Man in critical condition after reportedly being struck by lightning in NE Houston, sheriff says

HOUSTON — A man is in critical condition after reportedly being struck by lightning in a parking lot in northeast Houston, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said deputies found the man, who is believed to be around 25 years old, around 7:04 p.m. Wednesday at a business located on Mesa Drive between East Mount Houston Road and Little York Road.
22-month-old killed after cement truck lands on vehicle

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities say. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston...
Fire to North Houston store leaves heavy damage, but no injuries

HOUSTON (CW39) — A store near Airline Drive and Parker Road caught fire Sunday night after fire officials say someone left a candle burning inside. That call went out to 6404 Airline around 10:15 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found a heavy blaze coming from the building. Thankfully the...
Man shot, killed by clerk at NE Houston convenience store, HPD says

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night by a store clerk in northeast Houston, according to police. Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department, said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a convenience store near the intersection of Lavender Street and Weaver Road, which is close to Lockwood Drive and East Crosstimbers Street.
