nerve-wracking situation for a heap of players:. When everything had completed, the cut...
Fred Couples Slams LIV Golf as Saudi Series Accuses Tiger Woods of Doing PGA Tour’s Bidding
In an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, which was partially dealt with yesterday by U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in a California courtroom, the LIV Golf Series accused pro golf’s top circuit of getting Tiger Woods to “publicly criticize” players for joining the Saudi-backed league.
SkySports
LIV Golf Lawyer Reveals Stunning Secret About Player Earnings
LIV's lawyer revealed players' earnings count against their initial payout for joining the tour.
PGA Tour responds to restraining order from LIV Golf players: ‘They can’t have their cake and eat it too’
The PGA Tour has filed a motion asking a judge to deny a temporary restraining order from three LIV Golf
NFL・
Women’s Open golf: Buhai beats Chun in dramatic playoff – as it happened
Ashleigh Buhai won her first major at Muirfield after an epic play-off with Chun In-gee. Scott Murray was watching.
golfmagic.com
Rickie Fowler scrapes in FedEx Cup Playoffs despite missing Wyndham cut
Rickie Fowler faced a nervous wait over the weekend in North Carolina to see if he would miss the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the second year in a row. The 33-year-old missed his ninth cut of the season at the Wyndham Championship. He entered the week 123rd in the FedEx Cup standings, so his fate was now out of his hands.
Judge Denies LIV Golf Players' Request to Compete in PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs
Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones were seeking a temporary restraining order to play this week in Memphis.
Golf Digest
Tom Kim teaches us an important lesson, Dustin Johnson plays boat bartender, and Nick Faldo’s (surprisingly) emotional farewell
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’ve really got our hands full on a 24/7 basis these days. There’s just so much going on all over, and another bombshell could drop at any moment, so you have to be on your toes at all times. Yep, potty training is tough. And nope, it doesn’t get any easier with kid No. 2—especially when kid No. 1 decides it’s time to try ditching the diapers at night. What? You thought I was talking about all the golf drama these days? Well, there’s plenty of that going around as well, so let’s get to it. We should have a few minutes in the clear. I think.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Nick Faldo's Departure Sunday
After 16 years at CBS, Nick Faldo is calling his last PGA Tour event at the Wyndham Championship this weekend. Understandably, it has been an emotional experience for Sir Nick, who has been as much of a broadcasting mainstay as he was on the course during his playing days. Fittingly,...
LIV Golf statement on players being denied access to PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs: 'No one gains by banning golfers'
After what is sure to be the first of many legal matches between the PGA Tour and players who jumped ship to play for the upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Tour is 1 up. On Tuesday a judge ruled against Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford after they...
SkySports
Wyndham Championship: Joohyung Kim claims maiden PGA Tour title after threatening '59 round'
Kim, who quadruple-bogeyed his opening hole of the tournament on Thursday, went into the final round two strokes off the pace but pulled clear of the field by playing an eight-hole stretch in eight under on his way to a brilliant nine-under 61. The 20-year-old ended the week on 20...
PGA Tour responds to lawsuit that would allow three LIV Golf players into FedEx Cup Playoffs, points out 'falsehoods'
After 11 LIV Golf players sued the PGA Tour last week, with three of them seeking entry into the Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs that start this week, the Tour on Monday sent to the U.S. District Court of Northern California a 32-page response plus a separate seven-page example of what it calls mischaracterizations and mistruths presented by the LIV players.
NFL・
LIV Golf breakaway trio lose key court case in bid to play in PGA FedEx Cup
A request by three golfers on the LIV Golf tour for a temporary restraining order that would have allowed them to compete in the PGA Tour’s lucrative FedEx Cup playoffs this week was thrown out by a federal judge on Tuesday. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford have...
The Legal Fight Between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour Is Here, and It's Ugly
PGA Tour players are displeased with a lawsuit from 11 LIV Golf players seeking to continue playing the Tour. A ruling Tuesday could overshadow the first FedEx Cup playoff event.
CBS Sports
Open champion Cameron Smith dodges LIV Golf rumors: 'My goal here is to win the FedEx Cup Playoffs'
As the PGA Tour-LIV Golf battle waged in a courtroom in Northern California on Tuesday, LIV may have scored another victory on the other side of the country. According to the Telegraph, Cameron Smith, the No. 2 player in the world and reigning Open Championship winner, could be headed to LIV Golf after the FedEx Cup Playoffs and may play in LIV's Boston event at the beginning of September after signing a contract worth over $100 million.
CBS Sports
2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs: Standings, schedule, golf format, purse, prize money for PGA Tour postseason
Upon the conclusion of a regular season jam packed with events and four tremendous major championships, the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs have arrived. Since the FedEx Cup Playoffs started in 2007, professional golf has never felt more tenuous, and has likely never been more up in the air. Now...
SkySports
Golf Channel
Callum Shinkwin earns second DP World Tour win at Cazoo Open
NEWPORT, Wales – Callum Shinkwin claimed his second DP World Tour title with a four-shot victory in the Cazoo Open on Sunday. The Englishman shot 1-under 70 in the final round and finished on 12-under 272 overall at Celtic Manor, where he has now finished first, fourth and eighth in his last three visits.
