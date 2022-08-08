ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

I-Rock 93.5

Save The Date & Have A Beer For Oktoberfest Quad Cities

If you want to start the pregame early, consider this your warning: Oktoberfest QC 2022 is coming up in Rock Island!. Tickets are on sale now for the Quad Cities' second annual Oktoberfest which will be on October 22nd from 12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island. That's at 1300 24th Street.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourmshome.com

You Just Might Be From Mississippi If…

Growing up in the Magnolia State is an amazing experience that can absolutely have a lasting impression on your life, and maybe even the lives of others. And you don’t have to dig too deep to find a connection to a fellow Mississippian. Any time you meet someone else from Mississippi, you’ll talk until you find mutual friends, and chances are, you will! You even get bonus points if you can trace one of those friends to each other’s specific hometown. You might even laugh so hard you’ll snort Barq’s Root Beer right out of your nose.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

2 Mississippi Lottery players win big in Tuesday’s drawings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players won big on Tuesday night. One player won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $60,000, and a second player won $10,000 from the Mega Millions drawing. The Mississippi Match 5 ticket was purchased at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort on Central Avenue in D’Iberville. The winning numbers drawn […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Davenport, IA
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Davenport, IA
State
Mississippi State
Local
Iowa Government
wessonnews.com

Plan A Trip To Brookhaven, One Of Mississippi’s Best Small Towns

Posted in Mississippi August 08, 2022 by Daniella DiRienzo. There’s no doubt about it; Brookhaven is one of the best towns to visit in Mississippi. Touted as a “small, Southern town with a big personality,” it’s got lots to offer, including great food, history, things to do, and lots of charm, of course.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Urban South Brewery begins distribution in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Urban South Brewery, located in New Orleans, started distributing beer to locations in Mississippi on Monday, August 8. The brewery partnered with Southern Beverages to distribute its products in local bars, restaurants and stores in Jackson and Hattiesburg. Leaders said they decided to distribute their products in Mississippi due to the […]
JACKSON, MS
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Flo Rida
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Dustin Lynch
Person
Nelly
Person
Toby Keith
I-Rock 93.5

10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair

My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
DAVENPORT, IA
desotocountynews.com

Best Looking Cruiser Contest photo revealed

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is proud to present this year’s submission for the 2022 American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser Contest”. This year’s submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sergeant Marqus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off Highway 90 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
#Mississippi Valley
actionnews5.com

MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - If you are looking for a job, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and others will host Mid-South Area Job Fair on Thursday. The job fair will be on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located on 950 Stateline Road East.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi organizations receive $500K donation to address health

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – UnitedHealthcare awarded $500,000 in Empowering Health grants to four community-based organizations in Mississippi. Leaders said the funds would expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities. The grants will assist individuals and families experiencing challenges from food insecurity, social isolation and behavioral health issues, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
I-Rock 93.5

Farmer’s Almanac Says Iowa Is In For A Rough 2022-2023 Winter

For all Iowans that have been complaining about hot weather this summer, it looks like you'll have something new to complain about in a few months. Get ready to, as Farmer's Almanac has called it, "Shake, Shiver, and Shovel!" We, dear Iowans, are going to be in the "hibernation zone" (which means don't expect me to do anything productive until next Spring). What in the radar-indicated-precipitation is this mess:
Politics
I-Rock 93.5

Shockingly The World’s Largest Corn Maze Is NOT In Iowa

When people in the Midwest think of Iowa they think of corn. When people anywhere in the U.S.A. think of Iowa they think of corn. When people anywhere in the world think of Iowa, they should think of corn. Iowa is the top corn-producing state in America followed by Illinois. So one would think that the world's largest corn maze would be in Iowa or at the very least Illinois. Unfortunately, it is not.
IOWA STATE
thelocalvoice.net

Historic Now & Ever Well Campaign Secures $1.2 Billion for Ole Miss

The largest fundraising campaign in the history of Mississippi universities, Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss, just secured $1.2 billion toward its $1.5 billion goal. Elevating the total is more than $150.6 million in gifts – the second-highest fundraising year on record – during the University of Mississippi‘s 2022 fiscal year that closed June 30.
OXFORD, MS
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, IA
