Electronics

Apple Insider

Ex-Apple inventor describes how his VR patent works to solve car motion sickness

YouTube personality Mark Rober has talked about his time at Apple, including the reasoning behind his work on an augmented virtual display patent for the long-rumored Apple Car.
Apple Insider

iOS 16 beta 5 returns battery percentage to the status bar

A long-requested feature has finally returned to notched iPhones in iOS 16 — battery percentage in the status bar.
Apple Insider

Final Cut Pro & iMovie updates have fix for export & playback bug

Apple has updated both iMovie and Final Cut Pro X with a minor fix that addresses a bug in both video editing apps.
Apple Insider

Hyper announces 'world's first' 245W GaN charger, portable battery pack

Hyper has announced a pair of new power accessories — a charger and a portable battery pack — that can output 245 watts worth of power.
Apple Insider

New Eve Aqua & Wemo Dimmer launch with Thread support on HomeKit Insider

The availability of Thread-enabled products continues to expand with the new addition of Eve's third-generation Eve Aqua and the new Wemo Smart Dimmer Switch. We break them down on this episode of HomeKit Insider.
Apple Insider

Steve Jobs' turtleneck designer Issey Miyake dies aged 84

Issey Miyake, the designer known for Steve Jobs' iconic black turtleneck, has died. The fashion designer died on August 5, after a long battle with liver cancer. Born in Hiroshima, Japan in April 1938, Miyake lived until the age of 84. Few other details were released about his passing. While...
Apple Insider

How an iPhone battery works and how to manage its health

Your iPhone uses a lithium-ion battery that degrades over time, but there is little reason to worry about battery health in a new device. Here's what you need to know about your iPhone's battery.
Apple Insider

Apple Original podcasts will get bulked up through deal with Futuro Studios

Apple has signed a deal with Pulitzer-prize winner Futuro Studios and is now courting other companies in hopes of turning the podcasts into Apple TV+ original content. Future Studios, known for the criminal-justice series "Suave," has signed a deal that would give the studio funding for new podcasts. In exchange, Apple would have the right to turn any podcast into a film or TV show.
Apple Insider

The email from Slack to reset passwords is legit

Emails sent to a number of Slack users about their account password being reset are genuine, with the work communications app's developers doing so after the discovery of a security-related bug in the tool.
Apple Insider

Kuo cautiously predicts January 2023 Apple VR launch

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has renewed his previous claim that Apple may announce its VR headset in early 2023. Kuo has...
Apple Insider

Fisher-Price reveals collectible 'Ted Lasso' figure set

The "Ted Lasso" Little People Collector Set offers six collectible miniature figures from the Apple TV+ hit like Ted Lasso, Coach Beard, and four others. Available for $29.99 at select retailers. Apple has shied away from producing official merchandise for its Apple TV+ properties so far. However, that hasn't kept...
Apple Insider

How to schedule and unsend Mail on macOS Ventura

Apple has finally given Mail the ability to unsend an email, or schedule one to be sent at a later time, in macOS Ventura. There are limitations, though, so here's how to do what you can — and how to work around what you can't.
Apple Insider

Apple radically cuts down on acquiring firms for technology and talent

Apple bought seven times more firms in 2020 than it now has across both 2021 and 2022 so far, according to new regulatory filings.
Apple Insider

Apple introduces fifth developer beta for macOS Ventura

Apple has provded developers with the latest build of the macOS Ventura version 13.0 beta, with the fifth build now downloadable to devices. The newest betas can be picked up via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled in the test program, or through an over-the-air update on hardware running the beta software. Public betas generally appear within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Apple Insider

Parallels Desktop 18 improves Windows app support & gaming on Apple Silicon

Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac has been released, with the latest version providing greater support for Windows apps on Apple Silicon Macs, as well as a better Windows gaming experience.
Apple Insider

DOJ gearing up to sue Google over digital ad market dominance

The Department of Justice is reportedly preparing to sue Google over concerns that the company illegally controls the online advertising market. Currently, the DOJ's lawyers are questioning publishers, hoping to gain additional details for the complaint, according to those familiar with the situation. The DOJ could sue Google as soon...
Apple Insider

AirPods will get USB-C charging cases in 2023, Kuo says

Apple could release AirPods charging cases equipped with USB-C ports for all of its wireless headphones in 2023, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Apple Insider

How to hide photos in macOS Ventura

Whether you need to be secretive, or you just like to be tidy, Photos will let you hide away any image you choose in macOS Ventura.
Apple Insider

Beats partners with Kim Kardashian on new neutral Beats Fit Pro colors

Apple's Beats by Dre subsidiary has teamed up with influencer and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian on a trio of Beats Fit Pro colors in a more neutral palette.
