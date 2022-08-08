Read full article on original website
Ayshousha Jerbi
2d ago
Why 3 years??? Yeah that figures taking their sweet ole time playing on their cellphones at tax payers expense like everything else!
Reply(1)
3
buildingindiana.com
Coolest AE Projects: Central Avenue Bridge Rehab
Indiana architects and engineers have a ton of cool projects going on, but we really wanted to hear about the ones that got them most excited. So, we put out the call to firms throughout the state for their input on the coolest architecture and engineering projects that have taken place in the last few years.
Current Publishing
Carmel announces timeline for infrastructure improvements in Home Place
The City of Carmel has released details about its plans to improve roads and infrastructure in Home Place, with work set to begin next week. On or after Aug. 15, the construction of a multi-use path on 106th Street from Pennsylvania Street to College Avenue will begin. The path will be constructed along the south side of East 106th Street within the city’s right-of-way, with defined crossings at each intersecting roadway.
WISH-TV
Massive runway construction underway at IND airport
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major runway construction project is now underway at the Indianapolis International Airport. Airport officials say these changes are critical for travelers and the world’s second largest FedEx operation. “Air transportation is absolutely fundamental to our local, regional, and national economies,” the regional administrator of...
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
WISH-TV
IFD: Fire at Indy construction site could burn for several more days
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire that began Monday morning at a construction site on the city’s southwest side site could burn for a few days, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. At around 7 a.m., members of the Indianapolis and Wayne Township fire departments were called to a...
city-countyobserver.com
Indy Facility Reaches Settlement with EPA
INDIANAPOLIS—Metalworking Lubricants Co. has reached a settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for a total of $310,000.The Indianapolis facility, two miles south of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management Office, allegedly violated the Clean Air Act by emitting over 25 tons of hazardous air pollutants every year, among other things.
wamwamfm.com
Fatal Crash In Bloomington
Over the weekend a Bloomington woman, Charity Hall, drove through a red light causing a fatal crash. A man and a child in the truck that was hit were found trapped in the vehicle. The man died in the hospital from those injuries, and the 5-year-old was airlifted to Indianapolis...
Inside Indiana Business
Bloomington seeks control of convention center
The city of Bloomington is proposing a plan to take over ownership and operation of the Monroe Convention Center and to pay for an expansion of the venue. City leaders have submitted a proposal to the Monroe County Board of Commissioners and will present the idea Tuesday during the Monroe County Council meeting.
More closures and lane restrictions start this weekend on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — Get ready for some big changes this weekend as INDOT moves forward with its Clear Path 465 project. The goal of the project is to overhaul the I-465/I-69 interchange on the city’s northeast side. Starting on Aug. 5, INDOT crews will be closing the on-ramp from Allisonville Road to I-465 eastbound and it will […]
Construction zone crashes plaguing stretch of I-65 in Boone County
INDIANAPOLIS — Construction zone crashes continue to plague parts of I-65 in Boone County, causing lengthy backups for drivers. The latest accident closed sections of the interstate near Thorntown for almost four hours Sunday. The crash involved a semi, which had its rear axle detached in the incident, with...
readthereporter.com
Did HSE Schools make the grade?
A data-driven analysis of Indiana’s top 20 elementary schools. US News & World Report publishes rankings for Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Elementary Schools, Best Middle Schools as well as other educational rankings. The data for schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12. Using filters, the data can be sorted by many factors, including school name, grade level, location, and public school type. This provides a valuable data resource for parents as well as school administrators and school board members.
Body of West Lafayette man pulled from Tippecanoe River
Indiana conservation officers are investigating the death of a West Lafayette man after his body was recovered Saturday night from the Tippecanoe River near Monticello. Carroll County dispatch received a 911 call about 8:30 p.m. Saturday of a possible drowning near the area of the 600 block of North 1225 West, according to a Department of Natural Resources news release Monday afternoon.
Martinsville man dies in Howard County crash after being ejected through sunroof
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man was killed in a Howard County crash Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle’s sunroof. Howard County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a multi-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 31 just north of U.S. 35. Investigators say a 21-year-old Fort Wayne woman in a Lexus was going […]
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indy records wettest day in nearly 5 months
INDIANAPOLIS — It was quite a soggy day in Indianapolis and areas along the I-70/74 corridors with some areas getting 2"-5"+ over the past 24-36 hours. In fact, the 1.21" rain at the National Weather Service Indianapolis office makes it officially Indy's wettest day since March 22nd. It's also...
Indiana recycling company expands facility, equipment capabilities
Vertice Industries, an Indianapolis-based recycling company, announced Wednesday the 25,000 square foot expansion of their main plant facility that will accommodate additional equipment.
Hogsett pushes $150 property tax credit for most homeowners as part of 2023 fiscal plan
INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett wants to give homeowners a tax credit next year as Marion County residents are getting hit with high inflation and higher property taxes. The $27 million tax relief proposal is part of the proposed 2023 fiscal package Hogsett introduced to the City-County Council on Monday night. “While the city does […]
Mooresville crossing guard urges drivers to slow down after she was hit by car
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — As more Indiana students head back to class, safety is top priority for many parents, teachers and staff. That also includes crossing guards. One Mooresville crossing guard is warning drivers to slow down after she was hit by a car back in May. Lorie Cox has...
Inside Indiana Business
Taurus Tool marking expansion in Delaware County
A tool-making company in Delaware County is celebrating its new location. Taurus Tool and Engineering recently relocated to a 66,000-square-foot facility in Muncie, which is more than double its previous space and provides room to expand its line of services. Taurus provides contract machining work, including CNC turning, milling and...
Workplace safety violations found at Indianapolis Animal Care Services shelter
The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA) has issued $4,500 in proposed penalties against the city’s animal shelter for three workplace safety violations.
Fox 59
GreekFest Returns to Indianapolis
It’s one of Central Indiana’s largest and oldest festivals known for authentic Greek cuisine, wines and pastries. Of course, we’re talking about the 49th annual Indianapolis Greek Festival, better known as “GreekFest.”. One of the organizers for the festival, Lenie Tsakonas, shares more details about the...
