Cale Gundy Resigns as Oklahoma Football Assistant Coach After Reading ‘Shameful’ Word From Player’s iPad

‘The word I said was shameful and hurtful’: Longtime Oklahoma football coach Cale Gundy shockingly resigns after film session controversy
Cale Gundy played his college football at Oklahoma and was an assistant coach for the Sooners since 1999, holding a variety of titles. But late Sunday night, Gundy resigned from the program after an incident in a film session. Gundy took to social media with a lengthy post explaining what happened, saying he read aloud […] The post ‘The word I said was shameful and hurtful’: Longtime Oklahoma football coach Cale Gundy shockingly resigns after film session controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-Oklahoma football star defends Cale Gundy after resignation: No 'racist bone in his body'
Joe Mixon, current Cincinnati Bengals star running back and former Oklahoma standout, defended Sooners assistant Cale Gundy after the football coach resigned. Gundy, who had been on the Oklahoma coaching staff since 1999, resigned because of his use of a "shameful and hurtful" word during a film session. His abrupt decision came Sunday night with the season less than a month away. The word Gundy used was not made clear, but the former coach assured he should have never said it.
Hear From Jim Knowles, LBs Following Ohio State's Fifth Practice Of Fall Camp
The Buckeyes expect to have a top-five defense under Knowles, and that starts with the linebackers.
Nebraska Reveals Interesting Development In Quarterback Battle
Nebraska's quarterback competition could be closer than initially expected. Head coach Scott Frost recently established Casey Thompson as the favorite, telling Omaha World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins that the Texas transfer had "separated himself" from the rest of Nebraska's quarterbacks. While Frost called the starting seat Thompson's "job to lose," he's still...
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Red Raiders 2022 Opponent Preview: Kansas Jayhawks
A way-too-early look at the Jayhawks roster ahead of the Red Raiders Week 11 matchup.
Sheridan Media
2022 High School fall Sports Season Gets Rolling Monday / Cowboy Football prepares for Illinois / Broncos Preseason Schedule Starts Saturday Night
HIGH SCHOOL FALL SPORTS – The Sheridan Bronc football team opens the season on the 26th at home against Cheyenne Central. The Bronc and Lady Bronc golfers open their fall season today hosting the Sheridan invitational. The Bronc and Lady Bronc tennis teams first competition will take place Tuesday...
Five Big 12 football coaches with the most to prove in 2022
Excitement is building as the 2022 College football season is less than a month away. The new season features a much different Big 12 Conference. Oklahoma, Texas Tech and TCU all have new head coaches taking over the helm. Year one is crucial for each of the new hires to set the tone for the future at their respective programs.
KOCO
High school athletes in Oklahoma are facing tough decisions about college
DEL CITY, Okla. — High school athletes in Oklahoma are facing tough decisions about where to go to college. For one Del City football player, it meant getting dozens of calls and letters from recruiters across the country. KOCO 5 spoke with Jaedon Foreman about what that process has been like.
247Sports
USC TE Josh Falo raves about Lincoln Riley's culture change and chance to prove himself
Redshirt senior Josh Falo has found playing time trending in the wrong direction the past couple of years, as injury and other factors have conspired to keep him on the shelf for all but three games in the last two seasons. Falo saw key action at tight end and on special teams as a junior in 2019. That season while appearing in 11 games (all but Notre Dame and Arizona) and starting twice (BYU, California), he had four receptions for 23 yards (5.8 avg) with one touchdown and he made a tackle. He sprained an ankle at Washington and missed the next two games (Notre Dame, Arizona). He had a 12-yard catch and a tackle against Utah, a 6-yard reception at Washington and 2 catches for 5 yards at California with a 5-yard TD. The season before that, he played in 10 games as a sophomore. By all accounts he’s back healthy now and he showed up on the Trojans’ official social media with a nice highlight play over the weekend. We caught up to Falo after USC’s fourth practice of training camp and their third straight inside the Coliseum.
