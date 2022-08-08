ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Widening Project on Cross Keys Road to Begin in September

(Camden, NJ) – A $6.9 million road project that will widen Berlin-Cross Keys Road in Pine Hill, Gloucester Township and Winslow Township is set to begin at the end of September. This project will widen a 1.25 mile stretch of Berlin Cross Keys Road to two lanes in either direction with a center turning lane. The widening will encompass the area between the Camden County Technical School campus at 343 Berlin-Cross Keys Road (CR 689) to Turnersville Road (CR 688.)
CAMDEN, NJ
16 Months Later, Work Continues on Bridge With “Extensive damage” in Atlantic County, NJ

A small bridge in the western portion of Atlantic County that has been closed for over a year will remain that way for the near future. On April 13th, 2021, officials with Atlantic County abruptly closed the Eighth Street Bridge over Penny Pot Stream in Folsom after they found "extensive damage to the superstructure of the bridge" following an inspection.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Attorneys: Cape May alcohol license transfer approved

CAPE MAY — As it turns out, two votes on City Council were enough to approve a complicated liquor license transfer that will allow alcohol sales at the Southern Mansion. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
Fire At Camden County Townhouse Displaces Family, Officials Say

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police and firefighters responded to smoke from a Camden County townhouse Tuesday morning. They arrived on the 1400 block of Collins Court in Gloucester Township and placed the fire under control around 10 a.m. Neighboring townhomes were evacuated as a precaution, police say. The home was occupied by one adult and three children. No one was injured, however, they were displaced due to the smoke damage the home sustained. The Red Cross provided assistance. The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Construction Work to Add Detours to Route 47 in Cumberland County

There will be some traffic detours on Route 47 in Cumberland County starting Tuesday morning. State officials announced that a contractor will come in to work on a culvert repair project on the highway, and both lanes of the highway will be blocked, with traffic detoured. The area near Kates Boulevard will be closed to traffic.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Roomful of Blues to Rock Somers Point Beach Aug. 12

On Friday, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. get ready to be entertained by Roomful of Blues at William Morrow beach and Bay Avenue as part of the Somers Point summer concert series. The five-time Grammy nominated New England band promises to have attendees jumping, swinging and rocking.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Fiorentino, others retire

Sgt. Jason Rigby (right) was presented a plaque of recognition and a shadowbox by Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel (left). (THG/Joseph F. Berenato. To purchase photos in The Gazette, call (609) 704-1940.) HAMMONTON—Capt. Mark Fiorentino, a longtime member of the Hammonton Police Department, announced his retirement. According to Business...
HAMMONTON, NJ
Dover northbound EZ-Pass lanes to close Wednesday

The northbound EZ-Pass highway speed lane through the Dover Toll Plaza will be closed from Wednesday. Aug. 10 from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. The closure of the northbound lane will allow for loop and sensor replacement and preventative maintenance, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation. All traffic will use the cash lanes with no ... Read More
DOVER, DE
New Hard Rock Atlantic City boss looks past his casino walls

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — At 11:30 on a Saturday night, Anthony Faranca was meeting with a group of cleaning workers at the Hard Rock casino before they started their shift, introducing himself, asking about their jobs and about themselves. It was a telling indication of how involved and accessible the casino’s next president plans to be. Hired in June as Hard Rock’s general manager, Faranca is being boosted to the top job now that current president Joe Lupo is heading to Las Vegas to run the Mirage casino once the company completes its purchase. He’s being handed the city’s No. 2 casino in terms of money won from in-person gamblers (No. 3 when internet and sports betting money are included); a resort that has upped the city’s game in terms of live entertainment.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
