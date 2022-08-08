Allen Dale Lefler Sr., 67, died at 3:26 a.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. Born February 18, 1955 in Alton, he was the son of Robert Lefler Sr. and Norma Jean (Smith) Lefler. Mr. Lefler was a warehouse manager for Dodge Moving and Storage. Surviving is his spouse, Christina “Chris” Lynn Baker of Hettick, three daughters, Cassiye Dunmier of Missouri, Amy Jackson (Jen Pray) of Springfield, IL, and Brandy Radley (Nathan) of Springfield, IL, and four sons, James Glover (Sue) of Brighton, Bobby Glover of Alton, Mike Lefler of Alton and Allen Lefler Jr. (Kristy) of Bunker Hill, IL. Also surviving are 24 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, four brothers, Robert Lefler (Peggy) of Perryville, MO, Paul Lefler (Sharon) of Perryville, MO, Steve Lefler (Gale) of Holiday Shores, Sam Lefler of Hillsboro, IL, and four sisters, Carol Dodd of Alton, Linda McEwen (Dave) of Wood River, Donna Tueken of Wood River, and Brenda Wyhs of Carlinville. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Jim Dodd and a sister, Martha Lefler. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022. Burial will be at Hettick Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the John Wayne Cancer Foundation, 1631 Monrovia Ave., Costa Mesa, CA 92627, info@johnwayne.org. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

