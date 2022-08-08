Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
COVID-19 State of Emergency ending soon in NC, but response will continue as cases ramp up
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina's COVID-19 State of Emergency, which has been ongoing for 29 months, will end on Aug. 15. It was first declared in March 2020. However, the end of the state of emergency hardly means the pandemic -- or the state's ability to respond to it -- is over.
telecompetitor.com
NorthState Extends Fiber Reach into Two North Carolina Counties
Regional operator NorthState is expanding its reach and building an all-fiber broadband network to serve 38,000 addresses in Forsyth and Randolph counties, North Carolina, the company announced today. The project will reach 23,000 addresses in underserved Forsyth County areas of Bethania, Lewisville and Winston-Salem. In Randolph County, the project will...
my40.tv
Madison County will join lawsuit against HCA Healthcare, attorney confirms
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Another western North Carolina county is joining the fight against HCA Healthcare and Mission. The attorney for Madison County confirmed with News 13 Wednesday, Aug. 10 that the county will be joining in on the class action antitrust lawsuit by Buncombe County and the city of Asheville against HCA.
wvtf.org
As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on
Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
wataugaonline.com
Power outages impact separate portions of Watauga on Sunday
Portions of Watauga County were impacted by separate power outages on Sunday. 1,325 Blue Ridge Energy members were affected as the outage occurred in several locations, according to Renee Whitener with Blue Ridge Energy. The locations were Hwy 321, Niley Cook Road, Payne Branch, and Broadstone Road areas. The outages...
WBTV
North Wilkesboro Speedway cancels event due to supply chain issues
WILKESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Due to supply chain issues and race tire shortage, the North Wilkesboro Speedway has canceled one of its events this month. The Racetrack Revival event scheduled for Aug. 19-20 has been canceled and all fans who purchased tickets, pit passes or camping spots will automatically receive a full refund.
wccbcharlotte.com
Approximately 6,000 Gallons Of Untreated Wastewater Discharged Into Catawba River Basin
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Aqua North Carolina reports an estimated amount of 12,000 gallons of wastewater was discharged to the ground on Heronwood Road in Statesville. Officials say approximately 6,000 gallons of the 12,0000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged into an unnamed tributary in the Catawba River Basin.
Surry County woman finds silver lining at Tiny Tigers Rescue
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Amber Arnder is naturally drawn to a cat in need. “I can’t turn away. I won’t turn away,” she said. Seven years ago, she fostered and adopted a cat named Josiah through Tiny Tigers Rescue who is believed to have been attacked by a coyote. “Once I came to pick […]
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 1219 pm EDT, Aug 6th 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-061815- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte
It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Body of missing Asheville man found in ravine in McDowell County, deputies say
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a 20-year-old man who disappeared from Asheville has been found, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said search crews found human remains on Monday in a remote area of McDowell County. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office confirmed...
Body found in ‘rugged’ ravine while searching for missing Asheville man
A body was found Tuesday afternoon while officials were looking for a missing man in McDowell County.
explorecaldwell.com
Nightlife, Lenoir, NC
Explore the great nightlife in the Lenoir area. When you’re in a new place, one of the best ways to get to know the area better is by exploring the nightlife. When you visit Lenoir & the NC foothills, you’ll quickly realize that the area has a strong nightlife scene, and there’s a ton to see and do even after the sun sets.
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The decision to arm student resource officers in Madison County with AR-15's has been mostly met with praise. Sheriff Buddy Harwood says this decision follows the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas. He says the guns will be locked away in an undisclosed location. The AR-15's and accessories have been purchased with money donated by Madison County community members.
CARS PLM Tour race at North Wilkesboro cancelled
The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour’s plans to participate in the revival of North Wilkesboro Speedway received a major shakeup late Tuesday evening. Due to unforeseen circumstances, XR Events and the promoter of North Wilkesboro announced that the planned Pro Late Model feature for Aug. 20, which was to be co-sanctioned by the CARS Tour and JEGS CRA All Stars Tour while also including the Carolina Pro Late Model Series as a support division, had been canceled with no plans to reschedule the event.
my40.tv
Agencies respond to Linville Access area of Lake James after report of drowning incident
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency personnel responded to an area of Lake James on Saturday after a report of a drowning incident. Few details are available, but McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler says personnel with McDowell County EMS were called to assist Burke County on the afternoon of Aug. 6 near the Linville Access area off of NC Highway 126 due to a drowning.
‘Bone-crushing’ dog discovered at Tennessee’s Gray Fossil Site
The Gray Fossil Site has produced numerous since its discovery in the last 20 years, but this latest discovery is particularly exciting.
my40.tv
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
