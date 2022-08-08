A significant resident — dearly beloved by some, a little perplexing to others — is on its way out of Northern Liberties. Since being painted by muralist Juanjo Surace in 2018, the eyeless, pearl-donning, vaguely amphibious creature (alien? monster?) has existed on the side of a former warehouse building at the corner of 2nd and Poplar, where it listens to music and enjoys fast food grub. Its blonde pompadour, unabashed cleavage, and contented expression have no doubt brought smiles to many passersby or diners on Standard Tap’s deck, gazing out over the view.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO