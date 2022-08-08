ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer buying Global Blood Therapeutics in $5.4B deal

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJra7_0h8vUChW00
Pfizer-Global Blood Therapeutics FILE - The Pfizer logo is displayed on the exterior of a former Pfizer factory, on May 4, 2014, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Pfizer is buying sickle cell drug maker Global Blood Therapeutics in an approximately $5.4 billion deal as it looks to accelerate growth after its revenue soared during the pandemic. Both companies' boards have approved the deal, which still needs regulatory approval and approval from GBT shareholders. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (Mark Lennihan)

Pfizer is buying sickle cell drug maker Global Blood Therapeutics in an approximately $5.4 billion deal as it looks to accelerate growth after its revenue soared during the pandemic.

GBT is the developer of Oxbryta tablets, which directly targets the root cause of sickle cell disease. Oxbryta sales were about $195 million last year.

Pfizer will pay $68.50 per share in cash for each GBT share.

Both companies' boards have approved the deal, which still needs regulatory approval and approval from GBT shareholders.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Root Cause#Gbt#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Global Blood Therapeutics#The Associated Press
960 The Ref

Judge: Walgreens contributed to San Francisco opioid crisis

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Walgreens can be held responsible for contributing to San Francisco's opioid crisis for over-dispensing highly addictive drugs for years without proper oversight and failing to identify and report suspicious orders as required by law. San Francisco City...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
960 The Ref

Wall Street hits 3-month high as inflation cools

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rallied to three-month highs on Wall Street Wednesday as investors welcomed a government report showing that inflation cooled more than expected last month. The encouraging inflation update sparked speculation that the Federal Reserve may not have to remain as aggressive about hiking...
STOCKS
960 The Ref

EXPLAINER: Mixed US inflation signs. Where are prices going?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Consumers struggling with skyrocketing prices for food, gas, autos and rent got a tantalizing hint of relief last month, when prices didn't budge at all from June after 25 straight months of increases. With gas prices continuing to fall, inflation is probably slowing further this month.
BUSINESS
targetedonc.com

Expert Compares Atezolizumab and Durvalumab as Therapy for ES-SCLC

During a live virtual event, Benjamin P. Levy, MD, discussed the results of the IMpower 133 and CASPIAN trials of immunotherapy for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. A 73-year–old woman presented with shortness of breath, productive cough, chest pain, fatigue, anorexia, and recent 18-lb weight loss. She...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
verywellhealth.com

What Causes Sickle Cell Anemia?

Sickle cell anemia is a genetically inherited disorder of the hemoglobin in red blood cells (RBC). Hemoglobin is the protein in RBCs that transports oxygen throughout the body. In people whose hemoglobin and RBCs function properly, the red blood cells are flexible and round and can move through small blood...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
2minutemedicine.com

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug exposure associated with development of microscopic colitis

1. Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) were independently associated with the development of microscopic colitis. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Microscopic colitis, a type of chronic inflammatory bowel disease, is a common cause of abdominal pain and chronic diarrhea. In recent years, the incidence of microscopic colitis has significantly increased to levels comparable to Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. It has been suggested that medications such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), proton-pump inhibitors (PPIs), and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) can contribute to the onset of microscopic colitis; however, the evidence behind this remains unclear. In this prospective cohort study, 144 patients prospectively evaluated for chronic diarrhea underwent colonoscopic evaluation and were assessed for their medication use and evidence of microscopic colitis on colonoscopy, in attempt to investigate the potential association between drug exposure and microscopic colitis. From these included patients, microscopic colitis was identified in a total of 80 individuals. Of these patients diagnosed, the use of aspirin and other NSAIDs was higher compared to those that were not diagnosed with microscopic colitis (OR 3.04, 95%CI 1.65-5.69). In conclusion, this study confirms that the use of NSAIDs is likely associated with the onset of microscopic colitis. Strengths of this study include its prospective design and use of a control group who had a similar presentation. However, this study remains limited due to its single center patient enrollment reducing generalizability to the broader population. As well, medication use data was obtained from patients through surveys, which may be not entirely accurate. Despite this, further research investigating medication use and its effect on the development of microscopic colitis should be conducted, considering the findings of this study.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

AMD Strongly Associated With Heart Disease and Stroke

Subretinal drusenoid deposits (SDD) had a significant association with underlying cardiovascular disease (CVD), adding a missing link between age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and CVD, according to a prospective study presented at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) meeting. In this exclusive video, study author R. Theodore Smith, MD, PhD,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ophthalmologytimes.com

Inflammatory bowel disease does not have ocular manifestations

In a study, investigators found that no characteristics of inflammatory bowel disease are related to ocular manifestations of the disease. Alix Cuny, MD, and colleagues from multiple institutions in France and Italy found that no characteristics of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) are related to ocular manifestations of the disease. Cuny...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy