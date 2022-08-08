ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Yardbarker

Mariners squeak by Yanks in 13 innings

Pinch hitter Luis Torrens lined a walk-off single into right field with one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 13th inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting New York Yankees 1-0 Tuesday night. Seattle's Matt Brash (3-3) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the victory....
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal

In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Yankees’ surprise star suffers foot fracture

The resurgence of Matt Carpenter has been one of the most incredible stories in baseball this year, but now his status for the remainder of the season is in question. The New York Yankees announced that Carpenter suffered a left foot fracture in Monday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chris Bassitt
Jacob Degrom
Justin Dunn
Yardbarker

New York Mets take game one with Cincinnati Reds | Main Takeaways

The New York Mets took care of business Monday night in the first of three with the Cincinnati Reds. Anchored by dominance from Chris Bassitt, the Mets won 5-1 at Citi Field. This win makes it four in a row for the Mets. The team now stands with a remarkable record of 71-39 and is 13-2 over their last 15 games. In the NL East, the Mets currently have a seven-game lead on the Atlanta Braves.
CINCINNATI, OH
