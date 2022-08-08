ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

boisedev.com

Parrilla set for Downtown Boise location

Parrilla Grill is headed downtown. The long-time taco and beer spot in Hyde Park will take over the former Taziki’s Mediterranean location at 5th St. and Idaho St. on the ground floor of The Gibson apartments. Taziki’s opened the Boise store on March 13th of 2020, and promptly closed the next week as COVID-19 began impacting Idaho.
boisedev.com

You Asked: Why is Boise sometimes called “Boise City”?

Whether you call it boy-see or boy-zee… Boise goes by many names. If you’re talking about the municipal government (like we often do at BoiseDev), you call it the City of Boise. There’s also the city’s green-friendly nickname the City of Trees. But, sometimes on official government documents, like the U.S. Census, Boise goes by a third name: City of Boise City.
boisedev.com

Plans for apartments show Elmer’s torn down, Papa Joe’s untouched

Last month we told you about a plan for apartments along Capitol Blvd., with an early plan showing the demolition of two long-standing Boise restaurants. Formal plans are in – and one restaurant building is untouched, while another would be torn down. CA Ventures hopes to build apartments across...
boisedev.com

Handmade jewelry store opens second location in Downtown Boise

BoiseDev first told readers about Fluff Hardware on International Women’s Day last spring – when it was making and selling jewelry to benefit local non-profits supporting women and girls. The locally owned jewelry store now has a second and much larger (2300 square feet versus 500 square feet)...
boisedev.com

AC Hotel/ Element by Westin

Plan calls for 14-story hotel project with two hotel brands at 10th St. and Grove St. in Downtown Boise. Brands are AC Hotels by Marriott and Element by Westin.
boisedev.com

Large NW Boise apartment project gets the green light, but not without a red light

Several hundred apartment units off of State Street got a thumbs up from the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission, but not without stipulations. ​Matlock Village Apartments is a proposed 224-unit complex at 9474 W State Street, where State Street and Duncan Lane intersect. The project received a good deal of pushback from the ​​North West Neighborhood Association of Boise. However, the development was approved with several conditions, including extending Ulmer Lane and adding a streetlight at the Ulmer Lane and State Street intersection.
