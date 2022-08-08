Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
Man in critical condition after reportedly being struck by lightning in NE Houston, sheriff says
HOUSTON — A man is in critical condition after reportedly being struck by lightning in a parking lot in northeast Houston, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said deputies found the man, who is believed to be around 25 years old, around 7:04 p.m. Wednesday at a business located on Mesa Drive between East Mount Houston Road and Little York Road.
Click2Houston.com
Suspected drunk driver charged after SUV fatally slams into 2 vehicles at red light, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged for his alleged role in a deadly crash in north Houston, according to the Houston Police said. Leon Ledet Jr., 53, has since been charged with intoxicated assault. On Sunday, Houston police responded to a crash in the 10700 block...
Houston Nurse Who Killed 6 People In Fiery Crash Has Alarming Driving History
Details continue to emerge in the case of a Houston nurse who killed 6 people, including a family of 4, following a disturbing car crash near Los Angeles last week.
1 person killed in fiery crash on S. Sam Houston Parkway exit ramp in SW Houston, police say
Investigators said the vehicle caught on fire after crashing into a pole on the exit ramp of the South Sam Houston Parkway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pedestrian struck at Westheimer intersection for the second time this week, police say
HOUSTON — A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Westheimer Road early Tuesday morning. The incident happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Westheimer near Hillcroft Ave. Police said the pedestrian was walking outside of the crosswalk when a car traveling westbound hit...
cw39.com
HPD: Clerk shoot, kills man after assault at northeast Houston store
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police say a man is dead after assaulting a convenience store clerk in northeast Houston. It happened at a store at 8019 Lavender Street, near Weaver Road just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Police said the clerk pulled out a pistol and shot the man at...
Medical examiner looking for family of man found near railroad tracks in NW Houston
The discovery was made in March. Now, months later, the medical examiner's office released new details with hopes of finding the man's family.
fox26houston.com
Car burglar breaks into several vehicles in Kingwood stealing at least one gun
HOUSTON - Residents in one neighborhood are now in fear after a man broke into several cars in a Kingwood subdivision. According to police, most car burglars are hoping to find guns. If that’s the case, unfortunately, this thief got exactly what he was looking for. "That concerns me,"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver charged after hitting man trying to cross Westheimer and leaving scene, HPD says
The driver left the scene, but later returned. Police are charging the driver with failure to stop and render aid, but the charges could be upgraded if the victim doesn't make it.
'He will always be with us' | Mother of twin toddler killed in freak concrete truck crash talks about tragedy
HOUSTON, Texas — Despite their devastating loss, the Resendiz family considers it a miracle that three out of four of them survived when a concrete truck literally landed on top of their SUV. Sadly, 22-month-old Nicolas lost his life in an instant when the truck fell from the Beltway...
cw39.com
22-month-old killed after cement truck lands on vehicle
HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities say. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston...
cw39.com
Fire to North Houston store leaves heavy damage, but no injuries
HOUSTON (CW39) — A store near Airline Drive and Parker Road caught fire Sunday night after fire officials say someone left a candle burning inside. That call went out to 6404 Airline around 10:15 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found a heavy blaze coming from the building. Thankfully the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police identify woman killed while protecting her 1-year-old from shooter in southeast Houston
Police said the suspect hid between parked cars and ambushed the mother, who turned her back, shielding her baby from gunfire.
Man shot, killed by clerk at NE Houston convenience store, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night by a store clerk in northeast Houston, according to police. Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department, said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a convenience store near the intersection of Lavender Street and Weaver Road, which is close to Lockwood Drive and East Crosstimbers Street.
Houston police hope surveillance video will show what led to up deadly convenience store shooting
Police believe there is surveillance video, and once they can figure out what led up to the deadly shooting, they will let a grand jury determine any charges.
87-year-old found dead with human bite mark on her stomach in her NW Houston home, HPD says
The woman had spinal fractures, bruising, chest injuries not consistent with CPR being performed, and a human bite mark on her stomach, according to detectives.
City to discuss safety measures after Galveston golf cart crash kills 4-year-old and other relatives
A grandfather, his niece, and his two grandkids were killed after a drunk driver crashed into a golf cart in Galveston, police said.
Barber shop employee allegedly shot coworker during argument in SE Harris Co., authorities say
The victim was taken to the hospital in "fair condition." Authorities add that no one else was injured in the shooting.
HPD looking for 2 armed robbers accused of slamming man into window in SW Houston
Do you know them? The young suspects were caught on video slamming the victim into a glass window, causing it to break. They got away with his money, police said.
Grandfather, grandkids among 4 dead in Texas golf cart crash
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — The four people killed in a weekend golf cart collision in Texas were a grandfather, two of his grandchildren and a niece who were visiting Galveston for a quick vacation before school began, police said. The crash happened Saturday after a driver accused of being...
Comments / 0