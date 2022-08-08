Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
The Only Problem With This $2 Million Wisconsin Castle Is That It’s Ugly
If you've ever wanted to own a home that you could instantly turn into a Victorian era bed and breakfast, you have to check this out. This is another listing that came to my attention thanks to the fantastic Twitter account @ZillowGoneWild. This house comes to us from Milwaukee, Wisconsin....
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee Tool manufacturing plant opens in West Bend, creating 150 new jobs
WEST BEND, Wis. — On Wednesday morning, Milwaukee Tool opened a new manufacturing plant in West Bend, creating around 150 new jobs in the area. It will be the first development in the City of West Bend’s new industrial park, West Bend Manufacturing Center. “We are proud to...
Greater Milwaukee Today
State projects 2.09% increase in net new construction in Ozaukee County this year
OZAUKEE COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Revenue’s Equalization Bureau issued its preliminary 2022 Net New Construction Report. The report provides municipalities and counties with net new construction numbers needed to determine levy limits and the Expenditure Restraint Program. Municipalities are limited in how much they can increase...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Seventh extension granted for empty Washington Avenue parcel
CEDARBURG — It has been almost seven years, and the vacant lot south of Walgreens at W62N186 Washington Ave. continues to be vacant for now. The Cedarburg Plan Commission approved a seventh extension to Concord Development Company for a site, architectural, landscaping and lighting plan, and a conditional use permit for a restaurant with a drive-thru in the northernmost tenant space of its proposed 7,030-square-foot multi-tenant building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: E. coli under advisory levels, swimming allowed on lake in Wisconsin
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A lake in southern Wisconsin has reopened its waters for swimming following an instance of high levels of E. coli. On August 10, the Racine County Parks announced that E. coli concentrations are below advisory levels at Quarry Lake. The water has since been reopened to swimming.
milwaukeemag.com
Doyne Park Golf Course Is Closed. Now What?
There are a lot of options for what the shuttered course could become, and neighbors are weighing in. Disc golf course. Mountain biking trail or pump track. A prairie with native plants. Community Garden. Dog Park. Multi-use trail. Butterfly garden. Vendor area. All are proposals that have been raised as...
wwisradio.com
Whirlpool buys Wisconsin Company for $3 Billion Cash
(Pleasant Prairie, WI) — The home appliance-making giant Whirlpool has bought a Wisconsin based company, InSinkErator for three-billion dollars. InSinkErator is owned by Emerson and is based in Pleasant Prairie. It is the world’s largest manufacturer of sink disposals and on-demand hot water dispensers, controlling more than 70-percent of the market.
National Guard unit ‘discreetly monitored’ Summerfest
The over 445,000 people who flocked to Summerfest along Milwaukee’s lakefront were likely unaware that among them were soldiers from the National Guard’s 54th Civil Support Team (CST). A press release from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs discloses that soldiers from the unit were “discreetly monitoring the large music festival for potential threats.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
American Airlines eliminates route from Milwaukee to Miami
American Airlines has cut 28,000 flights from its November schedule and eliminated an entire route from MKE, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
CLEAR launches at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
CLEAR will open screening lanes at the airport, creating 34 jobs and generating an estimated $2.6 million for the local economy, according to a news release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Site selected for new youth correctional facility in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections will build a new youth correctional facility on Milwaukee’s northwest side. The new Type 1 facility will be built along West Clinton Avenue, near Noyes Park. The move brings Wisconsin a step closer to closing the facilities at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake. The prisons near Irma came under fire for alleged...
wxerfm.com
What’s That Sound In The Skies? Might Be Northern Lightning
If you’re hearing rumbles and roars coming from up above over the next week or two, you might be hearing the sound of Northern Lightning. It’s not a new weather phenomenon, but Northern Lightning is a military exercise involving nearly 1,000 personnel from some 20 active duty Air Force, National Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps units from around the nation. The tactical-level, joint training exercise – which is headquartered at Volk Field in Juneau County, puts the soldiers through simulated battles in the air aboard a variety of what’s described as the world’s most advanced aircraft including the F-35, F-22, and F-16 fighter jets.
MATC Times
2024 Golf Ave & 3110-3134 Northwestern Avenue
Two Bedroom - Racine - Come and enjoy this large two bedroom, one bathroom apartment along Northwestern Avenue in Racine. Each building here is a four unit apartment complex with a coin-operated washer/dryer in the basement. Tenant pays for heat/electric. 1 car only, restrictions and fees apply. No basement storage allowed.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes
Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
ozaukeepress.com
Rec director leaves abruptly, Port cancels activities
Officials tight-lipped about resignation, say cancellations, early pool closing due to staffing problems. A TRIO OF boys were among those who cooled off at Port Washington’s outdoor pool Tuesday. The city announced that the pool will close on Friday, Aug. 19, and the hours restricted until then due to a shortage of lifeguards. Photo by Sam Arendt.
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport adds new expedited lanes from CLEAR
MILWAUKEE — Travel through Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) just got easier. On Tuesday, CLEAR announced the launch of new expedited security lanes at the airport, where members can simply verify their identity through their eyes or fingers. This method of verification eliminates the need for travelers to take...
familydestinationsguide.com
50 Best Restaurants in Milwaukee, WI — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Milwaukee in Wisconsin is the perfect place to go on a food trip. The city has everything any food buff is looking for, with its thriving culinary industry. You’ll find many dining spots that whip up exquisite plates in this place, all perfect for your palate. Just take your...
MATC Times
6835 W Mequon Road Units 101-127,201-227,301-327
Included Internet & underground parking on all of our apartments! Indoor pool, hot tub, sauna and included smart home technology. - With spacious rooms, upgraded appliances and finishes, each apartment home has been designed to meet the needs of today's sophisticated apartment renter. The Reserve Mequon presents effortless living in one of Wisconsin's premier neighborhoods. The development offers one to three-bedroom spacious layouts. Enjoy the comfort and conveniences of apartment amenities while preserving and enjoying the North Shore way of living. Within walking distance to Foxtown Brewery, Interurban Bike Trail and Mequon Public Market. In close proximity to Café Hollander and many other shops & restaurants.
Comments / 1