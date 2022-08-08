ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
IndieWire

Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He Will Not Return for ‘Black Panther 2’ Due to Scheduling Conflicts

Click here to read the full article. “Nope,” Daniel Kaluuya will not be in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” As first reported by Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley, the “Judas and the Black Messiah” Oscar winner confirmed he is not reprising the role of W’Kabi in Marvel’s “Black Panther” follow-up, the first Marvel film featuring the titular superhero without the late Chadwick Boseman. Kaluuya cited scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” in theaters July 22. “Wakanda Forever” has a current release date of November 11 from Walt Disney Pictures. The film wrapped shooting in March. A Disney representative confirmed to IndieWire that Kaluuya...
Rolling Stone

Kevin Smith Can’t Believe Warner Bros. Canceled ‘Batgirl’ and Not Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’

Click here to read the full article. Filmmaker Kevin Smith tore into Warner Bros. for canceling its Batgirl movie and still going forward with The Flash, while the star of the latter, Ezra Miller, remains embroiled in numerous controversies. In a recent episode of Hollywood Babble-On — Smith’s pop culture podcast with Ralph Garman —Smith quipped, “I don’t give a shit how bad the Batgirl movie is, nobody in that movie … has anything in their real life that you have to market around. But in The Flash movie, we all know there’s a big problem.” Garman then jumped in, “Yeah, Flash...
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
wegotthiscovered.com

Who is Annatar in ‘Lord of the Rings’

Hype for The Lord of the Rings is at an all-time high, as audiences prep for the official release of Amazon Prime’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The upcoming series aims to shift the story significantly backward, with its story zeroing in on the Second Age, rather than the Third. All of the stories fans have seen on the big screen so far have taken place well into the Third Age, and this rewind promises to fill in the many missing details about JRR Tolkien’s sprawling world.
wegotthiscovered.com

Why doesn’t Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ exist in the DC Universe?

The uninitiated might be surprised to learn that Neil Gaiman’s legendary graphic novel The Sandman is in DC Comics continuity, then why doesn’t the Netflix TV series exist in the DC Universe? The King of Dreams known as Dream/Morpheus doesn’t often find himself entangled in the lives of superheroes, but when the situation has called for it, he has interacted with the other characters in the comics. The live-action series is more closely related to reality, where DC characters exist but they’re works of fiction and not real heroes who fly around and save the day.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ will be the longest movie in the saga

It’s been three years since the last John Wick movie ended with our protagonist falling headfirst from the top of the Continental building onto the New York asphalt. The deadly assassin has no doubt sustained many injuries — perhaps mostly to his pride — but if Winston and the rest of the High Table think they can so easily get rid of the Wick-storm, they have another thing coming.
digitalspy.com

Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller

The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
wegotthiscovered.com

A Texas church performed an illegal, specifically anti-LGBTQ version of ‘Hamilton,’ internet reacts

Everyone remembers the musical phenomenon of Hamilton, a retelling of Alexander Hamilton and the founding fathers of America. The musical was so successful that PBS released Hamilton’s America — a documentary about the musical’s inception and creation. But what if we took that musical, added some ‘Christian-friendly’ sermons, and performed it without Disney’s permission? Well, ladies, gentlemen, and those in-between, I present to you, Hamilton: The Musical, performed by The Door McAllen Church in Texas.
wegotthiscovered.com

J.J. Abrams’ ‘Constantine’ reboot said to be safe… for now

Warner Bros Discovery’s CEO David Zaslav is currently cleaning house in a bid to cut at least $3 billion of debt from the studio’s books. Early casualties have been Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt, and every show in pre-production must be feeling the pressure of not knowing if the hammer is going to come down at any moment. The nerves must be especially high on DCEU projects, as an impending “reset” of the universe to focus on big event movies is promised.
The Independent

Marvel has just revealed its biggest ‘crossover’ project since Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Studios seems to have revealed which forthcoming title will be its biggest since Avengers: Endgame.Interestingly, the identity of the project is a TV series. Since 2021, the film studio has released several shows that have tracked the journey of certain characters in between films, while also introducing brand new arrivals that aren’t likely to appear on the big screen.For example, WandaVision was a vital watch ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to the inclusion of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, while the forthcoming Captain America film, led by Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, might not make...
wegotthiscovered.com

A high-altitude action classic hijacks the streaming charts

There’s a very strong argument to be made that the 1990s comfortably beats the 80s when it comes to naming the best decade ever for action cinema, and if we narrow that down even further, 1996 and 1997 in particular conspired to deliver a virtually nonstop stream of smash hits, all-time classics, cult gems, and beloved favorites.
