It’s backpack time! Where to find free bookbags or donate school supplies for Philly kids

As back to school season approaches — alarmingly fast, as per usual — Philly kids in need of new backpacks or school supplies are in luck. There are a number of opportunities to get bookbags packed with school supplies for free, hosted by organizations across the city and the School District of Philadelphia itself. And for people looking to contribute, there are also plenty of chances to do that.
Say farewell to the Northern Liberties alien with big unnaturals, who chilled on a Second Street wall

A significant resident — dearly beloved by some, a little perplexing to others — is on its way out of Northern Liberties. Since being painted by muralist Juanjo Surace in 2018, the eyeless, pearl-donning, vaguely amphibious creature (alien? monster?) has existed on the side of a former warehouse building at the corner of 2nd and Poplar, where it listens to music and enjoys fast food grub. Its blonde pompadour, unabashed cleavage, and contented expression have no doubt brought smiles to many passersby or diners on Standard Tap’s deck, gazing out over the view.
