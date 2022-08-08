Read full article on original website
Charlotte M. Mealy
Charlotte M. Mealy, 86, of Leeper, formerly of Vowinckel, died early Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her daughters home following a period of declining health. Born in Foxburg on November 20, 1935, she was daughter of the late Charles and Etta Findlay Botts. On September 17, 1965 in Sheffield, she...
Thomas P. Bish
Thomas P. Bish, 85, of Oil City PA, passed away Monday August 8, 2022 at his home after a short battle with cancer. He was born May 29, 1937, in Clarion, PA., son of the late Thomas George Bish & Helen Sloan Troese. After graduating from Clarion High School in...
Emma Walter
Emma Walter, 95, of Harrisville, passed away August 6, 2022, at Grove City Medical Center. Emma was born April 24, 1927 on her family’s farm in Murrinsville, Butler County. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Desolina M. Ciochetto. She married Newell “Buck” Walter on September 23,...
Tamara J. Boughner
Tamara J. Boughner, 56, of Franklin, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center. She was born September 28, 1965, and was the daughter of the late Eugene C. and Dolores J. Coxson Boughner. She was a graduate of Stoneboro Wesleyan School and Clarion University where...
Ray Ellsworth Nelson Jr.
Ray Ellsworth Nelson Jr., 59, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Born in Oil City on January 19, 1963, he was the son of the late Ray Ellsworth Nelson Sr. and Vera Fellner. He was a graduate of Cranberry High School. Ray worked many years as...
Robert Caleb Sutton
Robert Caleb Sutton, 77, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Born in Franklin on March 16, 1945, he was the son of the late Robert Custer and Evelyn Mae (Gealy) Sutton, who both preceded him in death. After graduating from Franklin High School,...
Patricia A. “Pat” Hutchison Adams
Patricia A. “Pat” Hutchison Adams, 75, of Oak Ridge, left this life on Tuesday morning, August2, 2022 at Sugar Creek Rest Home in Worthington. She was born on November 1, 1946 in Harrison Township, Allegheny County, and the daughter of the late Miles W. and Bessie L. (Lamison) Hutchison.
Iona Marie Shockley
Iona Marie Shockley, 94, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at UPMC Hamot, Erie, Pennsylvania. She lived in Kingsport, Tennessee for most of her life having moved to Clarion, Pennsylvania in 2002 where she lived at Liberty Towers and had many friends. Iona worked as a nurse at Holston Valley...
WFMJ.com
'Lugnut Louie' remembered by Stoneboro community
A Mercer county community is mourning the death of a local business owner who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday. A small memorial of flowers and messages sit outside Lugnut Customs service station in Stoneboro. Lewis Isenberg turned an old Oldsmobile dealership into a bike ship back in...
Charlotte “Lollie” Shaw Thrush
Charlotte “Lollie” Shaw Thrush, age 86, of Brookville, passed away Sunday afternoon, August 7, 2022, at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born May 19, 1936, in Reynoldsville, she was a daughter of the late Charles Henry Wiles and LaRue Estes Wiles. She married Homer Charles “Cork” Shaw and he preceded...
Warner’s Bakery Opens in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Well-known Warner’s Bakery has expanded to downtown Franklin. Warner’s Bakery has been a Titusville staple since 1949 when Ellsworth Warner first opened his doors. When Mr. Warner was ready to retire 50 years later, he passed the company to his daughter. She later...
Jacqueline Sue Krupitzer
Jacqueline Sue Krupitzer, age 49, of Cranberry, died at home unexpectedly due to natural causes, on August 4, 2022. Born on September 25, 1972, she is a daughter of Donald Walter Krupitzer, Jr. and Diane Sue Porter Krupitzer. Jacqueline was a 1990 Cranberry Area High School Graduate. She loved to...
Venango County Fair Underway
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Fair is in full swing at the county fairgrounds in Franklin. It will run through Sunday, August 14. There is something for everyone at the fair – from livestock to musical entertainment to demolition derbies and more. The cost is $7...
Seven fire departments battle Lawrence County fire
Crews were called to the 1100 block of Line Avenue shortly before 6 a.m.
Residents want local park’s pool restored
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) - New Castle residents want to bring back the Cascade Park Pool.
Four Jamestown residents indicted for narcotics conspiracy
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four Jamestown residents were indicted on Wednesday for their roles in a narcotics conspiracy. According to the court, between 2019 and December 2021, Roberto Morales Sanchez, 53, Ryan A. Bloom, 36, Rachelle N. Allison, 36 and Katie E. Calimeri, 30, all conspired to sell heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Jamestown […]
PennWest Clarion Lends Space to BHS Clarion Hospital for EMT Class
CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion area has a need for emergency medical technicians and PennWest Clarion is lending some of its space so EMT students can be trained in a state-of-the-art facility. (Article by Amy Wozniak) PennWest Clarion and Butler Health System Clarion Hospital have entered into an agreement...
Units Respond to Structure Fire at Joy Mining Machinery Plant
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters from area stations were dispatched on Tuesday afternoon to the Joy Mining Machinery plant located on Liberty Street in Franklin. (PHOTOS: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a report came in around 3:41 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, of...
Police Respond to Altercation Following Race in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say a fight broke out following a race on Saturday night at Lockhart Raceway in Cranberry Township. According to PSP Franklin, a physical altercation occurred around 9:17 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, between a known 37-year-old male victim, of Hamburg, New York, and 45-year-old Matthew Bernard, of Seneca, and 27-year-old Zachary Wilson, of Oil City, at Lockhart Raceway located on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
butlerradio.com
Two Injured, Including Child, In Butler Twp. Accident
Two people—including a child—were taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash Wednesday in Butler Township. The accident happened on Delwood Road at the Route 422 underpass just after 2 p.m. Police say 33-year-old Michelle Deballo of Butler failed to make a right turn and crossed into...
