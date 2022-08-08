ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Ayshousha Jerbi
2d ago

Why 3 years??? Yeah that figures taking their sweet ole time playing on their cellphones at tax payers expense like everything else!

buildingindiana.com

Coolest AE Projects: Central Avenue Bridge Rehab

Indiana architects and engineers have a ton of cool projects going on, but we really wanted to hear about the ones that got them most excited. So, we put out the call to firms throughout the state for their input on the coolest architecture and engineering projects that have taken place in the last few years.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel announces timeline for infrastructure improvements in Home Place

The City of Carmel has released details about its plans to improve roads and infrastructure in Home Place, with work set to begin next week. On or after Aug. 15, the construction of a multi-use path on 106th Street from Pennsylvania Street to College Avenue will begin. The path will be constructed along the south side of East 106th Street within the city’s right-of-way, with defined crossings at each intersecting roadway.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Massive runway construction underway at IND airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major runway construction project is now underway at the Indianapolis International Airport. Airport officials say these changes are critical for travelers and the world’s second largest FedEx operation. “Air transportation is absolutely fundamental to our local, regional, and national economies,” the regional administrator of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Indy Facility Reaches Settlement with EPA

INDIANAPOLIS—Metalworking Lubricants Co. has reached a settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for a total of $310,000.The Indianapolis facility, two miles south of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management Office, allegedly violated the Clean Air Act by emitting over 25 tons of hazardous air pollutants every year, among other things.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Fatal Crash In Bloomington

Over the weekend a Bloomington woman, Charity Hall, drove through a red light causing a fatal crash. A man and a child in the truck that was hit were found trapped in the vehicle. The man died in the hospital from those injuries, and the 5-year-old was airlifted to Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Bloomington seeks control of convention center

The city of Bloomington is proposing a plan to take over ownership and operation of the Monroe Convention Center and to pay for an expansion of the venue. City leaders have submitted a proposal to the Monroe County Board of Commissioners and will present the idea Tuesday during the Monroe County Council meeting.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

More closures and lane restrictions start this weekend on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — Get ready for some big changes this weekend as INDOT moves forward with its Clear Path 465 project. The goal of the project is to overhaul the I-465/I-69 interchange on the city’s northeast side. Starting on Aug. 5, INDOT crews will be closing the on-ramp from Allisonville Road to I-465 eastbound and it will […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Did HSE Schools make the grade?

A data-driven analysis of Indiana’s top 20 elementary schools. US News & World Report publishes rankings for Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Elementary Schools, Best Middle Schools as well as other educational rankings. The data for schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12. Using filters, the data can be sorted by many factors, including school name, grade level, location, and public school type. This provides a valuable data resource for parents as well as school administrators and school board members.
INDIANA STATE
The Exponent

Body of West Lafayette man pulled from Tippecanoe River

Indiana conservation officers are investigating the death of a West Lafayette man after his body was recovered Saturday night from the Tippecanoe River near Monticello. Carroll County dispatch received a 911 call about 8:30 p.m. Saturday of a possible drowning near the area of the 600 block of North 1225 West, according to a Department of Natural Resources news release Monday afternoon.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Taurus Tool marking expansion in Delaware County

A tool-making company in Delaware County is celebrating its new location. Taurus Tool and Engineering recently relocated to a 66,000-square-foot facility in Muncie, which is more than double its previous space and provides room to expand its line of services. Taurus provides contract machining work, including CNC turning, milling and...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

GreekFest Returns to Indianapolis

It’s one of Central Indiana’s largest and oldest festivals known for authentic Greek cuisine, wines and pastries. Of course, we’re talking about the 49th annual Indianapolis Greek Festival, better known as “GreekFest.”. One of the organizers for the festival, Lenie Tsakonas, shares more details about the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

