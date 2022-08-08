Read full article on original website
IFC Films Takes North America On Stephen Frears Drama ‘The Lost King’ Ahead Of TIFF Premiere
IFC Films is acquiring North American rights to Stephen Frears' drama The Lost King, starring Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) and Steve Coogan (The Trip), ahead of its world premiere at the 47th Toronto Film Festival. The film reuniting Frears with writers Coogan and Jeff Pope—who adapted the script for his 2013 dramedy Philomena—tells the remarkable true story of amateur historian Philippa Langley (Hawkins), who was behind the real life discovery of King Richard III in 2012 after the remains had been lost for 500 years. Langley spent years researching and searching for...
Latin American Films Win Locarno’s Open Doors Honors
Film projects from Cuba, Venezuela and Bolivia are among the winners of this year’s Open Doors Awards at the Locarno International Film Festival. Open Doors, which celebrates its 20th anniversary at the Swiss festival this year, supports projects from regions with less-developed film industries with the aim of promoting greater diversity on the international scene. For its anniversary edition, Open Doors launched a three-year focus, from 2022 to 2024, dedicated to Latin America and the Caribbean, and hosted several projects from the regions — fiction, documentaries and animated films — in its selection this year. More from The Hollywood ReporterBiyi...
Collider
'Triangle of Sadness' Trailer Reveals Shipwrecked Cruise for the Uber-Rich
NEON released the theatrical trailer for its third consecutive Palme d'Or winner, the satirical comedy Triangle of Sadness. In the upcoming film, a cruise for the uber-rich sinks, leaving its survivors to fend for themselves on an island in this highly-anticipated criticism of the elite one percent that will be released in theaters on October 7.
Zurich Confirms Awards Season Appeal As It Sets Gala Screenings For ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’, ‘Triangle Of Sadness’
The Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) has unveiled the seven titles in its Gala Premieres section showcasing auteur features with broad audience appeal and awards season potential. The selection features Oscar-winning director Martin McDonagh's Ireland-set comedy-drama The Banshees Of Inisherin, starring Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan. The feature makes its world premiere in competition at Venice this year, followed by its North American premiere in Toronto. Further Venice 2022 Golden Lion contenders in the mix include Argentine director Santiago Mitre's Argentina, 1985, about a group of lawyers who take on the country's military...
Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61
Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and "passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones." Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at Brendan Fraser as a 600-Pound Man for A24 Film 'The Whale'
A24 has shared a first look at Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film, The Whale. Based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 drama play of the same name, the image sees Fraser as Charlie, a 600-pound man who is attempting to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter after he left their family to be with his gay partner who has died, and the grief of the death and his guilt led him to binge eat. Joining Fraser in the cast are Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins.
Collider
‘The Santa Clauses’: Laura San Giacomo to Play La Befana
Fans of the classic Christmas film The Santa Clause can get their holiday cheer on as Laura San Giacomo is set to appear in the upcoming show, The Santa Clauses, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The series is expected to debut on Disney+ later this year. San Giacomo, who...
Why Was James Franco Cast as Fidel Castro?
James Franco has been cast as Fidel Castro in a movie about his illegitimate daughter. It’s a sentence so weird it might have been considered too on-the-nose for an episode of “30 Rock.” Yet, here we are, digesting this (very true) information with no real understanding of how this could’ve happened in the first place.
‘Mija’, Disney’s new documentary, will screen in theaters for free
Starting August 5th, audiences will be able to watch “Mija,” the new Disney documentary, for free in select theaters. This run will last for a week in select theaters, and will later move on to a traditional theater run in order to qualify for the Academy Awards. The...
‘Improvisation, Spontaneity and Vulnerability’: Matt Dillon Gets Lifetime Achievement Award at Locarno before heading to ‘Asteroid City’
Matt Dillon might have been awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at Locarno on Thursday, but he still has "stuff to do." And he wants you to know that. "The first thing I thought was: 'Oh wow, that's really nice.' And then: 'I don't feel like I am done just yet!'," Dillon tells Variety ahead of the ceremony. But he has been around for a long time, he admits, having made his first film, Jonathan Kaplan's "Over the Edge," back in 1979. "We were a bunch of actors playing juvenile delinquents, staying at a Holiday Inn in Colorado...
Gary Oldman, 64, puts on an amorous display with photographer wife Gisele Schmidt, 60, as they walk the red carpet at the Giffoni Film Festival
Gary Oldman and his wife Gisele Schmidt were every inch the picture perfect couple as they took to the red carpet at the Giffoni Film Festival in Italy on Thursday. The Oscar-winning actor, 64, cut a casual figure as he was joined by his glamorous wife, 60, who looked radiant in a long black gown.
Boston Baked Blossom's cupcakes also double as floral decorations
SOUTH BOSTON - During the pandemic many people started new hobbies, like baking. But graphic designer Lisa Mackin came up with a whole new, delicious twist on floral decorations.Inside her kitchen in South Boston, she started "Boston Baked Blossoms." This is where the one-woman cupcake company is pumping out product that serves two purposes - cupcakes posing as flowers.Theses amazingly realistic designs she creates can be used to feed and decorate any event. From a wedding to a shower, a bride's bouquet to a table arrangement that you can eat."It can be a huge cost saving for people because they...
John Leguizamo Has “No Problems With James Franco” But “Appropriating Our Stories — No More Of That”; ‘Alina Of Cuba’ Producer Defends Casting
After expressing his outrage over James Franco being cast as Fidel Castro in the independent feature drama Alina of Cuba, Primetime Emmy winner John Leguizamo has expounded on his stance regarding Hollywood casting non-Latinos in Latino roles. Specifically, in an Instagram post earlier today, he says "Alright, look, I got no problems with James Franco, yo, OK?" while explaining, "I grew up in a era where Latin people couldn't play Latin people on film." Also earlier today, Alina of Cuba producer John Martinez O'Felan released a statement defending the casting of Franco who is of Latin-Portuguese heritage...
NFL・
‘Elvis’ Will Enter the Building Next Tuesday via PVOD, Not HBO Max
'Elvis' Will Enter the Building Next Tuesday via PVOD, Not HBO Max

Streaming platforms announced Wednesday that Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis," still thriving in theaters, will be released on PVOD ($19.99 to rent for 48 hours, $24.99 to purchase) on Tuesday, August 9. But sources tell IndieWire that its availability on Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO Max will not be on the same date. Luhrmann previously stated that it wouldn't come to the studio's streamer until "fall." WBD has never confirmed that, but any HBO Max premiere after 45 days in theatrical release would run counter to its plans for 2022 theatrical releases. After a tumultuous 2021 when all...
Locarno Competition Title ‘Matter Out of Place’ Looks at How We Dispose of Our Trash
In the mesmerizing and strangely beautiful documentary "Matter Out of Place," which world premieres in International Competition at the Locarno Film Festival on Wednesday, Austrian director Nikolaus Geyrhalter looks at how we dispose of our trash. But, taking a broader view, he is trying to gain a better understanding of mankind, and the impact it is having on the planet, he tells Variety. The locations for the film are wide ranging: it moves from the mountains of Switzerland to the coasts of Greece and Albania, to an Austrian refuse incinerator, and then to Nepal...
AdWeek
Armie Hammer Documentary Premieres Sept. 2 on Discovery+
House of Hammer comes to Discovery+ on September 2. The three-part docuseries chronicles the dark and troubling accusations made against actor Armie Hammer. In 2021, several women came forward with disturbing stories of bondage, cannibalism fantasies and more, rocking Hollywood and his fans to their core. House of Hammer goes back to 2020, right at the peak of Hammer’s rise to A-list status.
Hong Sangsoo’s Film ‘Walk Up’ Acquired By Cinema Guild Ahead Of TIFF 2022 Premiere
Hong Sangsoo's film Walk Up has been acquired by Cinema Guild, the distributor confirmed today. The movie will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month and will also play in competition at the San Sebastián International Film Festival. Cinema Guild will open the film in theaters next year following its release of Hong's other 2022 title, The Novelist's Film. "With each new film, Hong Sangsoo continues to find new ways to surprise and delight us," said Cinema Guild President Peter Kelly. "We can't wait to see audiences react to Walk Up, a film...
Timothée Chalamet Shares First Bones And All Trailer, And The Cannibal Movie Looks Both Horrific And Romantic
Timothée Chalamet reteams with the director of Call Me By Your Name for a cannibal romance.
‘Scoob!: Holiday Haunt’ Producer Reveals Score Being Recorded After Film’s Axing: ‘Already Paid for the Stage and Musicians’
Although Warner Bros. Discovery has officially pulled the plug on release plans for "Scoob!: Holiday Haunt," a followup to the 2020 animated film "Scoob!," the film isn't quite done with work yet. Producer Tony Cervone, who directed the first "Scoob!," has revealed that the production is still recording the film's score, despite the official cancellation. On Saturday, Cervone shared a photo of his team working in a recording studio on Instagram. "So what do you do when the movie is canceled, but you've already paid for the stage and the musicians?" Cervone wrote in the...
Why do multiple documentaries get released about the same subject?
Wider availability of vintage footage and a race to relevance has inspired several film-makers to pursue similar subjects
