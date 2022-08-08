Read full article on original website
Pat Bishop obituary
My mother-in-law, Pat Bishop, who has died aged 92, was revered in Mallorca as a wildlife pioneer, and was the driving force behind the creation of a national park at Albufera in Alcúdia, on the north of the island. The park was created as the result of a campaign...
DNA analysis of the relic of the body of St. Luke revealed that he was of Syrian descent
Saint Luke the EvangelistCredit: Unknown Russian Orthodox painter; Public Domain Image. Luke the Evangelist was one of Jesus Christ's disciples and is also reported to be the author of the Gospel of Luke in the Bible. He is regarded to be a saint and a martyr by Christians.
Declan Donnelly carries brother Dermott's coffin at the same church in which the TV presenter married wife Ali in 2015 as Mass is held for the Catholic priest ahead of his burial - a month after his sudden death aged 55
Declan Donnelly served as pallbearer on Thursday evening as Mass was held ahead of his older brother Dermott's funeral in Newcastle. The popular TV personality joined friends a family for the Catholic service at the city's St. Michael's Church - the same church in which he married wife Ali Astall - prior to his burial service in the north east on Friday morning.
Duchess of Cornwall beams in new official portrait at her Wiltshire home released by Clarence House to mark her 75th birthday
The Duchess of Cornwall celebrated her 75th birthday on Sunday with official new photographs showing Camilla looking relaxed and radiant in her Wiltshire country home. Clarence House released the beaming pictures of the Duchess at Ray Mill House on her milestone birthday, taken by photographer Chris Jackson. She is pictured...
Jozef Tomko, oldest member of Vatican's College of Cardinals, dies at 98
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Catholic Cardinal Jozef Tomko, the Slovakian clergy member who was the oldest member of the Vatican's College of Cardinals, died on Monday, the church said. He was 98. Tomko, who was named a cardinal by Pope John Paul II in 1985, was the prefect emeritus of...
Justin Welby forced to allow Anglican bishops to reject statement on sexuality
Archbishop of Canterbury responds to outcry over declaration that marriage is ‘between a man and a woman’
Ancient Tomb Linked to Legend of King Arthur Being Excavated for First Time in England
Archeologists in England for the first time will excavate Arthur’s Stone—a 5,000-year-old Neolithic tomb named after the Excalibur-wielding ruler of Camelot. The mysterious site in the English countryside is made of a large assembly of rocks and is believed to have been used as a burial chamber, though experts admit little is truly known about the stone construction or why it was built. There are competing theories as to how the spot earned its Arthurian association, but one of the better known tales involves Arthur slaying a giant who fell backward onto the site’s capstone, splitting it in half. “The act of constructing such a massive edifice would undoubtedly have been important, as it would have drawn people together to labor, enhancing social solidarity, and perhaps generating prestige for the person or persons directing the work,” Manchester University archeology professor Julian Thomas told CNN.
Evidence of women priests in Early Christianity may be found in the Catacomb of Priscilla
Artwork depicting women in the Catacomb of PriscillaCredit: Internet Archive Book Images; Image posted to Flickr; Public Domain Image. The Catacomb of Priscilla is an early Christian cemetery that was created in the 2nd to 5th centuries CE. It is located on the Via Salaria in Rome in Italy.
BBC
Ali Brownlee 5K run returns to Middlesbrough
A run in memory of a BBC presenter and football commentator is set to return after three years. The last Ali Brownlee 5K was held in Middlesbrough in 2019 but subsequent events were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is named in honour of BBC Radio Tees presenter and...
BBC
Nathan Hunt death: Father vows to fight for memorial recognition
The father of a soldier who took his own life has vowed to continue to fight to get his son's name engraved on the Armed Forces memorial. Warrant Officer Nathan Hunt, 39, was found dead at his Lincoln home on 2 January 2018. An inquest heard the father-of-one had been...
lonelyplanet.com
The 8 best castles in Scotland
These are the best castles in Scotland for fascinating history, beautiful architecture, rugged settings, royal heritage and gory stories © iStock / Getty Images. Scotland’s turbulent history of battles in the glens has bequeathed the country a magnificent selection of castles, with the added bonus of its rugged landscape.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Treacherous monk and a pregnant nun are among August's ghosts
Ghosts don't appear to take summer holidays as many are said to appear all over the country every August. According to the Paranormal Database, we can expect to see a wronged nun, a shady smuggler and a large dog-like creature wandering about this month. The database is an ongoing project...
BBC
Tackling Northern Ireland's dilapidated and derelict buildings
Northern Ireland's buildings are at risk of rotting beyond the point of salvage, a Belfast councillor has said. A Dilapidation Bill, which would have given councils more powers to deal with abandoned and derelict properties, was due to be introduced to the Assembly in 2021. The SDLP's Donal Lyons said...
The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 36 - The Carnival at Rome
When Franz recovered his senses, he saw Albert drinking a glass of water, of which, to judge from his pallor, he stood in great need; and the count, who was assuming his masquerade costume. He glanced mechanically towards the piazza—the scene was wholly changed; scaffold, executioners, victims, all had disappeared; only the people remained, full of noise and excitement. The bell of Monte Citorio, which only sounds on the pope’s decease and the opening of the Carnival, was ringing a joyous peal. “Well,” asked he of the count, “what has, then, happened?” “Nothing,” replied the count; “only, as you see, the Carnival has commenced. Make haste and dress yourself.” “In fact,” said Franz, “this horrible scene has passed away like a dream.” “It is but a dream, a nightmare, that has disturbed you.” “Yes, that I have suffered; but the culprit?”
BBC
Dr Caroline Campbell makes history at national gallery
A Belfast-born curator has been appointed the first female director of the National Gallery of Ireland in its 158-year history. Dr Caroline Campbell is a former pupil of Victoria College in Belfast and first visited the gallery aged 16 on a day trip. She told BBC News NI that visit...
Feile organisers hail absence of large-scale internment bonfires in Belfast
Feile An Phobail organisers have hailed the absence of large-scale internment bonfires in Belfast.Traditionally, the pyres were lit each year to mark the anniversary of the introduction of internment without trial on August 9 1971.The controversial policy saw thousands of mostly nationalists detained.However, efforts have been made over several years, including a large music concert as part of Feile An Phobail, to divert young people from bonfires.Timmy Trumpet has Féile Dance Night pumping! pic.twitter.com/931aER4mXT— Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 8, 2022Feile director Kevin Gamble said the large bonfires, which he called an “unwanted feature in this community”, again did not...
BBC
Future of closed historic castle to be discussed
A public meeting is to be held on the future of Barra's Kisimul Castle. The clan stronghold has been closed to the public since the start of the Covid pandemic. Its owners have previously spoken of health and safety concerns around its reopening. The castle dates from the 15th Century...
BBC
Leamington Spa: Victoria Cross soldier's grave to be rededicated
A war hero's grave is to be rededicated after falling into disrepair. Cpl William Amey was awarded the Victoria Cross for his actions in the days before the end of World War One. After the war, he lived in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, and was buried in the town's cemetery after...
Justin Welby says it is ‘very difficult’ to hold church together over sexuality
Archbishop of Canterbury acknowledges consensus is near-impossible after public criticism over declaration against gay sex
BBC
A Viking's penny pendant is found near King's Lynn
A St Edmund memorial penny worn by a Viking to "advertise his Christianity" has been found by a metal detectorist. The Anglo-Saxon king was killed by the Vikings in AD869 and made a saint shortly afterwards. Numismatist Adrian Marsden said the pagan Vikings went from killing Edmund to "striking coins...
