Read full article on original website
Related
Sheep, horses and pigs, oh my! County fair opens in South Jersey. (PHOTOS)
The 2022 Salem County Fair opened Tuesday with events such as the 4-H County Poultry Show, 4-H Sheep Show, 4-H English Horse Show, and the judging of home economics and produce contests. Other popular events taking place Tuesday night and throughout the fair are the pig races, kiddie tractor pull,...
camdencounty.com
Widening Project on Cross Keys Road to Begin in September
(Camden, NJ) – A $6.9 million road project that will widen Berlin-Cross Keys Road in Pine Hill, Gloucester Township and Winslow Township is set to begin at the end of September. This project will widen a 1.25 mile stretch of Berlin Cross Keys Road to two lanes in either direction with a center turning lane. The widening will encompass the area between the Camden County Technical School campus at 343 Berlin-Cross Keys Road (CR 689) to Turnersville Road (CR 688.)
Anyone Else Notice How Cold The Water Is Lately At NJ’s Beaches?
While I have to admit that I haven't been to the beach as much as I'd normally have liked to by this point during the season, I am a South Jersey native. I've been going to the beaches in Atlantic and Cape May Counties my entire life, so my opinion is a pretty solid one when it comes to something being off along the Jersey beaches.
16 Months Later, Work Continues on Bridge With “Extensive damage” in Atlantic County, NJ
A small bridge in the western portion of Atlantic County that has been closed for over a year will remain that way for the near future. On April 13th, 2021, officials with Atlantic County abruptly closed the Eighth Street Bridge over Penny Pot Stream in Folsom after they found "extensive damage to the superstructure of the bridge" following an inspection.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ casino dealers reject designated smoking area proposal
ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata dealer and a leader of a group of Atlantic City casino workers...
Armed Police & K-9 Dogs Coming To Atlantic County, NJ Schools?
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson (a career retired educator), is displaying bold, proactive leadership. Levinson has invited all School Superintendents to attend a presentation about the possible implementation of Police Officers and K-9 dogs in the Atlantic County public schools. The meeting will take place on Thursday, August 25, 2022...
‘Within minute everything was gone’ — NJ family’s near-death experience on fishing trip
BARNEGAT LIGHT — The owner of a boat that capsized Sunday afternoon said his wife and daughter are ready to hit the water again after getting trapped in a rapidly shrinking air bubble under the vessel. It was Jarret Krause's wife, 26, and 4-year-old daughter that wound up under...
capemayvibe.com
Attorneys: Cape May alcohol license transfer approved
CAPE MAY — As it turns out, two votes on City Council were enough to approve a complicated liquor license transfer that will allow alcohol sales at the Southern Mansion. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fire At Camden County Townhouse Displaces Family, Officials Say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police and firefighters responded to smoke from a Camden County townhouse Tuesday morning. They arrived on the 1400 block of Collins Court in Gloucester Township and placed the fire under control around 10 a.m. Neighboring townhomes were evacuated as a precaution, police say. The home was occupied by one adult and three children. No one was injured, however, they were displaced due to the smoke damage the home sustained. The Red Cross provided assistance. The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
This Amazing New Jersey Beach Was Named Among The Top 17 In America
It's pretty safe to say that the thing New Jersey is most famous for around the nation is that we have some of the best beaches around, and this summer one of our beaches was named among the best in the entire country. Any time a local spot is mentioned...
987thecoast.com
Construction Work to Add Detours to Route 47 in Cumberland County
There will be some traffic detours on Route 47 in Cumberland County starting Tuesday morning. State officials announced that a contractor will come in to work on a culvert repair project on the highway, and both lanes of the highway will be blocked, with traffic detoured. The area near Kates Boulevard will be closed to traffic.
somerspoint.com
Roomful of Blues to Rock Somers Point Beach Aug. 12
On Friday, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. get ready to be entertained by Roomful of Blues at William Morrow beach and Bay Avenue as part of the Somers Point summer concert series. The five-time Grammy nominated New England band promises to have attendees jumping, swinging and rocking.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A new problem with lifeguards in NJ as we finish August
You may have noticed some empty lifeguard chairs or even some closed beaches at the Jersey Shore recently. As August rolls along, this issue may get worse as kids head off to college leaving behind a lifeguard shortage. Beaches in Sea Girt, Belmar, and Avalon are prepared to give their...
Popular Website Says This NJ City is Among the Worst to Visit in America
A popular website says one city in New Jersey is among the worst to visit in the entire country. The editors at mindyourdollars.com recently assembled a list of the 40 worst cities to visit in America. The best that I can tell, there is no formal methodology to the towns...
NJ hot spot named one of the priciest summer destinations
At $384 a night, New Jersey's Long Beach Island (LBI) has been ranked as the 4th most expensive summer vacation destination in the entire United States. This study by CheapHotels.org compared average double occupancy accommodation rates for the month of August 2022. The rankings include some pretty ritzy locales. Topping...
Proud Camden, NJ, Mom Buys Billboard for New Doctor Daughter
To everyone who believes nothing good ever came out of Camden, Kendra Busbee would like you to meet her daughter. From the time she was five years old, she wanted to be a doctor. Smalls accomplished that goal when she graduated with her doctorate in Psychology from the Philadelphia College...
Burlington Neighborhoods Have Become War Zones, Shooting Galleries, Prosecutor Says
BURLINGTON, NJ – Burlington County has become a war zone and shooting gallery according to...
Hammonton Gazette
Fiorentino, others retire
Sgt. Jason Rigby (right) was presented a plaque of recognition and a shadowbox by Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel (left). (THG/Joseph F. Berenato. To purchase photos in The Gazette, call (609) 704-1940.) HAMMONTON—Capt. Mark Fiorentino, a longtime member of the Hammonton Police Department, announced his retirement. According to Business...
Dover northbound EZ-Pass lanes to close Wednesday
The northbound EZ-Pass highway speed lane through the Dover Toll Plaza will be closed from Wednesday. Aug. 10 from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. The closure of the northbound lane will allow for loop and sensor replacement and preventative maintenance, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation. All traffic will use the cash lanes with no ... Read More
New Hard Rock Atlantic City boss looks past his casino walls
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — At 11:30 on a Saturday night, Anthony Faranca was meeting with a group of cleaning workers at the Hard Rock casino before they started their shift, introducing himself, asking about their jobs and about themselves. It was a telling indication of how involved and accessible the casino’s next president plans to be. Hired in June as Hard Rock’s general manager, Faranca is being boosted to the top job now that current president Joe Lupo is heading to Las Vegas to run the Mirage casino once the company completes its purchase. He’s being handed the city’s No. 2 casino in terms of money won from in-person gamblers (No. 3 when internet and sports betting money are included); a resort that has upped the city’s game in terms of live entertainment.
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1