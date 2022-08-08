ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The Guardian

Pat Bishop obituary

My mother-in-law, Pat Bishop, who has died aged 92, was revered in Mallorca as a wildlife pioneer, and was the driving force behind the creation of a national park at Albufera in Alcúdia, on the north of the island. The park was created as the result of a campaign...
OBITUARIES
Daily Mail

Declan Donnelly carries brother Dermott's coffin at the same church in which the TV presenter married wife Ali in 2015 as Mass is held for the Catholic priest ahead of his burial - a month after his sudden death aged 55

Declan Donnelly served as pallbearer on Thursday evening as Mass was held ahead of his older brother Dermott's funeral in Newcastle. The popular TV personality joined friends a family for the Catholic service at the city's St. Michael's Church - the same church in which he married wife Ali Astall - prior to his burial service in the north east on Friday morning.
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Ancient Tomb Linked to Legend of King Arthur Being Excavated for First Time in England

Archeologists in England for the first time will excavate Arthur’s Stone—a 5,000-year-old Neolithic tomb named after the Excalibur-wielding ruler of Camelot. The mysterious site in the English countryside is made of a large assembly of rocks and is believed to have been used as a burial chamber, though experts admit little is truly known about the stone construction or why it was built. There are competing theories as to how the spot earned its Arthurian association, but one of the better known tales involves Arthur slaying a giant who fell backward onto the site’s capstone, splitting it in half. “The act of constructing such a massive edifice would undoubtedly have been important, as it would have drawn people together to labor, enhancing social solidarity, and perhaps generating prestige for the person or persons directing the work,” Manchester University archeology professor Julian Thomas told CNN.
SCIENCE
Priest
Society
Religion
Place
Europe
BBC

Ali Brownlee 5K run returns to Middlesbrough

A run in memory of a BBC presenter and football commentator is set to return after three years. The last Ali Brownlee 5K was held in Middlesbrough in 2019 but subsequent events were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is named in honour of BBC Radio Tees presenter and...
WORLD
BBC

Nathan Hunt death: Father vows to fight for memorial recognition

The father of a soldier who took his own life has vowed to continue to fight to get his son's name engraved on the Armed Forces memorial. Warrant Officer Nathan Hunt, 39, was found dead at his Lincoln home on 2 January 2018. An inquest heard the father-of-one had been...
MILITARY
lonelyplanet.com

The 8 best castles in Scotland

These are the best castles in Scotland for fascinating history, beautiful architecture, rugged settings, royal heritage and gory stories © iStock / Getty Images. Scotland’s turbulent history of battles in the glens has bequeathed the country a magnificent selection of castles, with the added bonus of its rugged landscape.
TRAVEL
buckinghamshirelive.com

Treacherous monk and a pregnant nun are among August's ghosts

Ghosts don't appear to take summer holidays as many are said to appear all over the country every August. According to the Paranormal Database, we can expect to see a wronged nun, a shady smuggler and a large dog-like creature wandering about this month. The database is an ongoing project...
SCIENCE
BBC

Tackling Northern Ireland's dilapidated and derelict buildings

Northern Ireland's buildings are at risk of rotting beyond the point of salvage, a Belfast councillor has said. A Dilapidation Bill, which would have given councils more powers to deal with abandoned and derelict properties, was due to be introduced to the Assembly in 2021. The SDLP's Donal Lyons said...
POLITICS
HackerNoon

The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 36 - The Carnival at Rome

When Franz recovered his senses, he saw Albert drinking a glass of water, of which, to judge from his pallor, he stood in great need; and the count, who was assuming his masquerade costume. He glanced mechanically towards the piazza—the scene was wholly changed; scaffold, executioners, victims, all had disappeared; only the people remained, full of noise and excitement. The bell of Monte Citorio, which only sounds on the pope’s decease and the opening of the Carnival, was ringing a joyous peal. “Well,” asked he of the count, “what has, then, happened?” “Nothing,” replied the count; “only, as you see, the Carnival has commenced. Make haste and dress yourself.” “In fact,” said Franz, “this horrible scene has passed away like a dream.” “It is but a dream, a nightmare, that has disturbed you.” “Yes, that I have suffered; but the culprit?”
RELIGION
BBC

Dr Caroline Campbell makes history at national gallery

A Belfast-born curator has been appointed the first female director of the National Gallery of Ireland in its 158-year history. Dr Caroline Campbell is a former pupil of Victoria College in Belfast and first visited the gallery aged 16 on a day trip. She told BBC News NI that visit...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Feile organisers hail absence of large-scale internment bonfires in Belfast

Feile An Phobail organisers have hailed the absence of large-scale internment bonfires in Belfast.Traditionally, the pyres were lit each year to mark the anniversary of the introduction of internment without trial on August 9 1971.The controversial policy saw thousands of mostly nationalists detained.However, efforts have been made over several years, including a large music concert as part of Feile An Phobail, to divert young people from bonfires.Timmy Trumpet has Féile Dance Night pumping! pic.twitter.com/931aER4mXT— Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 8, 2022Feile director Kevin Gamble said the large bonfires, which he called an “unwanted feature in this community”, again did not...
WORLD
BBC

Future of closed historic castle to be discussed

A public meeting is to be held on the future of Barra's Kisimul Castle. The clan stronghold has been closed to the public since the start of the Covid pandemic. Its owners have previously spoken of health and safety concerns around its reopening. The castle dates from the 15th Century...
U.K.
BBC

Leamington Spa: Victoria Cross soldier's grave to be rededicated

A war hero's grave is to be rededicated after falling into disrepair. Cpl William Amey was awarded the Victoria Cross for his actions in the days before the end of World War One. After the war, he lived in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, and was buried in the town's cemetery after...
MILITARY
BBC

A Viking's penny pendant is found near King's Lynn

A St Edmund memorial penny worn by a Viking to "advertise his Christianity" has been found by a metal detectorist. The Anglo-Saxon king was killed by the Vikings in AD869 and made a saint shortly afterwards. Numismatist Adrian Marsden said the pagan Vikings went from killing Edmund to "striking coins...
SCIENCE

