A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Top 10 Illinois RBs for 2022 IHSA football season
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (BVM) – The 2022 high school football season in Illinois is upon us, and there will be plenty of talent on the gridiron this fall. One of the most vital positions in any season is at running back, and this year, Illinois features some talented players in the backfield. Here are the top 10 Illinois High School Association (IHSA) running backs going into the 2022 season.
Prep football previews: Vashon and St. Mary’s
KTVI-Fox 2 continues it’s prep football preview. Let’s head to Vashon High School where former NFL, Mizzou Tiger and Vashon wide receiver Will Franklin is the head coach. Franklin has rebuilt the Wolverines football program. Last season, Vashon was a much improves 9-2 and they look for even better things this upcoming football season. KTVI-Fox […]
Minnie Caldwell
Minnie Doris (Harris) Caldwell, 87, of Caseyville, Illinois, formerly of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away on August 9, 2022 at her home. Minnie was born September 9, 1934 in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, to Frank and Gussie (Slatton) Rice. Minnie worked as an Administrative Assistant for the University of Missouri St....
Allen Lefler Sr.
Allen Dale Lefler Sr., 67, died at 3:26 a.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. Born February 18, 1955 in Alton, he was the son of Robert Lefler Sr. and Norma Jean (Smith) Lefler. Mr. Lefler was a warehouse manager for Dodge Moving and Storage. Surviving is his spouse, Christina “Chris” Lynn Baker of Hettick, three daughters, Cassiye Dunmier of Missouri, Amy Jackson (Jen Pray) of Springfield, IL, and Brandy Radley (Nathan) of Springfield, IL, and four sons, James Glover (Sue) of Brighton, Bobby Glover of Alton, Mike Lefler of Alton and Allen Lefler Jr. (Kristy) of Bunker Hill, IL. Also surviving are 24 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, four brothers, Robert Lefler (Peggy) of Perryville, MO, Paul Lefler (Sharon) of Perryville, MO, Steve Lefler (Gale) of Holiday Shores, Sam Lefler of Hillsboro, IL, and four sisters, Carol Dodd of Alton, Linda McEwen (Dave) of Wood River, Donna Tueken of Wood River, and Brenda Wyhs of Carlinville. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Jim Dodd and a sister, Martha Lefler. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022. Burial will be at Hettick Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the John Wayne Cancer Foundation, 1631 Monrovia Ave., Costa Mesa, CA 92627, info@johnwayne.org. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Shelter in Place: One injured in Madison, Illinois warehouse fire
A warehouse was on fire in Madison, Illinois Wednesday near the World Wide Technology Raceway. One warehouse employee was injured in the fire and at least two buildings were destroyed.
Judy Johnson
Judy Johnson, 66, of Granite City, IL died on Friday, August 5, 2022 at River Crossing Care Center in Edwardsville, IL. She was born on November 27, 1955 in Miami, FL to Hector and Eneida (Martinez) Sanabria. The loving wife and mother retired from Gateway Regional Medical Center after 30...
Brian McDonald
Brian Arthur McDonald, 53, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family following a courageous 2 ½ year battle with esophageal cancer, at 4:20 a.m., Sunday, August 7, 2022 at his residence. He was born on January 10, 1969 in Alton, Illinois and was the son of Marilyn (Dannebrink) and...
Helen Harris
Helen Ann (Butler) Harris, 100, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, formerly of Granite City, Illinois, passed away from this life on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Helen was born October 17, 1921 in Granite City, Illinois. She and William L. Harris Sr. were married May...
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
Benny Reinke
He was born on February 20, 1954, in Alton, IL the son of Melvin "John" and Esther "Irene" (Pruett) Reinke. His longtime companion, Charlotte Allred, passed away in 2021. BJ served in the US Navy. He had worked as a boilermaker until 1980. BJ was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.
Cindy Preszler returns to forecast St. Louis weather ahead of station’s anniversary event
Former 5 On Your Side Chief Meteorologist Cindy Preszler will return to St. Louis and forecast the weather with current Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell during two newscasts this week. Preszler is in town to participate in the station’s 75th anniversary event “Local News. Lasting Impact.” Thursday at the Missouri History...
Dawn Rogers
Dawn R. Rogers, 57, of East Alton passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 at her home. She was born August 1, 1964 in Alton to John and Charlotte (Crosno) Browning. She loved animals and was especially fond of cats. She enjoyed surfing the web and shopping. She is survived by...
Shirley Stearns
Shirley A. Stearns, 90, of Bethalto, IL passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 12:40 pm at Heritage Health in Staunton, IL. She was born on October 13, 1931, in Alton, IL the daughter of James and Ann (Tedrick) Zimmermann. Shirley married her first husband Leonard “Bud” Schmidt, later...
Countdown to the Criterium
The 12th annual Busey Bank Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival fill the streets of downtown Edwardsville on Aug. 20 with professional bicycle racing, kids’ races, running, live music and all sorts of family fun. A fundraiser and community celebration hosted by the Edwardsville Rotary Club, the festival includes a series of high-speed bicycle races complimented by a foot race and free kids’ races.
Rosa Toussaint
Rosa Dalia Toussaint, 63, was born October 7, 1958 in Wellington, Texas to Victor and Luisa (Mendoza) Peralez. Rosa passed away on August 6th at her home in Granite City, Illinois surrounded by her family. Rosa was married to her husband Dana on December 26, 1992. They were happily married...
Springfield Wyndham files third proposal
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Wyndham hotel filed another proposal Tuesday to convert parts of its hotel into apartment buildings. This is the third proposal by the Wyndham’s owner, selling the current hotel to New York developer Good Homes Inc. and converting 275 of its 400 hotels into apartments. “For good of Downtown Springfield and […]
Fines Garrison
Fines A. Garrison, 63, of Alton, IL passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born to the late Donald and Mardell (Davis) Garrison on October 9, 1958 in Alton, IL. Fines served in the U.S Army and during that time he met and married Tammy Mathis on January 8, 1980. Fines was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Bethalto gets unexpected money to fix sewer line
A 50-year-old deteriorating sewer interceptor will get a new lining thanks to an $8.5 million grant from the American Rescue Plan. Bethalto Mayor Gary Bost says it’s great news since portions of the interceptor were in such disrepair that underground rainwater would infiltrate the line mixing with sewer water that is dispatched to its destination site in Alton.
David Cantlon
David Alan Cantlon, 59, of Granite City, IL passed away in his home Friday, August 5, 2022. He was born to Allan and Linda (Christian) Cantlon on July 24, 1963 in Lincoln Nebraska. He graduated in 1982 from Madison High school. David was a mechanic and loved to work on cars and boats.
1 employee hospitalized after massive fire engulfs Metro East recycling center
MADISON, Ill. (KMOV) – Nearly 200 first responders are on scene after a five-alarm fire ripped through a Metro East recycling center. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday on Fox Industrial Drive in Madison, Illinois. Heavy black smoke was seen across the area as flames shot out of the Interco building. Workers were inside recycling batteries, Madison Mayor John Hamm III said. A male employee was hospitalized after being burned by the flames. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
