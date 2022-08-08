Read full article on original website
Updated: Body found in Taughannock Falls gorge, investigation begins
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y.—An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park Monday morning. The Trumansburg Fire Department and emergency responders were called around 8 a.m. and discovered a person, deceased, lying in the gorge. Trumansburg FD spokesperson Alix Gresov stated in a press release that a recovery operation from Taughannock’s south rim trail was conducted upon arrival.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Fatality Reported in Head-On Collision on Vestal Parkway
UPDATE: FOX 40 has confirmed reports that Monday night's two-car crash on the Vestal Parkway was fatal. 511NY confirmed by email the crash was fatal. The email went on to say that information was supplied and confirmed by responding personnel on the scene of the crash and that an incident was then posted on 511NY.
One Killed, One Critical, After Crash Near 790/Route 12 South Ramp in Utica
One man is dead, another critically injured after a crash in Utica. The Utica Police Department says that the scene is still reconstruction to determine the circumstances and cause of the crash that forced two men to be ejected from a vehicle at approximately 9:10pm on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
Woman Trapped After Collapsing Building Rains Bricks, Debris On Her Car
One woman was sent to the hospital after a collapsing building in Herkimer sent bricks and other debris crashing down on to her vehicle while she was still sitting inside. And, there are more than a dozen people who have been displaced from an adjacent building due to safety concerns.
“Serious” Crash Closes Vestal Parkway at University Plaza
Few details are being released but emergency services and police crews have spent the overnight hours of August 8 into the August 9 at the scene of what is being described as a "very serious accident" on the Vestal Parkway. Broome County Emergency Communications officials say the call about a...
Johnson City Man’s Body Pulled from Ithaca-Area Gorge
The body of a Johnson City man has been pulled from a gorge in Tompkins County. New York State Police are investigating the death of the 39-year-old Broome County man whose body was pulled from Taughannock Falls gorge. Several media accounts, including an article in the Ithaca Voice, reports recovery...
NewsChannel 36
Ambulance patient jumps out, pulls fire alarm at St. Joseph's Hosp. causing water damage
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Several floors at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Elmira were damaged by water Sunday afternoon after an incident involving a man who was being transported by an ambulance crew. In a response to an inquiry by WENY, Arnot Health said the damage was caused by an "unauthorized...
whcuradio.com
Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
Athens home destroyed in weekend fire; family looking for donations
ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – On August 7, multiple fire departments responded to a house fire on Wilawana Road in Athens Township. Now, the family who owned the home is looking for help from the community. Bryan Farr, Fire Chief of the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Department, told 18 News that the fire broke out around […]
Head-on collision leads to serious injuries in Vestal Parkway crash
Last night, August 8th, at approximately 10:56 p.m., the Vestal Police Department responded to a two-car, head-on motor vehicle accident on the Vestal Parkway.
High Speed Chase Through Cortland and Broome Counties
No injuries are reported following a high-speed chase early August 10 on Interstate 81 through 2 counties. Law enforcement agencies were heard on radio transmissions at 2:40 a.m. pursuing a vehicle southbound from Cortland County into Broome County. Pursuing units reported to Central Communications speeds reaching and possibly exceeding 110...
Weeks-long closure to hit Route 171 in Frankfort
A weeks-long closure will slow traffic on State Route 171 in Frankfort, starting on Monday, August 15 at 7 a.m.
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida PD looking for info on suspicious individual
ONEIDA CITY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is investigating an incident involving a woman who was approached by a suspicious man while running on August 2nd. According to police, around 11:40 am on Tuesday, a woman was running near Belmont Avenue and Franklin Street when she...
WKTV
Poland FD responds to blaze in Cold Brook
COLD BROOK, N.Y. - Crews were called to the scene of a fully-involved structure fire in Cold Brook late Saturday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Rose Valley Road and Main Street. Fire officials say a possible lightning storm on Route 8 caused the fire. Multiple...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: August 1 to 7
During the week of Monday, August 1 to Sunday, August 7, the Owego Police Department had 108 service calls, 6 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 15 traffic tickets. Christopher L. Losinger of Corning was arrested following a traffic stop. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled...
whcuradio.com
Cortland man charged in Groton Ave. burglary
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An investigation leads to a burglary arrest in Cortland. Cortland Police Officers arrested Nicholas Downing on Friday. He allegedly broke into an apartment on Groton Ave. on July 22nd and stole items. Police say some of these items were found in Downing’s possession. He is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.
Man Charged After Alleged Theft at Storage Facility
A Herkimer County man is under arrest after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility. Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin, Jr. says 31-year-old Kyle R. Davis of Mohawk was arrested following an investigation into a theft from a storage unit in Otego, New York. Police say...
NewsChannel 36
An old bridge that was demolished could come back to Big Flats
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY)-- An old bridge that was demolished more than a decade ago could be making a comeback. The Kahler Road Bridge was a shortcut between I -86 and County Road 64. The old bridge was originally designed for horse and buggy traffic and for people using cars....
Cortland Men Flee Tractor Supply Theft, Found With Drugs
Two City of Cortland men are facing felony counts following an investigation into a complaint abut a man stealing from Tractor Supply on Route 13 then taking off in a vehicle. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say they were called to the business in the Town of Cortlandville on Sunday, August 7 when Tractor Supply staff said they saw a man steal something then drive off.
Retired Binghamton Fire Captain Griffis Remembered
A retired Captain of the Binghamton Fire Department is being remembered for his service to the community. Gary Griffis died July 20th according to a paid obituary placed by the family. The listing mentioned the long-time public servant passed away at home surrounded by his family. In addition to serving...
The Whale 99.1 FM
Binghamton, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York.
