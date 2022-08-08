Read full article on original website
It’s backpack time! Where to find free bookbags or donate school supplies for Philly kids
As back to school season approaches — alarmingly fast, as per usual — Philly kids in need of new backpacks or school supplies are in luck. There are a number of opportunities to get bookbags packed with school supplies for free, hosted by organizations across the city and the School District of Philadelphia itself. And for people looking to contribute, there are also plenty of chances to do that.
Where police blocked block parties; Helping ex-Prevention Point workers; Can pastors on corners curb violence? | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Police disproportionately nix West and North Philly block parties. Philly police denied over 200 block party permits this year due to “criminal activity.” We...
As more development threatens, Chinatown is working to heal the concrete wound that split the neighborhood
There are two sides to Philadelphia’s Chinatown, one of the oldest in the United States. To some, it’s a great area to visit: a place to eat noodles, get bubble tea, and sing karaoke. To the roughly 3,000 people who live there — and thousands more who count on it for cultural connection — it’s home.
Mastriano’s Jan. 6 moment; Farewell to the PAFA plane; Philly’s championship Negro League team | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Pa. gov candidate to testify in front of Jan. 6 committee. Gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano, whose biggest donors are the Martin’s Potato Rolls family,...
These libraries are cooling centers during Philly’s heat emergency, offering extended hours with free AC
Temperatures in Philadelphia are in the 90s this week with the sun on full blast… again. 😔 The city officially declared a Heat Health Emergency (again), and it will be in effect through Tuesday evening. What does a Heat Health Emergency mean? A few things: residential utility shut-offs...
Philly culture on a budget: Where to find discounts on arts, nature, and history
In a world full of bougie tourist guides and destination TikTok suggestions, it’s easy to forget there’s tons to explore in Philadelphia’s without spending too much cash. Whether you’re visiting the city or a resident who wants to see more sights, there’s plenty to do at a...
Say farewell to the Northern Liberties alien with big unnaturals, who chilled on a Second Street wall
A significant resident — dearly beloved by some, a little perplexing to others — is on its way out of Northern Liberties. Since being painted by muralist Juanjo Surace in 2018, the eyeless, pearl-donning, vaguely amphibious creature (alien? monster?) has existed on the side of a former warehouse building at the corner of 2nd and Poplar, where it listens to music and enjoys fast food grub. Its blonde pompadour, unabashed cleavage, and contented expression have no doubt brought smiles to many passersby or diners on Standard Tap’s deck, gazing out over the view.
Citing ‘criminal activity,’ police are nixing more block parties in West and North Philly
When North Philly resident Joan Amos submitted her permit application for a block party on Labor Day weekend, she thought it was just a formality. Her family has been holding the annual bash going on 50 years, and permits have never been an issue. Last week, about a month before...
