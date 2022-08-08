Read full article on original website
Emma Walter
Emma Walter, 95, of Harrisville, passed away August 6, 2022, at Grove City Medical Center. Emma was born April 24, 1927 on her family’s farm in Murrinsville, Butler County. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Desolina M. Ciochetto. She married Newell “Buck” Walter on September 23,...
Tamara J. Boughner
Tamara J. Boughner, 56, of Franklin, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center. She was born September 28, 1965, and was the daughter of the late Eugene C. and Dolores J. Coxson Boughner. She was a graduate of Stoneboro Wesleyan School and Clarion University where...
A.L. “Ossie” Reynolds
A.L. “Ossie” Reynolds, age 88, of Bredinsburg Road, Franklin, died peacefully on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin. Born on October 11, 1933, in Titusville, he was one of seven children by the late Walter Wade and Constance Kertcher Reynolds. After high school, Ossie...
Ray Ellsworth Nelson Jr.
Ray Ellsworth Nelson Jr., 59, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Born in Oil City on January 19, 1963, he was the son of the late Ray Ellsworth Nelson Sr. and Vera Fellner. He was a graduate of Cranberry High School. Ray worked many years as...
Thomas P. Bish
Thomas P. Bish, 85, of Oil City PA, passed away Monday August 8, 2022 at his home after a short battle with cancer. He was born May 29, 1937, in Clarion, PA., son of the late Thomas George Bish & Helen Sloan Troese. After graduating from Clarion High School in...
Iona Marie Shockley
Iona Marie Shockley, 94, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at UPMC Hamot, Erie, Pennsylvania. She lived in Kingsport, Tennessee for most of her life having moved to Clarion, Pennsylvania in 2002 where she lived at Liberty Towers and had many friends. Iona worked as a nurse at Holston Valley...
Thomas William Guyton
Thomas William Guyton passed away peacefully at Theda Clark Medical Center on July 29, 2022, at the age of 89. Tom was born in Franklin, Pennsylvania on November 27, 193,2 to Robert William Guyton and Mary Martha (Greer) Guyton. He graduated from Oil City High School in Oil City, Pennsylvania...
Warner’s Bakery Opens in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Well-known Warner’s Bakery has expanded to downtown Franklin. Warner’s Bakery has been a Titusville staple since 1949 when Ellsworth Warner first opened his doors. When Mr. Warner was ready to retire 50 years later, he passed the company to his daughter. She later...
Venango County Fair Underway
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Fair is in full swing at the county fairgrounds in Franklin. It will run through Sunday, August 14. There is something for everyone at the fair – from livestock to musical entertainment to demolition derbies and more. The cost is $7...
Over 150 People Attend 10th Annual Friends of Christian Poker Run Event
CLARION CO., Pa (EYT) – Over 150 people attended the Friends of Christian Poker Run and Pig Roast benefiting three-month-old Stephen Pierce. (Pictured above: Bikers prepare to ride for the 2022 Friends of Christian event. Photos of the 2022 event by Carey at CM Photography.) Stevie has Spinal Muscular...
Units Respond to Structure Fire at Joy Mining Machinery Plant
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters from area stations were dispatched on Tuesday afternoon to the Joy Mining Machinery plant located on Liberty Street in Franklin. (PHOTOS: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a report came in around 3:41 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, of...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Avocado Shrimp Salsa
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Avocado Shrimp Salsa – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 1 pound peeled and deveined cooked shrimp, chopped. -In a large bowl, combine the first 11 ingredients. Serve with tortilla chips. If you have a recipe that you would like to share...
Police Respond to Altercation Following Race in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say a fight broke out following a race on Saturday night at Lockhart Raceway in Cranberry Township. According to PSP Franklin, a physical altercation occurred around 9:17 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, between a known 37-year-old male victim, of Hamburg, New York, and 45-year-old Matthew Bernard, of Seneca, and 27-year-old Zachary Wilson, of Oil City, at Lockhart Raceway located on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Fresh Tomato Bruschetta
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Fresh Tomato Bruschetta – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. The topping for this simple Fresh Tomato Bruschetta appetizer can be put together ahead of time and refrigerated!. Ingredients. 4 plum tomatoes, seeded and chopped. 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese. 1/4 cup...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight – Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy,...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Coconut Milk Strawberry-Banana Pops
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Coconut Milk Strawberry-Banana Pops – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. These four-ingredient freezer pops are a delicious way to use up a pint of fresh strawberries!. Ingredients. 1 can (13.66 ounces) of coconut milk. 1 pint of fresh strawberries, chopped, divided.
Vehicle Struck While Parked, Out of Gas on Shoulder of I-80 in Clinton Township
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle was struck on the side of the road while it was out of fuel on Interstate 80. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, along Interstate 80, near mile marker 33.5, in Clinton Township, Venango County.
State Police Release Details on Knox Gunfire Incident
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released details regarding an incident involving gunfire that caused a stretch of State Route 338 to be shut down on Monday morning. According to PSP Clarion, troopers initiated an investigation into a reported assault after receiving calls of multiple gunshots...
First-Degree Murder Added to Charges Against Oil City Man Accused of Murdering Woman
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – First-degree murder has been added to the charges against an Oil City man accused of killing a woman and then putting her body inside a 55-gallon drum at his Mineral Street residence in March. (Photo by Jacob Deemer.) During a pre-trial conference at 10:00...
Oil City Woman Accused of Stealing Nearly $10,000 from Widow’s Bank Account
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police have filed felony charges against an Oil City woman accused of stealing a recent widow’s identity and transferring nearly $10,000.00 from the woman’s bank account to her own. April Marie Lee, 42, of Oil City, was arraigned Monday on the following...
