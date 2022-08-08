ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lakeview crash critically injures girl, 17, after vehicle jumps curb, hits tree: Chicago police

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ox2TO_0h8vL8Mc00

A 17-year-old girl was critically injured early Monday morning after the car she was driving jumped the curb and hit a tree in Lakeview, Chicago police said.

The girl was in a black Honda sedan, driving south in the 2800-block of Ashland Avenue about 12:05 a.m., when she lost control of the vehicle, according to CPD. That caused the car to jump the curb and hit a tree before coming to a complete stop.

The impact was so violent the car was broken up into pieces.

RELATED: Woman heading to prenatal checkup among several killed in California crash

The girl suffered "trauma to the body" and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she is listed in critical condition, police said.

Hers was the only car involved, according to CPD.

Area Three detectives are investigating. No one else was injured.

Comments / 4

 

