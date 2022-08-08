Data Results Published in American Journal of Managed Care demonstrate adoption and clinical utility of KidneyIntelX™ with Primary Care Physicians

Read full article on original website
Related
TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
You should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations together with our condensed financial statements and related notes thereto included in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our audited financial statements and related notes thereto for the year ended. December 31, 2021.
pharmacytimes.com
Health Care Providers Should Counsel Patients on Integrative Medicine Strategies
Study suggests that health care providers should discuss with patients whether they are using any integrative medicine strategies, which ones, and why. Nearly 40% of older individuals currently use at least 1 integrative medicine strategy to ease symptoms of physical health, mental health, or to help them relax, according to the results of a new poll from the University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
How much do nurses make? A breakdown of salaries by nursing career.
On the low end, nurses can make around $33,000 annually, but they can also make more than $200,000. Here's how much different nurses earn per year.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Cross Country Workforce Solutions Group, a division of Cross Country Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of in-home clinical and non-clinical care for aging seniors, today announced findings from a national survey showing that while most people aged 50-79 years old would prefer at-home care as they age, 91 percent of respondents have not proactively researched the care they may need as they grow older. Further, 34 percent have not thought about their care needs, and awareness of existing managed-at-home care programs, such as PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly), was low among the survey respondents. The study“Aging in Place: Assessing Seniors’ Understanding of Home Healthcare Options” found that 80 percent of respondents had not heard of either program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005081/en/ New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
2022-2023 Best Hospitals Rankings in Adult Specialties
See the top hospitals in 15 specialties of complex adult care in the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings. Top Hospitals in Each Specialty in the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals Rankings. For over 30 years, U.S. News has evaluated hospital performance in both complex and routine care to support...
AboutLawsuits.com
Surgical Complications More Likely When Anesthesiologist Manage Overlapping Procedures
Anesthesiologists who handle overlapping procedures may be putting patients at an increased risk of experiencing surgical complications or death, according to the findings of a new study. Every surgical treatment requires an anesthesiologist, and the same anesthesia care team often treats or oversees multiple patients at the same time, resulting...
MedicalXpress
Declines in opioid prescriptions for US patients with cancer and non-cancer pain, study shows
The number of privately insured adults in the United States prescribed opioid medications for cancer pain and for chronic non-cancer pain declined between 2012 and 2019, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Sachini Bandara and Emma McGinty of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Mark Bicket of the University of Michigan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Patent Issued for Health monitoring with ear-wearable devices and accessory devices (USPTO 11395076): Starkey Laboratories Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Haubrich, Gregory John ( Champlin, MN , US), Solum,. , by NewsRx correspondents. Starkey Laboratories Inc. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Ear-wearable devices are devices designed to be worn on, in, or near one or more of a user’s ears. Common types of ear-wearable devices include hearing assistance devices (e.g., “hearing aids” and “hearing instruments”), earbuds, headphones, hearables, cochlear implants, and so on. In some examples, an ear-wearable device may be implanted or osseointegrated into a user. Some ear-wearable devices include additional features beyond just environmental sound-amplification. For example, some modern ear-wearable devices include advanced audio processing for improved device functionality, controlling and programming the devices, and beamforming, and some can even communicate wirelessly with external devices including other hearing aids (e.g., for streaming media).”
Patent Issued for Visual assist for insurance facilitation processes (USPTO 11393040): Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.
-- Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. ( New York, New York , United States ) has been issued patent number 11393040, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “There are many activities in managing insurance operations that are facilitated by data processing and computer assistance. Insurance is in fact an industry that relies on computer-managed operations, and a foundational implementation of actuarial calculations. In operation, insurance companies compete by enhancing two aspects of their business. First, insurance companies strive to offer low rates for the management of risks-such as insurance against the damage and injuries associated with the operation of automobiles and other vehicles, and insurance to cover damage caused to other property. Second, insurance companies strive to offer outstanding service to its customers if and when an accident occurs. This involves a prompt and accurate assessment of the damage, and a fair estimate of the repair bill. A corollary of this is that the assessment of damage should also discern if the policy covers the damage-either as a threshold issue or at some other junction in the process.
Feds deny Kemp's health insurance marketplace waiver
Northeast Georgian, The (Cornelia, GA) The federal agency in charge of Medicaid Tuesday denied Georgia's application for a waiver to set up the state's own health insurance marketplace. The waiver program was a cornerstone of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's. approach to reforming health care in the. Peach State. Under Kemp's...
Generation of realistic synthetic data using multimodal neural ordinary differential equations (Updated July 26, 2022): Information Technology
-- According to news reporting based on a preprint abstract, our journalists obtained the following quote sourced from medrxiv.org:. “Individual organizations, such as hospitals, pharma companies and health insurance providers are currently limited in their ability to collect data that is fully representative of a disease population. This can in turn negatively impact the generalization ability of statistical models and scientific insights.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biotech Daily: Regulatory Setback For CorMedix, Mersana & GSK In Cancer Pact, BARDA Funding For Opioid Overdose Hopeful
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Mersana, GSK Ink $1.36B Biobuck Deal For Cancer-Focused Therapy. Mersana Therapeutics Inc MRSN announced a global collaboration that provides GSK plc GSK an exclusive option to co-develop and commercialize XMT-2056. Mersana will receive an upfront...
beckersspine.com
What orthopedic, spine surgeons are most focused on for the 2nd half of 2022
Some of the top priorities for spine and orthopedic surgeons during the second half of 2022 include staying ahead of the competition against MSOs and large hospital systems, improving patient care and recruiting staff. Six surgeons recently shared with Becker's what their top priorities are for the rest of the...
Patent Application Titled “Strong Authentication Via Distributed Stations” Published Online (USPTO 20220230717): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor ULLRICH,. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In a busy healthcare environment, such as a...
Eagle Life Insurance Company® Partners With InvestCloud for Tailored Approach to the Sales Experience
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Eagle Life Insurance Company. ®, a provider of fixed and index annuities, has announced today that it is teaming up with. , a global leader in digital transformation, to offer access to product details about its fixed index annuities (FIAs) via the. InvestCloud. platform. Through the. InvestCloud.
Disability Income Compensation Insurances Market Is Booming Worldwide: The Guardian Life Insurance, Northwestern Mutual, Mutual of Omaha, Mass Mutual
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Disability Income Compensation Insurances Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Disability Income Compensation Insurances market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
JACKSON FINANCIAL INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Certain statements made in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (this "Report") are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A forward-looking statement is a statement that is not a historical fact and includes any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements. Forward-looking statements may contain words like: "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "shall," "will" and other words or phrases with similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, trends in our businesses, prospective services or products, future performance or financial results and the outcome of contingencies, such as legal proceedings.
“Personalized Pay” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220230257): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventors Plotko, Dimitry ( Alpharetta , NJ, US); Schuster, Eric (. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors:...
SHIFT TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS WITH SAPIENS TO STREAMLINE FRAUD DETECTION FOR P&C INSURERS
Alerts Delivered Directly to Sapiens IDITSuite Users Speeds Identification and Investigation of Suspicious Claims. /PRNewswire/ -- Shift Technology, a provider of AI-driven decision automation and optimization solutions for the global insurance industry, and Sapiens International Corporation , a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced the two organizations have entered into a strategic partnership. As a result, users of Sapiens IDITSuite for P&C insurers will soon be able to have alerts generated from Shift Claims Fraud Detection delivered directly into the claims management environment they use every day.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
900
Followers
25K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0