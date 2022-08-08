Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin daily COVID-19 case average drops below 1,600
MADISON (WLUK) -- For the first time in three and a half weeks, Wisconsin is reporting fewer than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases per day. The state Department of Health Services reported the seven-day average at 1,572, its lowest level since July 15. There were 1,893 new confirmed cases reported on Tuesday.
Fox11online.com
Cattle barns a popular stop at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis
WEST ALLIS (WLUK) -- As the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis passes its midway point, some popular attractions include the cattle barns, and those raising animals headed for the ring. Inside the Lower Dairy Barn, Marquette County's Keegan Hockerman is getting ready to show black angus cattle as well...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin COVID numbers continue to fall
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is at a three-week low as numbers continue to fall. The state Department of Health Services reported the seven-day average at 1,605, its lowest level since July 18. There were 1,463 new cases reported on Monday. Seven-day average test positivity...
Fox11online.com
Feds reviewing sports wagering pact with Chippewa band
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Interior is reviewing a new gaming agreement reached between the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and the state of Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers and tribal Chairman Louis Taylor have signed a compact amendment to allow betting on sports...
Fox11online.com
U.S. Venture Open raises nearly $5 million to end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin
APPLETON (WLUK) -- U.S. Venture surpassed their goal of $4.6 million with its annual U.S. Venture Open fundraiser. With hundreds of partners, golfers and volunteers, the company raised $4.8 million. The event brought in over 1,200 attendees and 900 golfers. It's the nation's largest one-day charity event. After golf, the...
Fox11online.com
Oneida Nation and Forest County receiving grants for infrastructure projects
(WLUK) -- Transportation projects across the state are getting federal grants, including two in Northeast Wisconsin. Four Wisconsin infrastructure projects will receive RAISE Grant funding, totaling more than $31 million. The following Wisconsin communities will receive support:. The Oneida Nation will receive $2,952,050 to complete the engineering, design, and construction...
Fox11online.com
Jarchow, Toney vie for chance to take on Wisconsin AG Kaul
MADISON (AP) — A testy race between the Republicans seeking to knock off Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul went to voters Tuesday. FOX 11 will be updating the 2022 Fall Primary Election Results page as results come in. Adam Jarchow and Eric Toney were the leading candidates in a...
Fox11online.com
Evers and Michels already looking to November
(WLUK) -- Republicans and Democrats alike are looking to November after Tuesday's Republican gubernatorial primary. To kickoff the general election, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers Wednesday launched his statewide “Doing the Right Thing” tour with other democrats by his side and in the audience. Tuesday night, cheers came from...
Fox11online.com
Analysis for November election begins in Wisconsin after Tuesday's primary
(WLUK) -- If the past three-plus decades are any indication, it should be a Republican night in Wisconsin on Nov. 8. It's been 32 years since a candidate for governor from the same political party as the sitting president won in Wisconsin, and it's been 28 years since a U.S. Senate winner in the state was from the opposite political party of the victorious governor candidate in the same election.
Fox11online.com
You Decide 2022: Michels beats out Kleefisch in heated GOP governor primary
WAUKESHA (WLUK) – Tim Michels, co-owner of the state’s largest construction company and Army veteran, came out victorious in Tuesday’s Republican primary race for governor. Michels defeated former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch and will face Democrat Tony Evers in November’s general election. Momentum built through the...
Fox11online.com
Teacher shortages in Northeast Wisconsin continue ahead of new school year
(WLUK) -- Enjoy summer break while you can; the new school year is less than a month away. But teacher shortages are still impacting districts across the country, including right here in northeast Wisconsin. When it comes to the start of this school year, the Wisconsin Education Career Access Network...
Fox11online.com
'There was no real plan,' defense attorneys say in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — Federal prosecutors said the two men on trial in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer connected with each other over their desire to kidnap government leaders and start a second American revolution. Adam Fox, a Grand Rapids man living in a vacuum...
Fox11online.com
DHS to spend $31 million from settlement to address opioid use
(WLUK) -- State health officials are announcing a plan to spend money from an opioid settlement. The Department of Health Services says Wisconsin received $31 million in the multi-state settlement. Wisconsin officials say the money will be used as part of a three-part approach. The first phase will focus on...
