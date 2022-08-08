Read full article on original website
BT is tired of 'free passes' given to struggling Yankees
Brandon Tierney says the Yankees have been giving out free passes for too long when it comes to their struggling starters like Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson.
Field of Dreams: Cubs, Reds uniforms are here and they’re spectacular
If you build it, they will come. And by they, I mean two failing professional baseball teams in the NL Central. The Chicago Cubs will face the Cincinnati Reds in the now-annual Field of Dreams Game on Thursday, Aug. 11. The uniforms for the showcase were officially revealed on Monday,...
Keith Hernandez Admits He "Hates" Calling 1 MLB Team's Games
Keith Hernandez isn't a fan of how one NL East team plays the game. The New York Mets color commentator for SNY doesn't like calling Mets-Phillies games because he doesn't like watching Philadelphia in action. "As far as fundamentally and defensively, the Phillies have always been just not up to...
Yardbarker
Mariners squeak by Yanks in 13 innings
Pinch hitter Luis Torrens lined a walk-off single into right field with one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 13th inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting New York Yankees 1-0 Tuesday night. Seattle's Matt Brash (3-3) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the victory....
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Mariners prediction, odds, pick – 8/8/2022
The New York Yankees take on the Seattle Mariners. Check out our MLB odds series for our Yankees Mariners prediction and pick. Jameson Taillon goes to the bump for the Yankees, while Logan Gilbert starts for the Mariners. Jameson Taillon has a 3.96 ERA. That ERA was 2.30 on June...
Boston Red Sox schedule, roster and 2022 predictions
The 2022 Boston Red Sox schedule is out and expectations are high for the upcoming season. We’ll provide updated game
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal
In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
thecomeback.com
Yankees’ surprise star suffers foot fracture
The resurgence of Matt Carpenter has been one of the most incredible stories in baseball this year, but now his status for the remainder of the season is in question. The New York Yankees announced that Carpenter suffered a left foot fracture in Monday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners.
Keith Hernandez trashes Phillies, says he isn't calling Mets games against them
Keith Hernandez will not be in the SNY broadcast booth for the Mets’ games against the Phillies this month and was very candid as to why he will not be there.
Yardbarker
New York Mets take game one with Cincinnati Reds | Main Takeaways
The New York Mets took care of business Monday night in the first of three with the Cincinnati Reds. Anchored by dominance from Chris Bassitt, the Mets won 5-1 at Citi Field. This win makes it four in a row for the Mets. The team now stands with a remarkable record of 71-39 and is 13-2 over their last 15 games. In the NL East, the Mets currently have a seven-game lead on the Atlanta Braves.
Yankees snap losing streak, Aaron Judge hits home run in victory over Mariners
On a night when the Yankees ended their losing streak and Aaron Judge homered yet again, it wasn't all good news for New York. Judge hit his 44th homer, Josh Donaldson went deep and drove in three runs, and the Yankees snapped a five-game skid by beating the Seattle Mariners, 9-4, on Monday.
Wanna Bet? Knicks' Projected Win Total Revealed
The projections from Caesars Sportsbook at least have the Knicks playing more than 82 games next season.
NBA・
‘What baseball is about’: Mariners, Yankees go at it again
What can the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners possibly do for an encore? The teams will go back at
Field of Dreams game throwback uniforms unveiled for Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds
The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds are wearing throwback uniforms for this year's MLB Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, on Thursday.
Gio: Luis Castillo's dominance another painful reminder of what Yankees could have had
Luis Castillo once again shut the Yankees down on Tuesday night, and Gio says it was another painful reminder of what could have been in their rotation.
