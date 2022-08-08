ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

localsyr.com

A new $69 flight has been added for Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breeze Airways has added another affordable nonstop flight to their lineup. The flight joins existing options to Charleston and Las Vegas. Travelers can now fly between Syracuse and Tampa for just $69 one-way starting November 19, 2022. The $69 package, dubbed the “Nice” package, offers...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Camden Native is Latest Central New Yorker to Try Their Luck On Jeopardy

A woman originally from Camden recently had a 2-day run on the long-running game show Jeopardy. Baker, who graduated Camden High School in 1998 as the valedictorian of her class, said she's watched Jeopardy with her family for as long as she can remember. She began taking the online test in 2012 and did so every year before finally being invited to an in-person Jeopardy audition.
CAMDEN, NY
localsyr.com

Mommy getaway turns into travel nightmare for CNY woman

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People can’t catch a flight or a break…the travel nightmare continues. Thousands of U.S. flights were either canceled or delayed over the weekend, leaving many people stranded at the airport, and having to come up with another plan. For Amanda Maddison of Clay,...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Deal or No Deal? Pick Right Case & Win Big When New Live Tour Comes to CNY

Feeling lucky? Pick the right case or break the banker and win big when the Deal or No Deal tour comes to Central New York. For the first time, Deal or No Deal is hitting the road. The tour is based on the popular game show hosted by Howie Mandell. It gives fans the chance to pick the winning case or make a deal with the banker – just like on TV. Random audience members are chosen at each live show to compete on-stage against the banker in their own game. That could be you when the tour stops in Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.
VERONA, NY
localsyr.com

Scottish Games & Celtic Festival returning to Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — After a two-year hiatus, the sounds of pipes and drums will echo over Onondaga Lake. The Central New York Scottish Games and Celtic Festival return to the rolling hills of Long Branch Park this weekend. Jim Engle is the president of the Scottish Games, and Andrew Sheedy...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Neal C. O’Brien – August 4, 2022

Neal C. O’Brien, 33, a resident of 41 Niagara St in Oswego died Thursday evening at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse after a one-week illness. Born January 30th, 1989 at Scott AFB, Illinois, he spent his early childhood in a number of his dad’s Air Force assignments including Wiesbaden, Germany, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Biloxi, MS.
OSWEGO, NY
WIBX 950

Netflix Series on Rome’s Woodstock 99 is Tough to Watch

An opinion piece by WIBX morning show host, Bill Keeler |. Train Wreck, the 3-part Netflix series about Woodstock '99 at the former Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome is at times, tough to watch. The producers certainly seem to have chosen their negative direction from the very beginning, however, that conclusion might just be justified.
ROME, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

