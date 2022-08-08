ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

ETOnline.com

Brad Pitt Buys $40 Million Historic House on California Coast

Brad Pitt is now the proud new owner of a historic home. The 58-year-old actor and architecture aficionado has reportedly purchased a $40 million home in Carmel Highlands on the California coast, located on a seaside bluff and marking one of the most expensive real estate deals ever made in the area. The Wall Street Journal reported the high-profile sale.
The Independent

Issey Miyake: Japanese fashion designer and friend of Steve Jobs dies aged 84

The death of Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, aged 84, was announced on Tuesday, 9 August.Miyake passed away from liver cancer on Friday (5 August), according to the Kyodo news agency, while he was “surrounded by close friends and associates”.Steve Jobs’ signature black turtleneck was among the innovator’s famous designs.Hiroshima-born Miyake was just seven years old when an atomic bomb was detonated over the city in 1945, and wrote to Barack Obama in 2009 that he still saw things “no one should experience.”Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John: Peter Andre pays tribute to Grease actressProducer defends James Franco’s casting as Fidel CastroGame of Thrones’ Iron Throne installed at the Tower of London
Benzinga

Elon Musk On Why First Moon Landing Was An 'Anomaly'

SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said recently that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon-landing mission was an “anomalous situation.”. What Happened: “The fact that we were able to go to the Moon in '69 was such an anomalous situation it was like reaching into the future and bringing the technology forward,” said Musk on the "Full Send" podcast.
The Independent

AI spots a number of ‘anomalies’ in space

An artificially intelligent system has spotted a number of “anomalies” in space that could help us better understand the universe.Researchers hope the system can be used to spot far more such space anomalies – and help lead scientists to new supernovae and other extreme and distant objects in space.The new system is set to help scientists overcome the vast amount of data that comes in each day from the sky above us, picking through to find the most interesting and intriguing possible objects.In recent decades, astronomers have struggled in part because they have too much data: the advent of large-scale surveys...
Apple Insider

Final Cut Pro & iMovie updates have fix for export & playback bug

Apple has updated both iMovie and Final Cut Pro X with a minor fix that addresses a bug in both video editing apps. The updates, version 10.3.4 for iMovie and version 10.6.4 for Final Cut Pro X, are now available to download from the Mac App Store. Both updates are free.
Apple Insider

Apple Original podcasts will get bulked up through deal with Futuro Studios

Apple has signed a deal with Pulitzer-prize winner Futuro Studios and is now courting other companies in hopes of turning the podcasts into Apple TV+ original content. Future Studios, known for the criminal-justice series "Suave," has signed a deal that would give the studio funding for new podcasts. In exchange, Apple would have the right to turn any podcast into a film or TV show.
Apple Insider

iOS 16 beta 5 returns battery percentage to the status bar

A long-requested feature has finally returned to notched iPhones iniOS 16 — battery percentage in the status bar.
Apple Insider

DOJ gearing up to sue Google over digital ad market dominance

The Department of Justice is reportedly preparing to sue Google over concerns that the company illegally controls the online advertising market. Currently, the DOJ's lawyers are questioning publishers, hoping to gain additional details for the complaint, according to those familiar with the situation. The DOJ could sue Google as soon...
Apple Insider

New Eve Aqua & Wemo Dimmer launch with Thread support on HomeKit Insider

The availability of Thread-enabled products continues to expand with the new addition of Eve's third-generation Eve Aqua and the new Wemo Smart Dimmer Switch. We break them down on this episode ofHomeKit Insider.
Apple Insider

Fisher-Price reveals collectible 'Ted Lasso' figure set

The "Ted Lasso" Little People Collector Set offers six collectible miniature figures from the Apple TV+ hit like Ted Lasso, Coach Beard, and four others. Available for $29.99 at select retailers. Apple has shied away from producing official merchandise for its Apple TV+ properties so far. However, that hasn't kept...
Apple Insider

Kuo cautiously predicts January 2023 Apple VR launch

AnalystMing-Chi Kuo has renewed his previous claim that Apple may announce its VR headset in early 2023. Kuo has...
Apple Insider

Apple introduces fifth developer beta for macOS Ventura

Apple has provded developers with the latest build of the macOS Ventura version 13.0 beta, with the fifth build now downloadable to devices. The newest betas can be picked up via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled in the test program, or through an over-the-air update on hardware running the beta software. Public betas generally appear within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Apple Insider

Parallels Desktop 18 improves Windows app support & gaming on Apple Silicon

Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac has been released, with the latest version providing greater support for Windows apps onApple Silicon Macs, as well as a better Windows gaming experience.
Apple Insider

How to hide photos in macOS Ventura

Whether you need to be secretive, or you just like to be tidy, Photos will let you hide away any image you choose inmacOS Ventura.
Apple Insider

Apple radically cuts down on acquiring firms for technology and talent

Apple bought seven times more firms in 2020 than it now has across both 2021 and 2022 so far, according to new regulatory filings.
Apple Insider

Apple, Amazon in talks to acquire streaming rights to the Big Ten Conference

Apple is reportedly in talks to acquire the streaming rights to Big Ten, one of the most prominent conferences for college sports, presumably for Apple TV+. In its current deal, set to expire in 2023, ESPN and Fox have shared Big Tech Conference streaming rights. According to The Athletic, ESPN -- which has carried Big Ten games for 40 years -- may not end up with a package.
Apple Insider

Adobe & Apple TV+ team up to highlight women behind 'Luck'

Adobe is partnering with Skydance Animation andApple TV+ to highlight some of the women that were crucial to producing animated film "Luck" — and inspire future generations of creativity.
