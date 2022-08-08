Read full article on original website
Disney On Ice Is Bringing The Magic Back To The Quad Cities
The most magical show returns to the Quad Cities before the end of the year. Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, IL this December. Your kids will be wanting tickets as an early Christmas present. The good news is that they go on sale very soon.
Save The Date & Have A Beer For Oktoberfest Quad Cities
If you want to start the pregame early, consider this your warning: Oktoberfest QC 2022 is coming up in Rock Island!. Tickets are on sale now for the Quad Cities' second annual Oktoberfest which will be on October 22nd from 12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island. That's at 1300 24th Street.
ourmshome.com
You Just Might Be From Mississippi If…
Growing up in the Magnolia State is an amazing experience that can absolutely have a lasting impression on your life, and maybe even the lives of others. And you don’t have to dig too deep to find a connection to a fellow Mississippian. Any time you meet someone else from Mississippi, you’ll talk until you find mutual friends, and chances are, you will! You even get bonus points if you can trace one of those friends to each other’s specific hometown. You might even laugh so hard you’ll snort Barq’s Root Beer right out of your nose.
2 Mississippi Lottery players win big in Tuesday’s drawings
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players won big on Tuesday night. One player won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $60,000, and a second player won $10,000 from the Mega Millions drawing. The Mississippi Match 5 ticket was purchased at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort on Central Avenue in D’Iberville. The winning numbers drawn […]
wessonnews.com
Plan A Trip To Brookhaven, One Of Mississippi’s Best Small Towns
Posted in Mississippi August 08, 2022 by Daniella DiRienzo. There’s no doubt about it; Brookhaven is one of the best towns to visit in Mississippi. Touted as a “small, Southern town with a big personality,” it’s got lots to offer, including great food, history, things to do, and lots of charm, of course.
Hot Air Balloons & a Car Show-The Perfect Way to Spend This Weekend
If you’re looking for an event to get your family outside and into the fresh air, then the Quad Cities Balloon Festival is a perfect choice. This year’s festival will be in Davenport, Iowa, held at Rhythm City Casino Resort this Friday and Saturday, August 12-13. Plus, there...
Urban South Brewery begins distribution in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Urban South Brewery, located in New Orleans, started distributing beer to locations in Mississippi on Monday, August 8. The brewery partnered with Southern Beverages to distribute its products in local bars, restaurants and stores in Jackson and Hattiesburg. Leaders said they decided to distribute their products in Mississippi due to the […]
Happy Joe’s Closes The Davenport Location On Rockingham Road
West enders in Davenport aren't going to be happy when they read this. Happy Joe's has closed its location on Rockingham Road. The silver lining in this dark cloud is that the employees on Rockingham Road are still employed and the ovens from Rockingham are still being used. If you...
10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair
My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
desotocountynews.com
Best Looking Cruiser Contest photo revealed
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is proud to present this year’s submission for the 2022 American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser Contest”. This year’s submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sergeant Marqus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off Highway 90 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
The Only Emergency Vet in the QC Is Cutting Back Hours
It's the nightmare all pet parents have: where are we going to take our pet if something were to happen to him or her?. The Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities is in Bettendorf. According to WHBF, it's the only emergency animal clinic in the QC that provides after-hours care.
New QC Restaurant Is Ready To Help You Get Your Thai BBQ Fix
A brand new restaurant in the Quad Cities is here to help satisfy your Thai barbecue cravings. It's called TukTuk Thai BBQ and it opened last week in Moline. It has moved into what used to be Exotic Thai, just off John Deere Road across from Walmart. It's at 3922 38th Avenue in Moline.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves celebrates completion of highway expansion
Officials gathered in Richland Monday to cut ribbon on the recently expanded U.S. Highway 49 in Rankin County. Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons was joined by Gov. Tate Reeves to celebrate the completion of this massive infrastructure improvement project. “This 7.5 mile stretch of improvements from Florence to Richland consists...
actionnews5.com
MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - If you are looking for a job, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and others will host Mid-South Area Job Fair on Thursday. The job fair will be on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located on 950 Stateline Road East.
Mississippi organizations receive $500K donation to address health
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – UnitedHealthcare awarded $500,000 in Empowering Health grants to four community-based organizations in Mississippi. Leaders said the funds would expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities. The grants will assist individuals and families experiencing challenges from food insecurity, social isolation and behavioral health issues, […]
Farmer’s Almanac Says Iowa Is In For A Rough 2022-2023 Winter
For all Iowans that have been complaining about hot weather this summer, it looks like you'll have something new to complain about in a few months. Get ready to, as Farmer's Almanac has called it, "Shake, Shiver, and Shovel!" We, dear Iowans, are going to be in the "hibernation zone" (which means don't expect me to do anything productive until next Spring). What in the radar-indicated-precipitation is this mess:
Shockingly The World’s Largest Corn Maze Is NOT In Iowa
When people in the Midwest think of Iowa they think of corn. When people anywhere in the U.S.A. think of Iowa they think of corn. When people anywhere in the world think of Iowa, they should think of corn. Iowa is the top corn-producing state in America followed by Illinois. So one would think that the world's largest corn maze would be in Iowa or at the very least Illinois. Unfortunately, it is not.
thelocalvoice.net
Historic Now & Ever Well Campaign Secures $1.2 Billion for Ole Miss
The largest fundraising campaign in the history of Mississippi universities, Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss, just secured $1.2 billion toward its $1.5 billion goal. Elevating the total is more than $150.6 million in gifts – the second-highest fundraising year on record – during the University of Mississippi‘s 2022 fiscal year that closed June 30.
Man’s 12-year-old red Dachshund stolen from vehicle in Mississippi Dollar General parking lot Monday
Last year, Billy Hall, 63, lost his wife, Barbara. Since that time, Hall has grown close to his sole companion, his 12-year-old, nearly blind red Dachshund named Stella. On Monday morning, Hall, who lives in Cranfield, was on his way to take Stella for a walk along the Natchez riverfront, an activity the two enjoy together.
We Need A Huge Festival For The Truck Eating Bridge Of Davenport
If you live in Davenport or have at least visited the area you are most likely very aware of the infamous truck-eating bridges. There are a few in the area with the biggest beast located on Harrison Street right when you head toward downtown Davenport, and of course on Brady Street when leaving the downtown area.
